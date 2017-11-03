After dispatching rival Lake Orion on Wednesday night, the Clarkston girls volleyball team was back on the court for a Class A district final on Thursday night with Ortonville-Brandon.
Clarkston passed its second test in as many nights with flying colors, ousting Ortonville-Brandon in three sets, 25-15, 25-19, 25-14, to capture the school’s 13th district championship in the last 15 years.
“We had lost to Lake Orion four times in the regular season, so to get by them last night put a fire in our bellies,” Clarkston coach Kelly Pinner said. “It’s a confidence builder for us, and we were able to use that tonight.”
Clarkston was led by Miss Volleyball candidate Abbey Malinowski, who had 17 kills and 11 digs in the decisive win.
Malinowski, a University of Michigan commit, is the stabilizing force for this year’s Clarkston’s squad.
“She’s just a great leader,” Pinner said. “She’s a power player with finesse. And she plays great defense, too.”
Jen Chupinski pitched in 25 digs and three aces for Clarkston, who will take on the winner of Friday’s match between Birmingham Seaholm and Troy.
Geoff Robinson is a freelance writer.
More volleyball scores
CLASS A
District 1
Mattawan 3, Kalamazoo Central 0
District 4
DeWitt 3, St Johns 0
District 7
Grand Haven 3, Muskegon Mona Shores 0
District 8
East Grand Rapids 3, Cedar Springs 0
Rockford 3, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 0
District 9
Fenton 3, Grand Blanc 1
District 11
Midland 3, Bay City Western 1
District 13
Clarkston 3, Ortonville-Brandon 0
District 20
Grosse Pointe North 3, Roseville 0
District 25
Trenton 3, Gibraltar Carlson 0
District 26
Temperance Bedford 3, Monroe 0
CLASS B
District 33
Niles 3, Buchanan 0
District 34
Edwardsburg 3, Paw Paw 0
District 35
Wayland Union 3, Plainwell 0
District 36
Hamilton 3, Hudsonville Unity Christian 1
District 37
Marshall 3, Battle Creek Pennfield 1
District 40
Parma Western 3, Eaton Rapids 0
District 42
Chelsea 3, Ida 1
District 45
Detroit Voyageur 3, Detroit Cesar Chavez Academy 0
District 46
Detroit University Prep 3, Detroit Communication Media Arts 1
District 48
St Clair Shores South Lake 3, Warren Lincoln 1
District 49
Madison Heights Lamphere 3, Clawson 1
Detroit Country Day 3, Ferndale University 0
District 50
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 3, Macomb Lutheran North 0
District 54
Corunna 3, Chesaning 0
District 55
Birch Run 3, Caro 1
District 56
Saginaw Swan Valley 3, Freeland 2
District 57
Grand Rapids South Christian 3, Wyoming Godwin Heights 0
District 61
Alma 3, Shepherd 0
District 62
Gladwin 3, Grayling 0
CLASS C
District 66
Schoolcraft 3, Constantine 1
District 67
Kalamazoo Christian 3, Bangor 0
District 68
Bronson 3, Mendon 0
District 70
Manchester 3, Clinton 0
District 72
Whitmore Lake 3, Allen Park Cabrini 1
District 77
Brown City 3, Marlette 0
District 78
Unionville-Sebewaing 3, Harbor Beach 0
District 79
Reese 3, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 1
District 80
Montrose 3, Burton Atherton 1
District 81
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 3, Grandville Calvin Christian 0
District 82
Saranac 3, Vermontville Maple Valley 0
District 83
Laingsburg 3, Bath 0
District 86
Shelby 3, Hart 0
District 88
Beaverton 3, Coleman 0
District 92
Elk Rapids 3, East Jordan 1
District 95
Ishpeming Westwood 3, Negaunee 0
District 96
Calumet 3, Chassell 0
CLASS D
District 97
St Joseph Michigan Lutheran 3, St Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 1
District 98
Wyoming Potter's House Christian 3, Holland Calvary 1
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 3, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 0
District 101
Camden-Frontier 3, Litchfield 0
District 102
North Adams-Jerome 3, Adrian Lenawee Christian 0
District 106
Novi Franklin Road Christian 3, Center Line Macomb Christian 0
Southfield Christian 3, West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy 0
District 107
Waterford Our Lady 3, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 0
District 109
Fowler 3, Merrill 0
District 111
Kingston 3, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 0
District 112
Kinde-North Huron 3, Caseville 1
District 115
Pentwater 3, Walkerville 0
District 117
Leland 3, Northport 0
District 118
Bellaire 3, Gaylord St Mary 0
District 119
Hale 3, AuGres-Sims 1
District 121
Wolverine 3, Vanderbilt 0
District 123
Pickford 3, DeTour 0
District 124
Rudyard 3, Engadine 0
District 125
Munising 3, Rapid River 0
District 127
Crystal Falls Forest Park 3, Wakefield-Marenisco 0
District 128
Lake Linden-Hubbell 3, Dollar Bay 0
