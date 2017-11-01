Canton takes on Belleville in one of this week’s top games. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell / Special to Detroit News)

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Geoff Robinson and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for districts week of the high school football season.

Canton at Belleville

Goricki: Canton

Beard: Belleville

Robinson: Canton

Yuhas: Canton

Macomb Dakota at Chippewa Valley

Goricki: Chippewa Valley

Beard: Dakota (Best bet)

Robinson: Chippewa Valley

Yuhas: Chippewa Valley

Detroit Cass Tech at Dearborn Fordson

Goricki: Cass Tech

Beard: Cass Tech

Robinson: Fordson

Yuhas: Cass Tech (Best bet)

West Bloomfield at Waterford Mott

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield

Robinson: West Bloomfield

Yuhas: Mott

Rochester Adams at Utica Eisenhower

Goricki: Eisenhower

Beard: Eisenhower

Robinson: Eisenhower

Yuhas: Eisenhower

Livonia Franklin at Livonia Churchill

Goricki: Churchill

Beard: Churchill

Robinson: Franklin

Yuhas: Franklin

Ypsilanti Lincoln at Wyandotte

Goricki: Wyandotte

Beard: Wyandotte

Robinson: Wyandotte

Yuhas: Wyandotte

Detroit East English at Detroit King

Goricki: King

Beard: King

Robinson: King

Yuhas: King

Brother Rice at Oak Park

Goricki: Oak Park

Beard: Oak Park

Robinson: Oak Park

Yuhas: Brother Rice

Redford Thurston at Dearborn Divine Child

Goricki: Divine Child

Beard: Divine Child

Robinson: Divine Child

Yuhas: Divine Child

Riverview at Gibraltar Carlson

Goricki: Carlson

Beard: Riverview

Robinson: Carlson

Yuhas: Carlson

Farmington Hills Harrison at Warren Woods Tower

Goricki: Harrison (Best bet)

Beard: Harrison

Robinson: Harrison

Yuhas: Harrison

River Rouge at Chelsea

Goricki: River Rouge

Beard: River Rouge

Robinson: Chelsea

Yuhas: River Rouge

Detroit Mumford at Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood

Goricki: Cranbrook

Beard: Mumford

Robinson: Cranbrook

Yuhas: Cranbrook

Detroit Central at Warren Michigan Collegiate

Goricki: Central

Beard: Central

Robinson: Michigan Collegiate (Best bet)

Yuhas: Michigan Collegiate

RECORDS

Goricki: 13-2 last week, 103-47 overall, 10-0 best bets

Beard: 13-2 last week, 107-43 overall, 10-0 best bets

Robinson: 11-4 last week, 107-43 overall, 10-0 best bets

Yuhas: 14-1 last week, 103-47 overall, 10-0 best bets