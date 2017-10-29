Here are matchups for this week’s district finals in the Michigan high school football playoffs. Dates and times will be announced later.
DIVISION 1
Region 1
Holland West Ottawa (9-1) vs Rockford (7-3)
Davison (9-1) vs Clarkston (8-2)
Region 2
White Lake Lakeland (7-2) vs Detroit Catholic Central (6-4)
Belleville (10-0) vs Canton (9-1)
Region 3
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (9-1) vs Macomb Dakota (7-3)
Dearborn Fordson (9-1) vs Detroit Cass Tech (7-2)
Region 4
Waterford Mott (9-1) vs West Bloomfield (8-2)
Utica Eisenhower (10-0) vs Rochester Adams (9-1)
DIVISION 2
Region 1
Traverse City Central (7-3) vs Traverse City West (9-1)
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (10-0) vs Muskegon Mona Shores (9-1)
Region 2
Fenton (9-1) vs Flushing (8-2)
Livonia Franklin (8-2) vs Livonia Churchill (8-2)
Region 3
Wyandotte Roosevelt (10-0) vs Ypsilanti Lincoln (8-2)
Detroit King (9-1) vs Detroit East English (9-1)
Region 4
Oak Park (8-2) vs Birmingham Brother Rice (7-3)
Port Huron Northern (9-1) vs Warren De La Salle (8-2)
DIVISION 3
Region 1
Muskegon (10-0) vs Zeeland West (7-3)
Cedar Springs (7-3) vs DeWitt (9-1)
Region 2
Battle Creek Harper Creek (10-0) vs Stevensville Lakeshore (9-1)
East Lansing (8-2) vs Haslett (8-2)
Region 3
Dearborn Divine Child (9-1) vs Redford Thurston (7-3)
Gibraltar Carlson (9-1) vs Riverview (9-1)
Region 4
Linden (8-2) vs Ortonville-Brandon (7-3)
Warren Woods Tower (8-2) vs Farmington Hills Harrison (7-3)
DIVISION 4
Region 1
Escanaba (8-2) vs Alma (8-2)
Williamston (6-4) vs Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (8-2)
Region 2
Belding (8-2) vs Comstock Park (7-3)
Wyoming Kelloggsville (10-0) vs Grand Rapids Catholic Central (10-0)
Region 3
Edwardsburg (9-1) vs Three Rivers (8-2)
Lansing Sexton (7-3) vs Plainwell (8-2)
Region 4
Chelsea (9-1) vs River Rouge (8-2)
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood (9-1) vs Detroit Mumford (7-3)
DIVISION 5
Region 1
Kingsford (8-1) vs Menominee (7-3)
Reed City (9-1) vs Clare (9-1)
Region 2
Muskegon Oakridge (8-2) vs Grant (7-3)
Saginaw Swan Valley (9-1) vs Carrollton (7-3)
Region 3
Grand Rapids West Catholic (8-2) vs Kalamazoo Hackett (8-2)
Portland (9-1) vs Lansing Catholic (8-2)
Region 4
Frankenmuth (10-0) vs Marine City (8-2)
Algonac (9-1) vs Ida (8-2)
DIVISION 6
Region 1
Maple City Glen Lake (7-2) vs Traverse City St Francis (9-1)
Millington (9-1) vs Houghton Lake (7-3)
Region 2
Montague (10-0) vs Kent City (10-0)
Ithaca (10-0) vs Laingsburg (8-2)
Region 3
Watervliet (10-0) vs Delton Kellogg (6-4)
Jackson Lumen Christi (8-1) vs Michigan Center (9-1)
Region 4
Blissfield (6-4) vs Brooklyn Columbia Central (7-3)
Warren Michigan Collegiate (10-0) vs Detroit Central (8-2)
DIVISION 7
Region 1
Lake City (10-0) vs Ishpeming Westwood (9-1)
St. Louis (6-4) vs Breckenridge (9-1)
Region 2
New Lothrop (10-0) vs Pewamo-Westphalia (9-1)
Cass City (9-1) vs Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (9-1)
Region 3
Vermontville Maple Valley (6-4) vs Saugatuck (7-3)
Cassopolis (9-1) vs Reading (8-2)
Region 4
Hudson (9-1) vs Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (6-4)
Madison Heights Madison (10-0) vs Riverview Gabriel Richard (9-1)
DIVISION 8
Region 1
Iron River West Iron County (9-1) vs Norway (9-1)
Gaylord St. Mary (10-0) vs Frankfort (7-2)
Region 2
Hillman (6-4) vs Lincoln Alcona (8-2)
Saginaw Nouvel (10-0) vs Harbor Beach (9-1)
Region 3
Mendon (10-0) vs Muskegon Catholic Central (8-1)
Pittsford (9-1) vs Climax-Scotts (8-2)
Region 4
Ottawa Lake Whiteford (10-0) vs Petersburg-Summerfield (7-3)
Clarkston Everest Collegiate (8-2) vs Auburn Hills Oakland Christian (7-2)
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs