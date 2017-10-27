DIVISION 1
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Holland West Ottawa 33, Grandville 29
Rockford 36, Grand Ledge 0
DISTRICT 2
Lapeer (6-3) at Davison (8-1), 4 today
Grand Blanc 7
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Detroit Catholic Central 24, Livonia Stevenson 7
White Lake Lakeland 53, Walled Lake Central 12
DISTRICT 2
Belleville 17, Salem 7
Canton 42, Saline 14
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Clinton Twp. Chippewa Valley 41, Warren Mott 7
Macomb Dakota 42, New Balt. Anchor Bay 14
DISTRICT 2
Dearborn Fordson 33, Detroit Western 8
Detroit Cass Tech 40, Grosse Pointe South 3
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
West Bloomfield 31, Bloomfield Hills 6
Waterford Mott 33, Troy 0
DISTRICT 2
Utica Eisenhower 52, Utica 0
Rochester Adams 26, Romeo 17
DIVISION 2
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Midland 21, Traverse City Central 13
Traverse City West 49, Midland Dow 19
DISTRICT 2
GR Forest Hills Central 40, Mattawan 14
Muskegon Mona Shores 45, Portage Central 17
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Fenton 42, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 16
Flushing 20, Lowell 14
DISTRICT 2
Livonia Franklin 35, Walled Lake Western 28 (OT)
Livonia Churchill 24. Pinckney 23
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Wyandotte Roosevelt 30, Temperance Bedford 14
Ypsilanti Lincoln 14, Woodhaven 7
DISTRICT 2
Detroit King 35, Dearborn Edsel Ford 13
Detroit East English 59, Grosse Pointe North 35
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Oak Park 34, Royal Oak 13
Birm. Brother Rice 24, Birmingham Groves 21 (3OT)
DISTRICT 2
Port Huron Northern 13, Roseville 7
Warren De La Salle 46, Ferndale 0
DIVISION 3
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Muskegon 47, Holland 6
Zeeland West 42, Zeeland East 27
DISTRICT 2
Cedar Springs 41, East Grand Rapids 40
DeWitt 42, Grand Rapids Christian 10
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Battle Creek Harper Creek 26, Coldwater 21
Stevensville Lakeshore 12, St. Joseph 10
DISTRICT 2
East Lansing 35, Tecumseh 7
Haslett 31, Parma Western 29
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Dearborn Divine Child 35, Detroit Cody 0
Redford Thurston 26, Romulus 0
DISTRICT 2
Gibraltar Carlson 29, New Boston Huron 19
Riverview 34, Trenton 7
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Linden 35, Bay City Central 0
Ortonville-Brandon 45, Auburn Hills Avondale 44
DISTRICT 2
Warren Woods-Tower 31, Hazel Park 0
Farm. Hills Harrison 45, Warren Fitzgerald 14
DIVISION 4
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Escanaba 40, Bay City John Glenn 14
Alma 20, Flint Powers Catholic 14
DISTRICT 2
Williamston 34, Lake Fenton 14
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 27, Goodrich 23
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Belding 38, Whitehall 36
Comstock Park 31, Coopersville 28
DISTRICT 2
Wy. Kelloggsville 49, Wy. Godwin Heights 7
Grand Rapids CC 32, Hudsonville Unity 26
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Edwardsburg 41, Benton Harbor 0
Three Rivers 20, Vicksburg 10
DISTRICT 2
Lansing Sexton 39, Lake Odessa Lakewood 6
Plainwell 24, Grand Rapids South Christian 13
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Chelsea 23, Milan 14
River Rouge 42, Flat Rock 6
DISTRICT 2
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook 35, MH Lamphere 0
Detroit Mumford 22, Chandler Park Academy 6
DIVISION 5
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Kingsford 56, Gladstone 26
Hancock (7-2) at Menominee (6-3), 1 today
DISTRICT 2
Reed City 54, Grayling 8
Clare 47, Remus Chippewa Hills 7
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Muskegon Oakridge 38, North Muskegon 7
Grant 28, Newaygo 13
DISTRICT 2
Saginaw Swan Valley 59, Bridgeport 22
Carrollton 25, Freeland 6
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
GR West Catholic 43, Berrien Springs 13
Kalamazoo Hackett 21, Dowagiac 18
DISTRICT 2
Portland 16, Ovid-Elsie 0
Lansing Catholic 42, Olivet 20
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Frankenmuth 31, Almont 28
Marine City 37, Richmond 10
DISTRICT 2
Algonac 20, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 3
Ida 22, Detroit Denby 20
DIVISION 6
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Maple City Glen Lake 28, Boyne City 7
Calumet (6-3) at Traverse City St. Francis (8-1), 1 today
DISTRICT 2
Millington 7, Hemlock 0
Houghton Lake 20, Harrison 16
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Montague 47, Lakeview 0
Kent City 31, Morley Stanwood 6
DISTRICT 2
Ithaca 43, Byron 0
Laingsburg 7, Montrose 0
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Watervliet 36, Schoolcraft 0
Delton Kellogg 57, Parchment 0
DISTRICT 2
Jackson Lumen Christi 48, Quincy 15
Michigan Center 10, Hillsdale 7
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Blissfield 13, Napoleon 7
Brooklyn Columbia Central 24, Ecorse 0
DISTRICT 2
Warren Mich. Collegiate 46, Detroit Henry Ford 0
Detroit Central 41, Clinton Twp. Clintondale 12
DIVISION 7
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Lake City 13, McBain 2
Ishpeming Westwood (8-1) at Elk Rapids (7-2), 1 today
DISTRICT 2
St. Louis 13, Beaverton 12
Breckenridge 33, Oscoda 7
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
New Lothrop 39, Saranac 14
Pew.-Westphalia 38, GR NorthPointe Christian 7
DISTRICT 2
Cass City 28, Unionville-Sebewaing 0
Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker 14, Flint Hamady 7
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Saugatuck 47, Springport 21
Vermontville Maple Valley 26, Hartford 7
DISTRICT 2
Cassopolis 50, Homer 14
Reading 21, Union City 20
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Hudson 28, Clinton 6
Monroe St. Mary CC 45, Addison 28
DISTRICT 2
Madison Hts. Madison 14, Detroit Delta Prep 0
Riverview Gabriel Richard 22, RH Lutheran NW 21
DIVISION 8
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
IR West Iron County 35, Lake Lindel-Hubbell 26
Norway 27, Bark River-Harris 14
DISTRICT 2
Munising (4-4) at Gaylord St. Mary (9-0), 3 today
Frankfort 48, Newberry 6
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Hillman 15, AuGres-Sims 16
Lincoln Alcona 28, Johannesburg-Lewiston 12
DISTRICT 2
Saginaw Nouvel 29, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 7
Harbor Beach 30, Ubly 22
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
St. Jos. Lake Mich. Cath. (7-2) at Mendon (9-0), 1 today
Muskegon Catholic Central 42, Decatur 20
DISTRICT 2
Pittsford 19, Athens 0
Climax-Scotts 84, Fulton 62
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Ott. Lake-Whiteford 61, Adrian Lenawee Christian 6
Petersburg-Summerfield 14, Morenci 6
DISTRICT 2
Clarkston Everest Coll. 26, Waterford Lakes 21
AH Oakland Chr. 34, SH Parkway Chr. 6
