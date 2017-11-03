Detroit King 46, Detroit East English Village 11
King defensive back Marvin Grant (4) hits East English
King defensive back Marvin Grant (4) hits East English Village receiver Elija Griffin (17) just as he touches the ball causing an incomplete pass in the first half of a Division 2, district final game.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King running back Jalen Jackson (34) works to get away
King running back Jalen Jackson (34) works to get away from East English Village defender Jordan Anderson (10) in the first half of a Division 2, district final game.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King running back Shondel Hardnett (25) works to get
King running back Shondel Hardnett (25) works to get away from East English Village defender Jaden Cummings.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King quarterback Dequqn Finn (5) cuts back away from
King quarterback Dequqn Finn (5) cuts back away from East English Village defender Lemeul Neeley-Watley (11) in the first half of a Division 2, district final game.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King running back Jalen Jackson (34) runs through the
King running back Jalen Jackson (34) runs through the East English Village defense in the first half of a Division 2, district final game Friday, November 3, 2017 at Detroit King High School.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
East English Village receiver Lemeul Neeley-Watley
East English Village receiver Lemeul Neeley-Watley (11) works to get away from King defender Rishad Hence (23) in the first half of a Division 2, district final game.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Detroit King head football coach Tyrone Spencer talks
Detroit King head football coach Tyrone Spencer talks to Tyrece Woods (8) during a Division 2, district final game against East English Village Friday, November 3, 2017.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
East English Village running back Zhamaine March (18)
East English Village running back Zhamaine March (18) is tackled for a loss by King defender Jalen Bell (99) in the first half of a Division 2, district final game Friday, November 3, 2017 at Detroit King High School.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
East English Village quarterback Charles Lake (12)
East English Village quarterback Charles Lake (12) is sacked by King's Randy Winans (19) in the first half .  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King defensive back Maurice Brown (15) knocks the ball
King defensive back Maurice Brown (15) knocks the ball away from East English Village receiver Jordan Anderson (10) in the end zone during the first half of a Division 2, district final game Friday, November 3, 2017 .  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King defender Marvin Grant (4) blocks a punt by East
King defender Marvin Grant (4) blocks a punt by East English Village punter Desjuan Johnson in the first half of a Division 2, district final game Friday, November 3, 2017 at Detroit King High School.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King defender Rishad Hence (23) picks up a blocked
King defender Rishad Hence (23) picks up a blocked punt and runs it in for a touchdown against East English Village in the first half of a Division 2, district final game.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King running back Jalen Jackson (34) runs in for a
King running back Jalen Jackson (34) runs in for a touchdown against East English Village in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King receiver catches a tipped ball against East English
King receiver catches a tipped ball against East English Village in the second half of a Division 2, district final game Friday, November 3, 2017 at Detroit King High School.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
East English Village quarterback Charles Lake (12)
East English Village quarterback Charles Lake (12) is tackled for a loss by the King defense .  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King defensive back Rishad Hence (23) just misses an
King defensive back Rishad Hence (23) just misses an interception in front of East English Village receiver Cortez Berry (14) in thesecond half of a Division 2, district final game Friday, November 3, 2017.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
DETROIT  NOVEMBER 3: King running back Nikoe James
DETROIT  NOVEMBER 3: King running back Nikoe James (24) works to get away from East English Village in the secondhalf of a Division 2, district final game Friday, November 3, 2017 at Detroit King High School. (Photo by Bryan Mitchell/Special to Detroit News)  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Detroit King head football coach Tyrone Spencer congratulates
Detroit King head football coach Tyrone Spencer congratulates his team after defeating East English Village 46-11 in a Division 2, district final game.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King running back Jalen Jackson (34) powers up the
King running back Jalen Jackson (34) powers up the middle against East English Village in the first half of a Division 2, district final game Friday, November 3, 2017 at Detroit King High School.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King running back Jalen Jackson (34) powers through
King running back Jalen Jackson (34) powers through East English Village defenders for a touchdown in the first half of a Division 2, district final game.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King receiver RaShawn Williams (13) makes a one-handed
King receiver RaShawn Williams (13) makes a one-handed touchdown catch over East English Village defender Jordan Anderson (10) in the first half of a Division 2, district final game.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King's Jae'Veyon Morton (22) runs back and East English
King's Jae'Veyon Morton (22) runs back and East English Village punt for a touchdown.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King's Jae'Veyon Morton (22) celebrates as he runs
King's Jae'Veyon Morton (22) celebrates as he runs back and East English Village punt for a touchdown in the first half of a Division 2, district final game.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
    Division 1

    Region 1

    Clarkston (8-2) at Davison (9-1), 7 Today

    Holland West Ottawa 33, Rockford 28

    Region 2

    Canton 28, Belleville 25

    Detroit C.C. 35, White Lake Lakeland 12

    Region 3

    Clint. T’ship Chippewa Valley 45, Mac. Dakota 20

    Detroit Cass Tech 27, Dearborn Fordson 22

    Region 4

    Utica Eisenhower 10, Rochester Adams 6

    West Bloomfield 41, Waterford Mott 7

    Division 2

    Region 1

    G.R. Forest Hills Central 28, Musk. Mona Shores 21

    Traverse City Central 17, Traverse City West 14

    Region 2

    Flushing 28, Fenton 21

    Livonia Franklin 21, Livonia Churchill 19

    Region 3

    Detroit King 46, Detroit East English 11

    Ypsilanti Lincoln 21, Wyandotte Roosevelt 19

    Region 4

    Oak Park 34, Birmingham Brother Rice 14

    Warren DeLaSalle 50, Port Huron Northern 0

    Division 3

    Region 1

    DeWitt 36, Cedar Springs 12

    Muskegon 55, Zeeland West 20

    Region 2

    B.C. Harper Creek 42, Stevensville Lakeshore 34

    East Lansing 14, Haslett 3

    Region 3

    Dearborn Divine Child 42, Redford Thurston 6

    Riverview 38, Gibraltar Carlson 14

    Region 4

    FH Harrison 33, Warren Woods Tower 0

    Linden 49, Ortonville-Brandon 27

    Division 4

    Region 1

    Escanaba 42, Alma 14

    Williamston 47, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 21

    Region 2

    Belding 55, Comstock Park 49

    Grand Rapids CC 45, Wyoming Kelloggsville 34

    Region 3

    Edwardsburg 30, Three Rivers 12

    Lansing Sexton 28, Plainwell 25

    Region 4

    River Rouge 35, Chelsea 10

    Detroit Mumford (7-3) at B.H. Cranbrook (9-1), 2 Today

    Division 5

    Region 1

    Menominee 24, Kingsford 21

    Reed City 34, Clare 7

    Region 2

    Muskegon Oakridge 38, Grant 7

    Saginaw Swan Valley 42, Carrollton 7

    Region 3

    G.R. West Catholic 42, Kalamazoo Hackett 0

    Portland 35, Lansing Catholic 0

    Region 4

    Frankenmuth 42, Marine City 23

    Ida (8-2) at Algonac (9-1), 1 Today

    Division 6

    Region 1

    M.C. Glen Lake (7-2) at T.C. St. Francis (9-1), 1 Today

    Millington 55, Houghton Lake 28

    Region 2

    Ithaca 56, Laingsburg 7

    Montague 37, Kent City 13

    Region 3

    Jackson Lumen Christi 51, Michigan Center 14

    Watervliet 58, Delton Kellogg 50

    Region 4

    Blissfield 27, Brooklyn Columbia Central 17

    Warren M.C. 38, Det. Central 34

    Division 7

    Region 1

    Breckenridge 26, St. Louis 6

    Ishpeming Westwood (9-1) at Lake City (10-0), 1 Today

    Region 2

    Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker 18, Cass City 14

    Pewamo-Westphalia 35, New Lothrop 14

    Region 3

    Cassopolis 31, Reading 16

    Saugatuck 14, Vermontville Maple Valley 8

    Region 4

    M.H. Madison 47, Riverview Gabriel Richard 0

    Monroe St Mary CC 19, Hudson 16

    Division 8

    Region 1

    Iron River West Iron County 20, Norway 14

    Frankfort (7-2) at Gaylord St Mary (10-0), 3 Today

    Region 2

    Lincoln Alcona 56, Hillman 34

    Saginaw Nouvel 27, Harbor Beach 26

    Region 3

    Climax-Scotts 14, Pittsford 13

    Muskegon CC (8-1) at Mendon (10-0), 1 Today

    Region 4

    Clarkston Everest Coll. 20, A.H. Oak. Christian 0

    Ottawa Lake Whiteford 36, Peter.-Summ. 20

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE