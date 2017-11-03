Division 1
Region 1
Clarkston (8-2) at Davison (9-1), 7 Today
Holland West Ottawa 33, Rockford 28
Region 2
Canton 28, Belleville 25
Detroit C.C. 35, White Lake Lakeland 12
Region 3
Clint. T’ship Chippewa Valley 45, Mac. Dakota 20
Detroit Cass Tech 27, Dearborn Fordson 22
Region 4
Utica Eisenhower 10, Rochester Adams 6
West Bloomfield 41, Waterford Mott 7
Division 2
Region 1
G.R. Forest Hills Central 28, Musk. Mona Shores 21
Traverse City Central 17, Traverse City West 14
Region 2
Flushing 28, Fenton 21
Livonia Franklin 21, Livonia Churchill 19
Region 3
Detroit King 46, Detroit East English 11
Ypsilanti Lincoln 21, Wyandotte Roosevelt 19
Region 4
Oak Park 34, Birmingham Brother Rice 14
Warren DeLaSalle 50, Port Huron Northern 0
Division 3
Region 1
DeWitt 36, Cedar Springs 12
Muskegon 55, Zeeland West 20
Region 2
B.C. Harper Creek 42, Stevensville Lakeshore 34
East Lansing 14, Haslett 3
Region 3
Dearborn Divine Child 42, Redford Thurston 6
Riverview 38, Gibraltar Carlson 14
Region 4
FH Harrison 33, Warren Woods Tower 0
Linden 49, Ortonville-Brandon 27
Division 4
Region 1
Escanaba 42, Alma 14
Williamston 47, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 21
Region 2
Belding 55, Comstock Park 49
Grand Rapids CC 45, Wyoming Kelloggsville 34
Region 3
Edwardsburg 30, Three Rivers 12
Lansing Sexton 28, Plainwell 25
Region 4
River Rouge 35, Chelsea 10
Detroit Mumford (7-3) at B.H. Cranbrook (9-1), 2 Today
Division 5
Region 1
Menominee 24, Kingsford 21
Reed City 34, Clare 7
Region 2
Muskegon Oakridge 38, Grant 7
Saginaw Swan Valley 42, Carrollton 7
Region 3
G.R. West Catholic 42, Kalamazoo Hackett 0
Portland 35, Lansing Catholic 0
Region 4
Frankenmuth 42, Marine City 23
Ida (8-2) at Algonac (9-1), 1 Today
Division 6
Region 1
M.C. Glen Lake (7-2) at T.C. St. Francis (9-1), 1 Today
Millington 55, Houghton Lake 28
Region 2
Ithaca 56, Laingsburg 7
Montague 37, Kent City 13
Region 3
Jackson Lumen Christi 51, Michigan Center 14
Watervliet 58, Delton Kellogg 50
Region 4
Blissfield 27, Brooklyn Columbia Central 17
Warren M.C. 38, Det. Central 34
Division 7
Region 1
Breckenridge 26, St. Louis 6
Ishpeming Westwood (9-1) at Lake City (10-0), 1 Today
Region 2
Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker 18, Cass City 14
Pewamo-Westphalia 35, New Lothrop 14
Region 3
Cassopolis 31, Reading 16
Saugatuck 14, Vermontville Maple Valley 8
Region 4
M.H. Madison 47, Riverview Gabriel Richard 0
Monroe St Mary CC 19, Hudson 16
Division 8
Region 1
Iron River West Iron County 20, Norway 14
Frankfort (7-2) at Gaylord St Mary (10-0), 3 Today
Region 2
Lincoln Alcona 56, Hillman 34
Saginaw Nouvel 27, Harbor Beach 26
Region 3
Climax-Scotts 14, Pittsford 13
Muskegon CC (8-1) at Mendon (10-0), 1 Today
Region 4
Clarkston Everest Coll. 20, A.H. Oak. Christian 0
Ottawa Lake Whiteford 36, Peter.-Summ. 20
