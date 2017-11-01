LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Geoff Robinson and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for districts week of the high school football season.

Canton at Belleville

Goricki: Canton

Beard: Belleville

Robinson: Canton

Yuhas: Canton

Macomb Dakota at Chippewa Valley

Goricki: Chippewa Valley

Beard: Dakota (Best bet)

Robinson: Chippewa Valley

Yuhas: Chippewa Valley

Detroit Cass Tech at Dearborn Fordson

Goricki: Cass Tech

Beard: Cass Tech

Robinson: Fordson

Yuhas: Cass Tech (Best bet)

West Bloomfield at Waterford Mott

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield

Robinson: West Bloomfield

Yuhas: Mott

Rochester Adams at Utica Eisenhower

Goricki: Eisenhower

Beard: Eisenhower

Robinson: Eisenhower

Yuhas: Eisenhower

Livonia Franklin at Livonia Churchill

Goricki: Churchill

Beard: Churchill

Robinson: Franklin

Yuhas: Franklin

Ypsilanti Lincoln at Wyandotte

Goricki: Wyandotte

Beard: Wyandotte

Robinson: Wyandotte

Yuhas: Wyandotte

Detroit East English at Detroit King

Goricki: King

Beard: King

Robinson: King

Yuhas: King

Brother Rice at Oak Park

Goricki: Oak Park

Beard: Oak Park

Robinson: Oak Park

Yuhas: Brother Rice

Redford Thurston at Dearborn Divine Child

Goricki: Divine Child

Beard: Divine Child

Robinson: Divine Child

Yuhas: Divine Child

Riverview at Gibraltar Carlson

Goricki: Carlson

Beard: Riverview

Robinson: Carlson

Yuhas: Carlson

Farmington Hills Harrison at Warren Woods Tower

Goricki: Harrison (Best bet)

Beard: Harrison

Robinson: Harrison

Yuhas: Harrison

River Rouge at Chelsea

Goricki: River Rouge

Beard: River Rouge

Robinson: Chelsea

Yuhas: River Rouge

Detroit Mumford at Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood

Goricki: Cranbrook

Beard: Mumford

Robinson: Cranbrook

Yuhas: Cranbrook

Detroit Central at Warren Michigan Collegiate

Goricki: Central

Beard: Central

Robinson: Michigan Collegiate (Best bet)

Yuhas: Michigan Collegiate

RECORDS

Goricki: 13-2 last week, 103-47 overall, 10-0 best bets

Beard: 13-2 last week, 107-43 overall, 10-0 best bets

Robinson: 11-4 last week, 107-43 overall, 10-0 best bets

Yuhas: 14-1 last week, 103-47 overall, 10-0 best bets

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE