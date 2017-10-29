Noah Brown and Canton take on Belleville in a Division 1 district final. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News)

Here are matchups for this week’s district finals in the Michigan high school football playoffs. Dates and times will be announced later.

DIVISION 1

Region 1

Holland West Ottawa (9-1) vs Rockford (7-3)

Davison (9-1) vs Clarkston (8-2)

Region 2

White Lake Lakeland (7-2) vs Detroit Catholic Central (6-4)

Belleville (10-0) vs Canton (9-1)

Region 3

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (9-1) vs Macomb Dakota (7-3)

Dearborn Fordson (9-1) vs Detroit Cass Tech (7-2)

Region 4

Waterford Mott (9-1) vs West Bloomfield (8-2)

Utica Eisenhower (10-0) vs Rochester Adams (9-1)

DIVISION 2

Region 1

Traverse City Central (7-3) vs Traverse City West (9-1)

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (10-0) vs Muskegon Mona Shores (9-1)

Region 2

Fenton (9-1) vs Flushing (8-2)

Livonia Franklin (8-2) vs Livonia Churchill (8-2)

Region 3

Wyandotte Roosevelt (10-0) vs Ypsilanti Lincoln (8-2)

Detroit King (9-1) vs Detroit East English (9-1)

Region 4

Oak Park (8-2) vs Birmingham Brother Rice (7-3)

Port Huron Northern (9-1) vs Warren De La Salle (8-2)

DIVISION 3

Region 1

Muskegon (10-0) vs Zeeland West (7-3)

Cedar Springs (7-3) vs DeWitt (9-1)

Region 2

Battle Creek Harper Creek (10-0) vs Stevensville Lakeshore (9-1)

East Lansing (8-2) vs Haslett (8-2)

Region 3

Dearborn Divine Child (9-1) vs Redford Thurston (7-3)

Gibraltar Carlson (9-1) vs Riverview (9-1)

Region 4

Linden (8-2) vs Ortonville-Brandon (7-3)

Warren Woods Tower (8-2) vs Farmington Hills Harrison (7-3)

DIVISION 4

Region 1

Escanaba (8-2) vs Alma (8-2)

Williamston (6-4) vs Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (8-2)

Region 2

Belding (8-2) vs Comstock Park (7-3)

Wyoming Kelloggsville (10-0) vs Grand Rapids Catholic Central (10-0)

Region 3

Edwardsburg (9-1) vs Three Rivers (8-2)

Lansing Sexton (7-3) vs Plainwell (8-2)

Region 4

Chelsea (9-1) vs River Rouge (8-2)

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood (9-1) vs Detroit Mumford (7-3)

DIVISION 5

Region 1

Kingsford (8-1) vs Menominee (7-3)

Reed City (9-1) vs Clare (9-1)

Region 2

Muskegon Oakridge (8-2) vs Grant (7-3)

Saginaw Swan Valley (9-1) vs Carrollton (7-3)

Region 3

Grand Rapids West Catholic (8-2) vs Kalamazoo Hackett (8-2)

Portland (9-1) vs Lansing Catholic (8-2)

Region 4

Frankenmuth (10-0) vs Marine City (8-2)

Algonac (9-1) vs Ida (8-2)

DIVISION 6

Region 1

Maple City Glen Lake (7-2) vs Traverse City St Francis (9-1)

Millington (9-1) vs Houghton Lake (7-3)

Region 2

Montague (10-0) vs Kent City (10-0)

Ithaca (10-0) vs Laingsburg (8-2)

Region 3

Watervliet (10-0) vs Delton Kellogg (6-4)

Jackson Lumen Christi (8-1) vs Michigan Center (9-1)

Region 4

Blissfield (6-4) vs Brooklyn Columbia Central (7-3)

Warren Michigan Collegiate (10-0) vs Detroit Central (8-2)

DIVISION 7

Region 1

Lake City (10-0) vs Ishpeming Westwood (9-1)

St. Louis (6-4) vs Breckenridge (9-1)

Region 2

New Lothrop (10-0) vs Pewamo-Westphalia (9-1)

Cass City (9-1) vs Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (9-1)

Region 3

Vermontville Maple Valley (6-4) vs Saugatuck (7-3)

Cassopolis (9-1) vs Reading (8-2)

Region 4

Hudson (9-1) vs Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (6-4)

Madison Heights Madison (10-0) vs Riverview Gabriel Richard (9-1)

DIVISION 8

Region 1

Iron River West Iron County (9-1) vs Norway (9-1)

Gaylord St. Mary (10-0) vs Frankfort (7-2)

Region 2

Hillman (6-4) vs Lincoln Alcona (8-2)

Saginaw Nouvel (10-0) vs Harbor Beach (9-1)

Region 3

Mendon (10-0) vs Muskegon Catholic Central (8-1)

Pittsford (9-1) vs Climax-Scotts (8-2)

Region 4

Ottawa Lake Whiteford (10-0) vs Petersburg-Summerfield (7-3)

Clarkston Everest Collegiate (8-2) vs Auburn Hills Oakland Christian (7-2)