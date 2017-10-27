LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

DIVISION 1

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Holland West Ottawa 33, Grandville 29

Rockford 36, Grand Ledge 0

DISTRICT 2

Lapeer (6-3) at Davison (8-1), 4 today

Grand Blanc 7

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Detroit Catholic Central 24, Livonia Stevenson 7

White Lake Lakeland 53, Walled Lake Central 12

DISTRICT 2

Belleville 17, Salem 7

Canton 42, Saline 14

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Clinton Twp. Chippewa Valley 41, Warren Mott 7

Macomb Dakota 42, New Balt. Anchor Bay 14

DISTRICT 2

Dearborn Fordson 33, Detroit Western 8

Detroit Cass Tech 40, Grosse Pointe South 3

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

West Bloomfield 31, Bloomfield Hills 6

Waterford Mott 33, Troy 0

DISTRICT 2

Utica Eisenhower 52, Utica 0

Rochester Adams 26, Romeo 17

DIVISION 2

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Midland 21, Traverse City Central 13

Traverse City West 49, Midland Dow 19

DISTRICT 2

GR Forest Hills Central 40, Mattawan 14

Muskegon Mona Shores 45, Portage Central 17

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Fenton 42, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 16

Flushing 20, Lowell 14

DISTRICT 2

Livonia Franklin 35, Walled Lake Western 28 (OT)

Livonia Churchill 24. Pinckney 23

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Wyandotte Roosevelt 30, Temperance Bedford 14

Ypsilanti Lincoln 14, Woodhaven 7

DISTRICT 2

Detroit King 35, Dearborn Edsel Ford 13

Detroit East English 59, Grosse Pointe North 35

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Oak Park 34, Royal Oak 13

Birm. Brother Rice 24, Birmingham Groves 21 (3OT)

DISTRICT 2

Port Huron Northern 13, Roseville 7

Warren De La Salle 46, Ferndale 0

DIVISION 3

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Muskegon 47, Holland 6

Zeeland West 42, Zeeland East 27

DISTRICT 2

Cedar Springs 41, East Grand Rapids 40

DeWitt 42, Grand Rapids Christian 10

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Battle Creek Harper Creek 26, Coldwater 21

Stevensville Lakeshore 12, St. Joseph 10

DISTRICT 2

East Lansing 35, Tecumseh 7

Haslett 31, Parma Western 29

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Dearborn Divine Child 35, Detroit Cody 0

Redford Thurston 26, Romulus 0

DISTRICT 2

Gibraltar Carlson 29, New Boston Huron 19

Riverview 34, Trenton 7

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Linden 35, Bay City Central 0

Ortonville-Brandon 45, Auburn Hills Avondale 44

DISTRICT 2

Warren Woods-Tower 31, Hazel Park 0

Farm. Hills Harrison 45, Warren Fitzgerald 14

DIVISION 4

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Escanaba 40, Bay City John Glenn 14

Alma 20, Flint Powers Catholic 14

DISTRICT 2

Williamston 34, Lake Fenton 14

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 27, Goodrich 23

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Belding 38, Whitehall 36

Comstock Park 31, Coopersville 28

DISTRICT 2

Wy. Kelloggsville 49, Wy. Godwin Heights 7

Grand Rapids CC 32, Hudsonville Unity 26

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Edwardsburg 41, Benton Harbor 0

Three Rivers 20, Vicksburg 10

DISTRICT 2

Lansing Sexton 39, Lake Odessa Lakewood 6

Plainwell 24, Grand Rapids South Christian 13

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Chelsea 23, Milan 14

River Rouge 42, Flat Rock 6

DISTRICT 2

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook 35, MH Lamphere 0

Detroit Mumford 22, Chandler Park Academy 6

DIVISION 5

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Kingsford 56, Gladstone 26

Hancock (7-2) at Menominee (6-3), 1 today

DISTRICT 2

Reed City 54, Grayling 8

Clare 47, Remus Chippewa Hills 7

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Muskegon Oakridge 38, North Muskegon 7

Grant 28, Newaygo 13

DISTRICT 2

Saginaw Swan Valley 59, Bridgeport 22

Carrollton 25, Freeland 6

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

GR West Catholic 43, Berrien Springs 13

Kalamazoo Hackett 21, Dowagiac 18

DISTRICT 2

Portland 16, Ovid-Elsie 0

Lansing Catholic 42, Olivet 20

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Frankenmuth 31, Almont 28

Marine City 37, Richmond 10

DISTRICT 2

Algonac 20, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 3

Ida 22, Detroit Denby 20

DIVISION 6

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Maple City Glen Lake 28, Boyne City 7

Calumet (6-3) at Traverse City St. Francis (8-1), 1 today

DISTRICT 2

Millington 7, Hemlock 0

Houghton Lake 20, Harrison 16

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Montague 47, Lakeview 0

Kent City 31, Morley Stanwood 6

DISTRICT 2

Ithaca 43, Byron 0

Laingsburg 7, Montrose 0

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Watervliet 36, Schoolcraft 0

Delton Kellogg 57, Parchment 0

DISTRICT 2

Jackson Lumen Christi 48, Quincy 15

Michigan Center 10, Hillsdale 7

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Blissfield 13, Napoleon 7

Brooklyn Columbia Central 24, Ecorse 0

DISTRICT 2

Warren Mich. Collegiate 46, Detroit Henry Ford 0

Detroit Central 41, Clinton Twp. Clintondale 12

DIVISION 7

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Lake City 13, McBain 2

Ishpeming Westwood (8-1) at Elk Rapids (7-2), 1 today

DISTRICT 2

St. Louis 13, Beaverton 12

Breckenridge 33, Oscoda 7

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

New Lothrop 39, Saranac 14

Pew.-Westphalia 38, GR NorthPointe Christian 7

DISTRICT 2

Cass City 28, Unionville-Sebewaing 0

Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker 14, Flint Hamady 7

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Saugatuck 47, Springport 21

Vermontville Maple Valley 26, Hartford 7

DISTRICT 2

Cassopolis 50, Homer 14

Reading 21, Union City 20

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Hudson 28, Clinton 6

Monroe St. Mary CC 45, Addison 28

DISTRICT 2

Madison Hts. Madison 14, Detroit Delta Prep 0

Riverview Gabriel Richard 22, RH Lutheran NW 21

DIVISION 8

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

IR West Iron County 35, Lake Lindel-Hubbell 26

Norway 27, Bark River-Harris 14

DISTRICT 2

Munising (4-4) at Gaylord St. Mary (9-0), 3 today

Frankfort 48, Newberry 6

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Hillman 15, AuGres-Sims 16

Lincoln Alcona 28, Johannesburg-Lewiston 12

DISTRICT 2

Saginaw Nouvel 29, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 7

Harbor Beach 30, Ubly 22

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

St. Jos. Lake Mich. Cath. (7-2) at Mendon (9-0), 1 today

Muskegon Catholic Central 42, Decatur 20

DISTRICT 2

Pittsford 19, Athens 0

Climax-Scotts 84, Fulton 62

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Ott. Lake-Whiteford 61, Adrian Lenawee Christian 6

Petersburg-Summerfield 14, Morenci 6

DISTRICT 2

Clarkston Everest Coll. 26, Waterford Lakes 21

AH Oakland Chr. 34, SH Parkway Chr. 6

