After dispatching rival Lake Orion on Wednesday night, the Clarkston girls volleyball team was back on the court for a Class A district final on Thursday night with Ortonville-Brandon.

Clarkston passed its second test in as many nights with flying colors, ousting Ortonville-Brandon in three sets, 25-15, 25-19, 25-14, to capture the school’s 13th district championship in the last 15 years.

“We had lost to Lake Orion four times in the regular season, so to get by them last night put a fire in our bellies,” Clarkston coach Kelly Pinner said. “It’s a confidence builder for us, and we were able to use that tonight.”

Clarkston was led by Miss Volleyball candidate Abbey Malinowski, who had 17 kills and 11 digs in the decisive win.

Malinowski, a University of Michigan commit, is the stabilizing force for this year’s Clarkston’s squad.

“She’s just a great leader,” Pinner said. “She’s a power player with finesse. And she plays great defense, too.”

Jen Chupinski pitched in 25 digs and three aces for Clarkston, who will take on the winner of Friday’s match between Birmingham Seaholm and Troy.

Geoff Robinson is a freelance writer.

More volleyball scores

CLASS A

District 1

Mattawan 3, Kalamazoo Central 0

District 4

DeWitt 3, St Johns 0

District 7

Grand Haven 3, Muskegon Mona Shores 0

District 8

East Grand Rapids 3, Cedar Springs 0

Rockford 3, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 0

District 9

Fenton 3, Grand Blanc 1

District 11

Midland 3, Bay City Western 1

District 13

Clarkston 3, Ortonville-Brandon 0

District 20

Grosse Pointe North 3, Roseville 0

District 25

Trenton 3, Gibraltar Carlson 0

District 26

Temperance Bedford 3, Monroe 0

CLASS B

District 33

Niles 3, Buchanan 0

District 34

Edwardsburg 3, Paw Paw 0

District 35

Wayland Union 3, Plainwell 0

District 36

Hamilton 3, Hudsonville Unity Christian 1

District 37

Marshall 3, Battle Creek Pennfield 1

District 40

Parma Western 3, Eaton Rapids 0

District 42

Chelsea 3, Ida 1

District 45

Detroit Voyageur 3, Detroit Cesar Chavez Academy 0

District 46

Detroit University Prep 3, Detroit Communication Media Arts 1

District 48

St Clair Shores South Lake 3, Warren Lincoln 1

District 49

Madison Heights Lamphere 3, Clawson 1

Detroit Country Day 3, Ferndale University 0

District 50

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 3, Macomb Lutheran North 0

District 54

Corunna 3, Chesaning 0

District 55

Birch Run 3, Caro 1

District 56

Saginaw Swan Valley 3, Freeland 2

District 57

Grand Rapids South Christian 3, Wyoming Godwin Heights 0

District 61

Alma 3, Shepherd 0

District 62

Gladwin 3, Grayling 0

CLASS C

District 66

Schoolcraft 3, Constantine 1

District 67

Kalamazoo Christian 3, Bangor 0

District 68

Bronson 3, Mendon 0

District 70

Manchester 3, Clinton 0

District 72

Whitmore Lake 3, Allen Park Cabrini 1

District 77

Brown City 3, Marlette 0

District 78

Unionville-Sebewaing 3, Harbor Beach 0

District 79

Reese 3, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 1

District 80

Montrose 3, Burton Atherton 1

District 81

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 3, Grandville Calvin Christian 0

District 82

Saranac 3, Vermontville Maple Valley 0

District 83

Laingsburg 3, Bath 0

District 86

Shelby 3, Hart 0

District 88

Beaverton 3, Coleman 0

District 92

Elk Rapids 3, East Jordan 1

District 95

Ishpeming Westwood 3, Negaunee 0

District 96

Calumet 3, Chassell 0

CLASS D

District 97

St Joseph Michigan Lutheran 3, St Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 1

District 98

Wyoming Potter's House Christian 3, Holland Calvary 1

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 3, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 0

District 101

Camden-Frontier 3, Litchfield 0

District 102

North Adams-Jerome 3, Adrian Lenawee Christian 0

District 106

Novi Franklin Road Christian 3, Center Line Macomb Christian 0

Southfield Christian 3, West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy 0

District 107

Waterford Our Lady 3, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 0

District 109

Fowler 3, Merrill 0

District 111

Kingston 3, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 0

District 112

Kinde-North Huron 3, Caseville 1

District 115

Pentwater 3, Walkerville 0

District 117

Leland 3, Northport 0

District 118

Bellaire 3, Gaylord St Mary 0

District 119

Hale 3, AuGres-Sims 1

District 121

Wolverine 3, Vanderbilt 0

District 123

Pickford 3, DeTour 0

District 124

Rudyard 3, Engadine 0

District 125

Munising 3, Rapid River 0

District 127

Crystal Falls Forest Park 3, Wakefield-Marenisco 0

District 128

Lake Linden-Hubbell 3, Dollar Bay 0