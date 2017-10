Detroit Catholic Central plays at Livonia Stevenson in the opening round of the high-school playoffs. (Photo: Jose Juarez / Special to Detroit News)

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Geoff Robinson and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the top games in the opening round of the high-school football playoffs.

Detroit Catholic Central at Livonia Stevenson

Goricki: Catholic Central

Beard: Catholic Central

Robinson: Catholic Central

Yuhas: Catholic Central

Salem at Belleville

Goricki: Belleville

Beard: Belleville (Best bet)

Robinson: Belleville (Best bet)

Yuhas: Belleville (Best bet)

Saline at Canton

Goricki: Canton

Beard: Canton

Robinson: Canton

Yuhas: Canton

Anchor Bay at Macomb Dakota

Goricki: Dakota

Beard: Dakota

Robinson: Dakota

Yuhas: Dakota

Detroit Western at Dearborn Fordson

Goricki: Fordson

Beard: Fordson

Robinson: Fordson

Yuhas: Fordson

Bloomfield Hills at West Bloomfield

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield

Robinson: West Bloomfield

Yuhas: West Bloomfield

Livonia Franklin at Walled Lake Western

Goricki: Western

Beard: Western

Robinson: Western

Yuhas: Franklin

Woodhaven at Ypsilanti Lincon

Goricki: Lincoln

Beard: Lincoln

Robinson: Woodhaven

Yuhas: Lincoln

Birmingham Brother Rice at Birmingham Groves

Goricki: Groves

Beard: Groves

Robinson: Groves

Yuhas: Groves

Detroit Cody at Dearborn Divine Child

Goricki: Divine Child

Beard: Divine Child

Robinson: Divine Child

Yuhas: Divine Child

New Boston Huron at Gibraltar Carlson

Goricki: Carlson

Beard: Carlson

Robinson: Carlson

Yuhas: Carlson

Farmington Hills Harrison at Warren Fitzgerald

Goricki: Harrison (Best bet)

Beard: Harrison

Robinson: Harrison

Yuhas: Harrison

Flat Rock at River Rouge

Goricki: River Rouge

Beard: River Rouge

Robinson: Flat Rock

Yuhas: River Rouge

Madison Heights Lamphere at Blomfield Hills Cranbrook

Goricki: Cranbrook

Beard: Cranbrook

Robinson: Cranbrook

Yuhas: Cranbrook

Detroit Henry Ford at Warren Michigan Collegiate

Goricki: Collegiate

Beard: Collegiate

Robinson: Collegiate

Yuhas: Collegiate

RECORDS

Goricki: 12-3 last week, 90-45 overall, 9-0 best bets

Beard: 14-1 last week, 94-41 overall, 9-0 best bets

Robinson: 13-2 last week, 96-39 overall, 9-0 best bets

Yuhas: 8-7 last week, 89-46 overall, 9-0 best bets