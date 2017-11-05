Here are the matchups for the regional round in the Michigan high school football playoffs. Dates and times will be announced later.
Division 1
Clarkston (9-2) vs. Holland West Ottawa (10-1)
Detroit Catholic Central (7-4) vs. Canton (10-1)
Detroit Cass Tech (8-2) vs. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (10-1)
West Bloomfield (9-2) vs. Utica Eisenhower (11-0)
Division 2
Traverse City Central (8-3) vs. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (11-0)
Flushing (9-2) vs. Livonia Franklin (9-2)
Ypsilanti Lincoln (9-2) vs. Detroit King (10-1)
Oak Park (9-2) vs. Warren De La Salle (9-2), at Wayne State
Division 3
DeWitt (10-1) vs. Muskegon (11-0)
East Lansing (9-2) vs. Battle Creek Harper Creek (11-0)
Riverview (10-1) vs. Dearborn Divine Child (10-1)
Farmington Hills Harrison (8-3) vs. Linden (9-2)
Division 4
Williamston (7-4) vs. Escanaba (9-2)
Belding (9-2) vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (11-0)
Lansing Sexton (8-3) vs. Edwardsburg (10-1)
River Rouge (9-2) vs. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook (10-1)
Division 5
Menominee (8-3) vs. Reed City (10-1)
Muskegon Oakridge (9-2) vs. Saginaw Swan Valley (10-1)
Grand Rapids West Catholic (9-2) vs. Portland (10-1)
Algonac (10-1) vs. Frankenmuth (11-0)
Division 6
Traverse City St. Francis (10-1) vs. Millington (10-1)
Ithaca (11-0) vs. Montague (11-0)
Jackson Lumen Christi (9-1) vs. Watervliet (11-0)
Blissfield (7-4) vs. Warren Michigan Collegiate (11-0)
Division 7
Breckenridge (10-1) vs. Lake City (11-0)
Pewamo-Westphalia (10-1) vs. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (10-1)
Saugatuck (8-3) vs. Cassopolis (10-1)
Monroe SMCC (7-4) vs Madison Heights Madison (11-0)
Division 8
Frankfort (8-2) vs. Iron River West Iron County (10-1)
Lincoln Alcona (9-2) vs. Saginaw Nouvel (11-0)
Climax-Scotts (9-2) vs. Mendon (11-0)
Clarkston Everest Collegiate (9-2) vs. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (11-0)
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs