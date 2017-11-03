Detroit King 46, Detroit East English Village 11
King defensive back Marvin Grant (4) hits East English
King defensive back Marvin Grant (4) hits East English Village receiver Elija Griffin (17) just as he touches the ball causing an incomplete pass in the first half of a Division 2, district final game.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King running back Jalen Jackson (34) works to get away
King running back Jalen Jackson (34) works to get away from East English Village defender Jordan Anderson (10) in the first half of a Division 2, district final game.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King running back Shondel Hardnett (25) works to get
King running back Shondel Hardnett (25) works to get away from East English Village defender Jaden Cummings.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King quarterback Dequqn Finn (5) cuts back away from
King quarterback Dequqn Finn (5) cuts back away from East English Village defender Lemeul Neeley-Watley (11) in the first half of a Division 2, district final game.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King running back Jalen Jackson (34) runs through the
King running back Jalen Jackson (34) runs through the East English Village defense in the first half of a Division 2, district final game Friday, November 3, 2017 at Detroit King High School.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
East English Village receiver Lemeul Neeley-Watley
East English Village receiver Lemeul Neeley-Watley (11) works to get away from King defender Rishad Hence (23) in the first half of a Division 2, district final game.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Detroit King head football coach Tyrone Spencer talks
Detroit King head football coach Tyrone Spencer talks to Tyrece Woods (8) during a Division 2, district final game against East English Village Friday, November 3, 2017.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
East English Village running back Zhamaine March (18)
East English Village running back Zhamaine March (18) is tackled for a loss by King defender Jalen Bell (99) in the first half of a Division 2, district final game Friday, November 3, 2017 at Detroit King High School.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
East English Village quarterback Charles Lake (12)
East English Village quarterback Charles Lake (12) is sacked by King's Randy Winans (19) in the first half .  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King defensive back Maurice Brown (15) knocks the ball
King defensive back Maurice Brown (15) knocks the ball away from East English Village receiver Jordan Anderson (10) in the end zone during the first half of a Division 2, district final game Friday, November 3, 2017 .  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King defender Marvin Grant (4) blocks a punt by East
King defender Marvin Grant (4) blocks a punt by East English Village punter Desjuan Johnson in the first half of a Division 2, district final game Friday, November 3, 2017 at Detroit King High School.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King defender Rishad Hence (23) picks up a blocked
King defender Rishad Hence (23) picks up a blocked punt and runs it in for a touchdown against East English Village in the first half of a Division 2, district final game.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King running back Jalen Jackson (34) runs in for a
King running back Jalen Jackson (34) runs in for a touchdown against East English Village in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King receiver catches a tipped ball against East English
King receiver catches a tipped ball against East English Village in the second half of a Division 2, district final game Friday, November 3, 2017 at Detroit King High School.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
East English Village quarterback Charles Lake (12)
East English Village quarterback Charles Lake (12) is tackled for a loss by the King defense .  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King defensive back Rishad Hence (23) just misses an
King defensive back Rishad Hence (23) just misses an interception in front of East English Village receiver Cortez Berry (14) in thesecond half of a Division 2, district final game Friday, November 3, 2017.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
DETROIT  NOVEMBER 3: King running back Nikoe James
DETROIT  NOVEMBER 3: King running back Nikoe James (24) works to get away from East English Village in the secondhalf of a Division 2, district final game Friday, November 3, 2017 at Detroit King High School. (Photo by Bryan Mitchell/Special to Detroit News)  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Detroit King head football coach Tyrone Spencer congratulates
Detroit King head football coach Tyrone Spencer congratulates his team after defeating East English Village 46-11 in a Division 2, district final game.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King running back Jalen Jackson (34) powers up the
King running back Jalen Jackson (34) powers up the middle against East English Village in the first half of a Division 2, district final game Friday, November 3, 2017 at Detroit King High School.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King running back Jalen Jackson (34) powers through
King running back Jalen Jackson (34) powers through East English Village defenders for a touchdown in the first half of a Division 2, district final game.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King receiver RaShawn Williams (13) makes a one-handed
King receiver RaShawn Williams (13) makes a one-handed touchdown catch over East English Village defender Jordan Anderson (10) in the first half of a Division 2, district final game.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King's Jae'Veyon Morton (22) runs back and East English
King's Jae'Veyon Morton (22) runs back and East English Village punt for a touchdown.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
King's Jae'Veyon Morton (22) celebrates as he runs
King's Jae'Veyon Morton (22) celebrates as he runs back and East English Village punt for a touchdown in the first half of a Division 2, district final game.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
    Detroit — Detroit King is seeking a three-peat in Division 2 football as it continues to dominate defeating Detroit East English in Friday’s district championship game, 46-11.

    This was a rematch of the PSL championship in which King blew out East English a few weeks ago. New day, same outcome for the Crusaders.

    King coach Tyrone Spencer had one simple message for his team.

    “I told them before the game if you don’t want to go home you know what you have to do, that’s it,” Spencer said.

    The cold did not affect King as it showed no mercy. Spencer wanted his team to play well from start to finish.

    “I wanted them (King) to go out there and play all four quarters,” Spencer said. “I was proud the way we were able to compete the entire game.”

    Senior quarterback Dequan Finn was 10-for-15 passing for 92 yards and three touchdowns with 76 yards rushing, Jalen Jackson finsished with 105 yards on the ground with two touchdowns and had a receiving touchdown, and Marvin Grant had nine tackles.

    The defense stepped up for King, but that’s no surprise. It gave up just six points in the second half.and held East English to three points in the first half. East English did not have an answer for the manpower that King possessed defensively.

    “Our defense has been playing well throughout the season and they’re really stepping up in the playoffs,” said Spencer.

    King put up 19 points in the second half. In the third quarter, King’s defense forced three straight fumbles, one of those being on a kickoff.

    High school football score list

    “Those turnovers that our defense forced gave us momentmum in the second half and pumped us up even more,” Spencer said.

    King’s offense was able to score from two of those turnovers.

    One was on a touchdown run from senior Jackson and the other was on a touchdown pass from junior quarterback Finn to fellow junior running back Shondel Hardnett.

    The first half was not much different for the defending Division 2 champions. Going into the half, King junior defensive back Marvin Bryant blocked a punt and freshman defensive back Rishad Hence was able to recover the fumble and return it for a touchdown.

    King took a 20-3 lead going into halftime.

    Head coach Spencer said that they were able to set the tone early on and that’s what fueled them to finsish the game strong.

    “The way we came out in the first half was very key for us because we were able to feed of that in the second half and seal the deal,” Spencer said.

    The first quarter King was on a mission.

    Late in the first quarter Finn found sophomore wide receiver RaShawn Williams who made a one-handed catch as he was falling to the ground in the end zone for a touchdown which gave King a 13-0 lead.

    Coach Spencer gave credit to his playmakers on the way they played tonight.

    “We definitely have some guys who can go out there and make some plays for us,” Spencer said.

    King got off to a hot start. On its first drive,Finn connected with Jackson on a short pass and King took a 7-0 lead with 7:53 to go in the first.

    With the win, King advances to the regional final game next Friday against Ypsilanti Lincoln.

    Division 1

    Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 45, Macomb Dakota 20: Chippewa Valley (10-1, 4-1) made ran for 464 yards, with Andre Chenault rushing for 249 yards and two touchdowns and Ja’von Kimpson 126 yards and three touchdowns, Dakota is 7-4, 2-3.

    Division 3

    Riverview 38, Gibraltar Carlson 14: Zach Guthrie rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns and Cameron Rogers turned six carries into a touchdown and 75 rushing yards for Riverview (10-1, 6-1). Jaylan Franklin finished 6-for-11 for 149 yards and two TD passes for Carlson (9-2, 8-1).

    Division 6

    Warren Michigan Collegiate 38, Detroit Central Collegiate 34: Tracy Hubbard had four rushing touchdowns, Jalen Branch had an interception return for a touchdown, Antonio Simley had an interception and Jaquez Hall and Doug Rogers both had eight tackles for Warren Michigan Collegiate (11-0). Detroit Central finshes 8-3.

    Kevin Moore is a freelance writer. News staff contributed

