Detroit King's Jae'Veyon Morton runs back an East English Village punt for a touchdown in the first half of King's victory Friday in a Division 2 district final. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News)

Here are the matchups for the regional round in the Michigan high school football playoffs. Dates and times will be announced later.

Division 1

Clarkston (9-2) vs. Holland West Ottawa (10-1)

Detroit Catholic Central (7-4) vs. Canton (10-1)

Detroit Cass Tech (8-2) vs. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (10-1)

West Bloomfield (9-2) vs. Utica Eisenhower (11-0)

Division 2

Traverse City Central (8-3) vs. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (11-0)

Flushing (9-2) vs. Livonia Franklin (9-2)

Ypsilanti Lincoln (9-2) vs. Detroit King (10-1)

Oak Park (9-2) vs. Warren De La Salle (9-2), at Wayne State

Division 3

DeWitt (10-1) vs. Muskegon (11-0)

East Lansing (9-2) vs. Battle Creek Harper Creek (11-0)

Riverview (10-1) vs. Dearborn Divine Child (10-1)

Farmington Hills Harrison (8-3) vs. Linden (9-2)

Division 4

Williamston (7-4) vs. Escanaba (9-2)

Belding (9-2) vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (11-0)

Lansing Sexton (8-3) vs. Edwardsburg (10-1)

River Rouge (9-2) vs. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook (10-1)

Division 5

Menominee (8-3) vs. Reed City (10-1)

Muskegon Oakridge (9-2) vs. Saginaw Swan Valley (10-1)

Grand Rapids West Catholic (9-2) vs. Portland (10-1)

Algonac (10-1) vs. Frankenmuth (11-0)

Division 6

Traverse City St. Francis (10-1) vs. Millington (10-1)

Ithaca (11-0) vs. Montague (11-0)

Jackson Lumen Christi (9-1) vs. Watervliet (11-0)

Blissfield (7-4) vs. Warren Michigan Collegiate (11-0)

Division 7

Breckenridge (10-1) vs. Lake City (11-0)

Pewamo-Westphalia (10-1) vs. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (10-1)

Saugatuck (8-3) vs. Cassopolis (10-1)

Monroe SMCC (7-4) vs Madison Heights Madison (11-0)

Division 8

Frankfort (8-2) vs. Iron River West Iron County (10-1)

Lincoln Alcona (9-2) vs. Saginaw Nouvel (11-0)

Climax-Scotts (9-2) vs. Mendon (11-0)

Clarkston Everest Collegiate (9-2) vs. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (11-0)