Cass Tech, De La Salle win state playoff games
Cass Tech running back Jaren Mangham (5) scores the
Cass Tech running back Jaren Mangham (5) scores the game winning touchdown with seconds left giving Cass Tech a 32-26 win over Chippewa Valley in a Division 1, regional final game Friday, November 10, 2017 at Chippewa Valley High School.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Cass Tech celebrates defeating Chippewa Valley 32-26
Cass Tech celebrates defeating Chippewa Valley 32-26 in a Division 1, regional final game at Chippewa Valley High School.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
De La Salles' Joshua De Berry and Cameron Crosby celebrate
De La Salles' Joshua De Berry and Cameron Crosby celebrate Crosby's two point conversion to cap a comeback 14-7 victory late in the fourth quarter of a regional final state high school playoff game at Tom Adams Field at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan on November 10, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
De La Salles' Joshua DeBerry intercepts a pass intended
De La Salles' Joshua DeBerry intercepts a pass intended for Oak Parks' Maliq Carr allowing De La Salle to run out the clock late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
De La Salle quarterback Luke Pfromm celebrates with
De La Salle quarterback Luke Pfromm celebrates with teammates after the Pilots come back victory.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
De La Salle quarterback Luke Pfromm tries to throw
De La Salle quarterback Luke Pfromm tries to throw the ball away but can't avoid the sack by Oak Parks' Damon Trapp in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Oak Parks' Corion Montgomery is able to tip the ball
Oak Parks' Corion Montgomery is able to tip the ball away from De La Salles' Joshua DeBarry for an incompletion in the jourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Oak Park quarterback D'Wan Mathis fumbles the ball
Oak Park quarterback D'Wan Mathis fumbles the ball with Oak Park defender Tanner Myers but is able to get it back in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Oak Park quarterback D'Wan Mathis is hit by De La Sales'
Oak Park quarterback D'Wan Mathis is hit by De La Sales' Evam Green while throwing in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
All by himself, De La Sales' Jacob Badalamenti pulls
All by himself, De La Sales' Jacob Badalamenti pulls down a crucial third down completion to keep De La Sales offense on the field, leading to the eventual winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Oak Parks' Torriano Richardson takes a handoff on the
Oak Parks' Torriano Richardson takes a handoff on the second play of the game and takes it 60 yards for a touchdown in the first minute of the first quarter of a state football playoff game at Tom Adams Field at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan on November 10, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
De La Salle quarterback Luke Pfromm throws in the first
De La Salle quarterback Luke Pfromm throws in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
De La Salle quarterback Luke Pfromm stretches out but
De La Salle quarterback Luke Pfromm stretches out but can't pick up the first down, defended by Oak Parks' Jalen Robinson in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A two point conversion by De La Salle is stopped cold
A two point conversion by De La Salle is stopped cold by Oak Parks' Marquan McCall in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
De La Salles' Evan Vallancourt fumbles the ball with
De La Salles' Evan Vallancourt fumbles the ball with Oak Park Calvin Fair defending and Oak Park recovering in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Oak Parks' Maliq Carr can't bring in a touchdown reception
Oak Parks' Maliq Carr can't bring in a touchdown reception with De La Salles' Jacob Badalamenti and Joshua DaBerry defending in the second quarter. De La Salle picked up a penalty on the play giving Oak Park an untimed play at the end of the second.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
On an untimed play at the end of the second quarter,
On an untimed play at the end of the second quarter, Oak Parks' Gary Gayle can't pull in a reception along the goal line with De La Salles' Jcob Hobbs all over him.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Cass Tech quarterback Aaron Jackson (10) runs
Detroit Cass Tech quarterback Aaron Jackson (10) runs away from the Chippewa Valley defense on a broken play for a touchdown in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Cass Tech running back Lewis Nichols (21) runs in for
Cass Tech running back Lewis Nichols (21) runs in for a touchdown against Chippewa Valley in the first half of a Division 1, regional final game Friday, November 10, 2017 at Chippewa Valley High School.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Cass Tech running back Teone Allen (6) is tripped up
Cass Tech running back Teone Allen (6) is tripped up by Chippewa Valley during Cass Tech's 32-26 playoff victory at Chippewa Valley on Friday, November 10, 2017.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Chippewa Valley running back Marcel Lewis (6) catches
Chippewa Valley running back Marcel Lewis (6) catches a touchdown pass against Cass Tech in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
CLINTON TOWNSHIP  NOVEMBER 10: Chippewa Valley running
CLINTON TOWNSHIP  NOVEMBER 10: Chippewa Valley running back Andre Chenault (23) works to get away from Cass Tech defender xx in the first half of a Division 1, regional final game Friday, November 10, 2017 at Chippewa Valley High School. (Photo by Bryan Mitchell/Special to Detroit News)  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Cass Tech quarterback Aaron Jackson (10) is stopped
Cass Tech quarterback Aaron Jackson (10) is stopped just short of the goal line by Chippewa Valley with seconds left in the game.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Cass Tech receiver Brondon Gary (7) catches a touchdown
Cass Tech receiver Brondon Gary (7) catches a touchdown pass against Chippewa Valley defender D'Lano in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Cass Tech running back Jaren Mangham (5) celebratesscoring
Cass Tech running back Jaren Mangham (5) celebratesscoring the game winning touchdown with seconds left giving Cass Tech a 32-26 win over Chippewa Valley in a Division 1, regional final game Friday, November 10, 2017 at Chippewa Valley High School.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Cass Tech defenders knock away a hail mary pass by
Cass Tech defenders knock away a hail mary pass by Chippewa Valley as time expires.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Cass Tech's Jaren Mangham (5) celebrates defeating
Cass Tech's Jaren Mangham (5) celebrates defeating Chippewa Valley 32-26.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Chippewa Valley running back Marcel Lewis (6) dives
Chippewa Valley running back Marcel Lewis (6) dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Cass Tech in the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Cass Tech's Jevin Swanigan (12) gets away from several
Cass Tech's Jevin Swanigan (12) gets away from several Chippewa Valley defenders to run back a kick-off for a touchdown in the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Cass Tech stops Chippewa Valley runner Jon'Naize Owens
Cass Tech stops Chippewa Valley runner Jon'Naize Owens (18) in the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Cass Tech football head coach Thomas Wilcher
Detroit Cass Tech football head coach Thomas Wilcher watches his team play against Chippewa Valley in the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Chippewa Valley running back Andre Chenault (23) works
Chippewa Valley running back Andre Chenault (23) works to get away from Cass Tech defender Andre Carter (55) in the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Chippewa Valley receiver Austin Frederick (19) catches
Chippewa Valley receiver Austin Frederick (19) catches a pass with no defenders near him for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Cass Tech quarterback Aaron Jackson (10) works to get
Cass Tech quarterback Aaron Jackson (10) works to get away from Chippewa Valley defender Cardell Snorton (1) in the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Cass Tech quarterback Aaron Jackson (10) breaks to
Cass Tech quarterback Aaron Jackson (10) breaks to the outside of Chippewa Valley in the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Cass Tech quarterback Aaron Jackson (10) is tackled
Cass Tech quarterback Aaron Jackson (10) is tackled by Chippewa Valley defenders in the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Chippewa Valley blocks a punt by Cass Tech's Marcellus
Chippewa Valley blocks a punt by Cass Tech's Marcellus Gaines (22) that helped set up a go ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Chippewa Valley recovers a blocked punt by Cass Tech's
Chippewa Valley recovers a blocked punt by Cass Tech's Marcellus Gaines (22) that helped set up a go ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Chippewa Valley receiver Jacob Rybicki (3) catches
Chippewa Valley receiver Jacob Rybicki (3) catches a touchdown pass that puts his team in the lead 26-25 with less then two minutes left in the game.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Cass Tech receiver Deandre Square (1) catches a pass
Cass Tech receiver Deandre Square (1) catches a pass inside the one yard line with seconds left in the game to set up the game-winning touchdown.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
    Clinton Township — With 6 seconds remaining and the clock running, Jaren Mangham leaped over a pile of offensive and defensive linemen for a 1-yard touchdown that won Detroit Cass Tech its eighth consecutive Division 1 regional title, 32-26, over Clinton Township Chippewa Valley on Friday night.

    “I wasn’t going to let my team down,” Mangham said. “Everybody knew I was going to get the ball. I knew I was going to punch it in. It was just a matter of executing. The offensive line came through.”

    Deandre Square went up and over his defender to reel in a 47-yard pass from Aaron Jackson with 50 seconds remaining to set up the defending state champions at the Chippewa Valley 3.

    After a couple of stellar stops by the Chippewa Valley defense kept the clock running, Cass Tech kept its cool for one final shot at the end zone.

    High school football scores, schedule

    “The defender was holding me at first,” Square said. “I lost track of the ball, but I found it and was able to make the play. They say big time players make big time plays in big games, and that’s what I feel like I had to do.”

    It was Cass Tech coach Thomas Wilcher’s call to bring Square, who usually plays defensive back, onto the offensive side during the game’s crazy moments.

    “I kept asking him to come over and play offense for the last few weeks,” Wilcher said. “He finally came over this week. We put him in there and that was it. The rest is history.”

    The events capped a crazy fourth quarter full of twists and turns.

    Senior Jalen Jennings had seemingly made the play of the year for Chippewa Valley (10-2) , bursting through the line as Cass Tech lined up to punt with less than two minutes remaining, leading 25-20. Jennings blocked the attempt and recovered the ball at the Cass Tech 12.

    Two plays later, quarterback Tommy Schuster threw his fourth touchdown pass of the night, a 12-yard strike to Jacob Rybicki that made it 26-25 and sent the home crowd into a frenzy.

    Cass Tech (9-2) got the ball back with just over a minute remaining at its own 24. A 26-yard run by Mangham (10 carries, 65 yards) got the ball out to midfield, and that’s when Jackson hit Square.

    Jackson had struggled through the air all night, going 4-for-9 for 76 yards and a touchdown. But it was those last 47 yards to Square that made the biggest difference.

    Jackson rushed for 116 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

    It was a strange string of events that had helped set up the dramatic finish.

    Schuster hit Austin Frederick for a 47-yard score on the first play of the fourth quarter to cut the Cass Tech lead to 25-20.

    After a Teone Allen kickoff return set Cass Tech up with great field position at the Chippewa Valley 22, Jackson reeled off a 21-yard run to give his squad a first-and-goal and a shot at putting the game away.

    That’s when funny things started to happen.

    Cass Tech was called for three straight penalties that moved the ball back to the 24. With little kicking game to speak of, Cass Tech was forced to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 20, but Jackson came up empty as he sailed a pass into the back of the end zone.

    “We blew it when we got down there,” Wilcher said. “But the offense came back in the end.

    “The fourth quarter was just the team breaking down, not being focused. They let everything be a problem, but we were able to come back and fix it.”

    The Cass Tech defense rushed Schuster well all night, picking up five sacks. But when the junior signal caller was given time to throw, he made Cass Tech pay with 182 yards to go with his four scores.

    Marcel Lewis had three receptions for 76 yards and two touchdowns for Chippewa Valley.

    Geoff Robinson is a freelance writer

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE