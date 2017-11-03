King receiver RaShawn Williams makes a one-handed touchdown catch against East English Village’s Jordan Anderson (10) in the first half. (Photo: Photos by Bryan Mitchell / Special to Detroit News)

Detroit — Detroit King is seeking a three-peat in Division 2 football as it continues to dominate defeating Detroit East English in Friday’s district championship game, 46-11.

This was a rematch of the PSL championship in which King blew out East English a few weeks ago. New day, same outcome for the Crusaders.

King coach Tyrone Spencer had one simple message for his team.

“I told them before the game if you don’t want to go home you know what you have to do, that’s it,” Spencer said.

The cold did not affect King as it showed no mercy. Spencer wanted his team to play well from start to finish.

“I wanted them (King) to go out there and play all four quarters,” Spencer said. “I was proud the way we were able to compete the entire game.”

Senior quarterback Dequan Finn was 10-for-15 passing for 92 yards and three touchdowns with 76 yards rushing, Jalen Jackson finsished with 105 yards on the ground with two touchdowns and had a receiving touchdown, and Marvin Grant had nine tackles.

The defense stepped up for King, but that’s no surprise. It gave up just six points in the second half.and held East English to three points in the first half. East English did not have an answer for the manpower that King possessed defensively.

“Our defense has been playing well throughout the season and they’re really stepping up in the playoffs,” said Spencer.

King put up 19 points in the second half. In the third quarter, King’s defense forced three straight fumbles, one of those being on a kickoff.

“Those turnovers that our defense forced gave us momentmum in the second half and pumped us up even more,” Spencer said.

King’s offense was able to score from two of those turnovers.

One was on a touchdown run from senior Jackson and the other was on a touchdown pass from junior quarterback Finn to fellow junior running back Shondel Hardnett.

The first half was not much different for the defending Division 2 champions. Going into the half, King junior defensive back Marvin Bryant blocked a punt and freshman defensive back Rishad Hence was able to recover the fumble and return it for a touchdown.

King took a 20-3 lead going into halftime.

Head coach Spencer said that they were able to set the tone early on and that’s what fueled them to finsish the game strong.

“The way we came out in the first half was very key for us because we were able to feed of that in the second half and seal the deal,” Spencer said.

The first quarter King was on a mission.

Late in the first quarter Finn found sophomore wide receiver RaShawn Williams who made a one-handed catch as he was falling to the ground in the end zone for a touchdown which gave King a 13-0 lead.

Coach Spencer gave credit to his playmakers on the way they played tonight.

“We definitely have some guys who can go out there and make some plays for us,” Spencer said.

King got off to a hot start. On its first drive,Finn connected with Jackson on a short pass and King took a 7-0 lead with 7:53 to go in the first.

With the win, King advances to the regional final game next Friday against Ypsilanti Lincoln.

Division 1

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 45, Macomb Dakota 20: Chippewa Valley (10-1, 4-1) made ran for 464 yards, with Andre Chenault rushing for 249 yards and two touchdowns and Ja’von Kimpson 126 yards and three touchdowns, Dakota is 7-4, 2-3.

Division 3

Riverview 38, Gibraltar Carlson 14: Zach Guthrie rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns and Cameron Rogers turned six carries into a touchdown and 75 rushing yards for Riverview (10-1, 6-1). Jaylan Franklin finished 6-for-11 for 149 yards and two TD passes for Carlson (9-2, 8-1).

Division 6

Warren Michigan Collegiate 38, Detroit Central Collegiate 34: Tracy Hubbard had four rushing touchdowns, Jalen Branch had an interception return for a touchdown, Antonio Simley had an interception and Jaquez Hall and Doug Rogers both had eight tackles for Warren Michigan Collegiate (11-0). Detroit Central finshes 8-3.

Kevin Moore is a freelance writer. News staff contributed