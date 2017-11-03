LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

After dispatching rival Lake Orion on Wednesday night, the Clarkston girls volleyball team was back on the court for a Class A district final on Thursday night with Ortonville-Brandon.

Clarkston passed its second test in as many nights with flying colors, ousting Ortonville-Brandon in three sets, 25-15, 25-19, 25-14, to capture the school’s 13th district championship in the last 15 years.

“We had lost to Lake Orion four times in the regular season, so to get by them last night put a fire in our bellies,” Clarkston coach Kelly Pinner said. “It’s a confidence builder for us, and we were able to use that tonight.”

Clarkston was led by Miss Volleyball candidate Abbey Malinowski, who had 17 kills and 11 digs in the decisive win.

Malinowski, a University of Michigan commit, is the stabilizing force for this year’s Clarkston’s squad.

“She’s just a great leader,” Pinner said. “She’s a power player with finesse. And she plays great defense, too.”

Jen Chupinski pitched in 25 digs and three aces for Clarkston, who will take on the winner of Friday’s match between Birmingham Seaholm and Troy.

Geoff Robinson is a freelance writer.

More volleyball scores

CLASS A

District 1 

Mattawan 3, Kalamazoo Central 0

District 4 

DeWitt 3, St Johns 0

District 7 

Grand Haven 3, Muskegon Mona Shores 0

District 8 

East Grand Rapids 3, Cedar Springs 0

Rockford 3, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 0

District 9 

Fenton 3, Grand Blanc 1

District 11 

Midland 3, Bay City Western 1

District 13 

Clarkston 3, Ortonville-Brandon 0

District 20 

Grosse Pointe North 3, Roseville 0

District 25 

Trenton 3, Gibraltar Carlson 0

District 26 

Temperance Bedford 3, Monroe 0

CLASS B

District 33 

Niles 3, Buchanan 0

District 34 

Edwardsburg 3, Paw Paw 0

District 35 

Wayland Union 3, Plainwell 0

District 36 

Hamilton 3, Hudsonville Unity Christian 1

District 37 

Marshall 3, Battle Creek Pennfield 1

District 40 

Parma Western 3, Eaton Rapids 0

District 42 

Chelsea 3, Ida 1

District 45 

Detroit Voyageur 3, Detroit Cesar Chavez Academy 0

District 46 

Detroit University Prep 3, Detroit Communication Media Arts 1

District 48 

St Clair Shores South Lake 3, Warren Lincoln 1

District 49 

Madison Heights Lamphere 3, Clawson 1

Detroit Country Day 3, Ferndale University 0

District 50 

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 3, Macomb Lutheran North 0

District 54 

Corunna 3, Chesaning 0

District 55 

Birch Run 3, Caro 1

District 56 

Saginaw Swan Valley 3, Freeland 2

District 57 

Grand Rapids South Christian 3, Wyoming Godwin Heights 0

District 61 

Alma 3, Shepherd 0

District 62 

Gladwin 3, Grayling 0

CLASS C

District 66 

Schoolcraft 3, Constantine 1

District 67 

Kalamazoo Christian 3, Bangor 0

District 68 

Bronson 3, Mendon 0

District 70 

Manchester 3, Clinton 0

District 72 

Whitmore Lake 3, Allen Park Cabrini 1

District 77 

Brown City 3, Marlette 0

District 78 

Unionville-Sebewaing 3, Harbor Beach 0

District 79 

Reese 3, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 1

District 80 

Montrose 3, Burton Atherton 1

District 81 

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 3, Grandville Calvin Christian 0

District 82 

Saranac 3, Vermontville Maple Valley 0

District 83 

Laingsburg 3, Bath 0

District 86 

Shelby 3, Hart 0

District 88 

Beaverton 3, Coleman 0

District 92 

Elk Rapids 3, East Jordan 1

District 95 

Ishpeming Westwood 3, Negaunee 0

District 96 

Calumet 3, Chassell 0

CLASS D

District 97

St Joseph Michigan Lutheran 3, St Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 1

District 98

Wyoming Potter's House Christian 3, Holland Calvary 1

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 3, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 0

District 101

Camden-Frontier 3, Litchfield 0

District 102

North Adams-Jerome 3, Adrian Lenawee Christian 0

District 106

Novi Franklin Road Christian 3, Center Line Macomb Christian 0

Southfield Christian 3, West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy 0

District 107

Waterford Our Lady 3, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 0

District 109

Fowler 3, Merrill 0

District 111

Kingston 3, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 0

District 112

Kinde-North Huron 3, Caseville 1

District 115

Pentwater 3, Walkerville 0

District 117

Leland 3, Northport 0

District 118

Bellaire 3, Gaylord St Mary 0

District 119

Hale 3, AuGres-Sims 1

District 121

Wolverine 3, Vanderbilt 0

District 123

Pickford 3, DeTour 0

District 124

Rudyard 3, Engadine 0

District 125

Munising 3, Rapid River 0

District 127

Crystal Falls Forest Park 3, Wakefield-Marenisco 0

District 128

Lake Linden-Hubbell 3, Dollar Bay 0

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE