David Goricki, Rod Beard, Geoff Robinson and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for districts week of the high school football season.
Canton at Belleville
Goricki: Canton
Beard: Belleville
Robinson: Canton
Yuhas: Canton
Macomb Dakota at Chippewa Valley
Goricki: Chippewa Valley
Beard: Dakota (Best bet)
Robinson: Chippewa Valley
Yuhas: Chippewa Valley
Detroit Cass Tech at Dearborn Fordson
Goricki: Cass Tech
Beard: Cass Tech
Robinson: Fordson
Yuhas: Cass Tech (Best bet)
West Bloomfield at Waterford Mott
Goricki: West Bloomfield
Beard: West Bloomfield
Robinson: West Bloomfield
Yuhas: Mott
Rochester Adams at Utica Eisenhower
Goricki: Eisenhower
Beard: Eisenhower
Robinson: Eisenhower
Yuhas: Eisenhower
Livonia Franklin at Livonia Churchill
Goricki: Churchill
Beard: Churchill
Robinson: Franklin
Yuhas: Franklin
Ypsilanti Lincoln at Wyandotte
Goricki: Wyandotte
Beard: Wyandotte
Robinson: Wyandotte
Yuhas: Wyandotte
Detroit East English at Detroit King
Goricki: King
Beard: King
Robinson: King
Yuhas: King
Brother Rice at Oak Park
Goricki: Oak Park
Beard: Oak Park
Robinson: Oak Park
Yuhas: Brother Rice
Redford Thurston at Dearborn Divine Child
Goricki: Divine Child
Beard: Divine Child
Robinson: Divine Child
Yuhas: Divine Child
Riverview at Gibraltar Carlson
Goricki: Carlson
Beard: Riverview
Robinson: Carlson
Yuhas: Carlson
Farmington Hills Harrison at Warren Woods Tower
Goricki: Harrison (Best bet)
Beard: Harrison
Robinson: Harrison
Yuhas: Harrison
River Rouge at Chelsea
Goricki: River Rouge
Beard: River Rouge
Robinson: Chelsea
Yuhas: River Rouge
Detroit Mumford at Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood
Goricki: Cranbrook
Beard: Mumford
Robinson: Cranbrook
Yuhas: Cranbrook
Detroit Central at Warren Michigan Collegiate
Goricki: Central
Beard: Central
Robinson: Michigan Collegiate (Best bet)
Yuhas: Michigan Collegiate
RECORDS
Goricki: 13-2 last week, 103-47 overall, 10-0 best bets
Beard: 13-2 last week, 107-43 overall, 10-0 best bets
Robinson: 11-4 last week, 107-43 overall, 10-0 best bets
Yuhas: 14-1 last week, 103-47 overall, 10-0 best bets
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs