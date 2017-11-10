Cass Tech, De La Salle win state playoff games
Cass Tech running back Jaren Mangham (5) scores the
Cass Tech running back Jaren Mangham (5) scores the game winning touchdown with seconds left giving Cass Tech a 32-26 win over Chippewa Valley in a Division 1, regional final game Friday, November 10, 2017 at Chippewa Valley High School.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Cass Tech celebrates defeating Chippewa Valley 32-26
Cass Tech celebrates defeating Chippewa Valley 32-26 in a Division 1, regional final game at Chippewa Valley High School.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
De La Salles' Joshua De Berry and Cameron Crosby celebrate
De La Salles' Joshua De Berry and Cameron Crosby celebrate Crosby's two point conversion to cap a comeback 14-7 victory late in the fourth quarter of a regional final state high school playoff game at Tom Adams Field at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan on November 10, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
De La Salles' Joshua DeBerry intercepts a pass intended
De La Salles' Joshua DeBerry intercepts a pass intended for Oak Parks' Maliq Carr allowing De La Salle to run out the clock late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
De La Salle quarterback Luke Pfromm celebrates with
De La Salle quarterback Luke Pfromm celebrates with teammates after the Pilots come back victory.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
De La Salle quarterback Luke Pfromm tries to throw
De La Salle quarterback Luke Pfromm tries to throw the ball away but can't avoid the sack by Oak Parks' Damon Trapp in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Oak Parks' Corion Montgomery is able to tip the ball
Oak Parks' Corion Montgomery is able to tip the ball away from De La Salles' Joshua DeBarry for an incompletion in the jourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Oak Park quarterback D'Wan Mathis fumbles the ball
Oak Park quarterback D'Wan Mathis fumbles the ball with Oak Park defender Tanner Myers but is able to get it back in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Oak Park quarterback D'Wan Mathis is hit by De La Sales'
Oak Park quarterback D'Wan Mathis is hit by De La Sales' Evam Green while throwing in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
All by himself, De La Sales' Jacob Badalamenti pulls
All by himself, De La Sales' Jacob Badalamenti pulls down a crucial third down completion to keep De La Sales offense on the field, leading to the eventual winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Oak Parks' Torriano Richardson takes a handoff on the
Oak Parks' Torriano Richardson takes a handoff on the second play of the game and takes it 60 yards for a touchdown in the first minute of the first quarter of a state football playoff game at Tom Adams Field at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan on November 10, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
De La Salle quarterback Luke Pfromm throws in the first
De La Salle quarterback Luke Pfromm throws in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
De La Salle quarterback Luke Pfromm stretches out but
De La Salle quarterback Luke Pfromm stretches out but can't pick up the first down, defended by Oak Parks' Jalen Robinson in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A two point conversion by De La Salle is stopped cold
A two point conversion by De La Salle is stopped cold by Oak Parks' Marquan McCall in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
De La Salles' Evan Vallancourt fumbles the ball with
De La Salles' Evan Vallancourt fumbles the ball with Oak Park Calvin Fair defending and Oak Park recovering in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Oak Parks' Maliq Carr can't bring in a touchdown reception
Oak Parks' Maliq Carr can't bring in a touchdown reception with De La Salles' Jacob Badalamenti and Joshua DaBerry defending in the second quarter. De La Salle picked up a penalty on the play giving Oak Park an untimed play at the end of the second.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
On an untimed play at the end of the second quarter,
On an untimed play at the end of the second quarter, Oak Parks' Gary Gayle can't pull in a reception along the goal line with De La Salles' Jcob Hobbs all over him.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Cass Tech quarterback Aaron Jackson (10) runs
Detroit Cass Tech quarterback Aaron Jackson (10) runs away from the Chippewa Valley defense on a broken play for a touchdown in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Cass Tech running back Lewis Nichols (21) runs in for
Cass Tech running back Lewis Nichols (21) runs in for a touchdown against Chippewa Valley in the first half of a Division 1, regional final game Friday, November 10, 2017 at Chippewa Valley High School.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Cass Tech running back Teone Allen (6) is tripped up
Cass Tech running back Teone Allen (6) is tripped up by Chippewa Valley during Cass Tech's 32-26 playoff victory at Chippewa Valley on Friday, November 10, 2017.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Chippewa Valley running back Marcel Lewis (6) catches
Chippewa Valley running back Marcel Lewis (6) catches a touchdown pass against Cass Tech in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
CLINTON TOWNSHIP  NOVEMBER 10: Chippewa Valley running
CLINTON TOWNSHIP  NOVEMBER 10: Chippewa Valley running back Andre Chenault (23) works to get away from Cass Tech defender xx in the first half of a Division 1, regional final game Friday, November 10, 2017 at Chippewa Valley High School. (Photo by Bryan Mitchell/Special to Detroit News)  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Cass Tech quarterback Aaron Jackson (10) is stopped
Cass Tech quarterback Aaron Jackson (10) is stopped just short of the goal line by Chippewa Valley with seconds left in the game.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Cass Tech receiver Brondon Gary (7) catches a touchdown
Cass Tech receiver Brondon Gary (7) catches a touchdown pass against Chippewa Valley defender D'Lano in the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Cass Tech running back Jaren Mangham (5) celebratesscoring
Cass Tech running back Jaren Mangham (5) celebratesscoring the game winning touchdown with seconds left giving Cass Tech a 32-26 win over Chippewa Valley in a Division 1, regional final game Friday, November 10, 2017 at Chippewa Valley High School.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Cass Tech defenders knock away a hail mary pass by
Cass Tech defenders knock away a hail mary pass by Chippewa Valley as time expires.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Cass Tech's Jaren Mangham (5) celebrates defeating
Cass Tech's Jaren Mangham (5) celebrates defeating Chippewa Valley 32-26.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Chippewa Valley running back Marcel Lewis (6) dives
Chippewa Valley running back Marcel Lewis (6) dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Cass Tech in the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Cass Tech's Jevin Swanigan (12) gets away from several
Cass Tech's Jevin Swanigan (12) gets away from several Chippewa Valley defenders to run back a kick-off for a touchdown in the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Cass Tech stops Chippewa Valley runner Jon'Naize Owens
Cass Tech stops Chippewa Valley runner Jon'Naize Owens (18) in the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Detroit Cass Tech football head coach Thomas Wilcher
Detroit Cass Tech football head coach Thomas Wilcher watches his team play against Chippewa Valley in the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Chippewa Valley running back Andre Chenault (23) works
Chippewa Valley running back Andre Chenault (23) works to get away from Cass Tech defender Andre Carter (55) in the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Chippewa Valley receiver Austin Frederick (19) catches
Chippewa Valley receiver Austin Frederick (19) catches a pass with no defenders near him for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Cass Tech quarterback Aaron Jackson (10) works to get
Cass Tech quarterback Aaron Jackson (10) works to get away from Chippewa Valley defender Cardell Snorton (1) in the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Cass Tech quarterback Aaron Jackson (10) breaks to
Cass Tech quarterback Aaron Jackson (10) breaks to the outside of Chippewa Valley in the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Cass Tech quarterback Aaron Jackson (10) is tackled
Cass Tech quarterback Aaron Jackson (10) is tackled by Chippewa Valley defenders in the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Chippewa Valley blocks a punt by Cass Tech's Marcellus
Chippewa Valley blocks a punt by Cass Tech's Marcellus Gaines (22) that helped set up a go ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Chippewa Valley recovers a blocked punt by Cass Tech's
Chippewa Valley recovers a blocked punt by Cass Tech's Marcellus Gaines (22) that helped set up a go ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Chippewa Valley receiver Jacob Rybicki (3) catches
Chippewa Valley receiver Jacob Rybicki (3) catches a touchdown pass that puts his team in the lead 26-25 with less then two minutes left in the game.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Cass Tech receiver Deandre Square (1) catches a pass
Cass Tech receiver Deandre Square (1) catches a pass inside the one yard line with seconds left in the game to set up the game-winning touchdown.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
    Detroit — Oak Park took Adams Field on Friday night looking to make some history in its Division 2 regional championship game against Warren De La Salle.

    Oak Park was attempting to bring home its first regional championship in program history while trying to prevent De La Salle from earning its first regional title since winning the state championship in 2014.

    Well, De La Salle earned a 14-7 victory, coming up with a huge 11-play, game-winning 85-yard drive with senior quarterback Luke Pfromm completing a 37-yard pass to Jacob Badalamenti on a third-and-14 play from the 11, then finding Evan Vaillancourt for 32 yards to the Oak Park 7 to set up Pfromm’s 2-yard TD run with 45 seconds left.

    Oak Park had once chance, but junior quarterback Dwan Mathis, a Michigan State commit, was intercepted by Joshua DeBerry.

    De La Salle — 10-2 and ranked No. 7 in The News Super 20 poll — entered the game with consecutive shutouts to win the district championship, including a 46-0 pre-district win over Ferndale and a 50-0 title win over Port Huron Northern.

    High school football scores, schedule

    Well, the postseason shutout streak ended quickly when Torriano Richardson broke loose for a 60-yard TD run on the second play from scrimmage to give Oak Park a 7-0 lead.

    However, De La Salle’s defense played well all night, holding Mathis (0-for-9) without a completion. Richardson, younger brother of Tennessee running back John Kelly, rushed for 122 yards on 13 carries and a TD.

    De La Salle advanced inside Oak Park territory on its first two drives, the first one ending with Pfromm’s pass being intercepted by Corion Montgomery at the Oak Park 19.

    Pfromm made sure De LaSalle would score on its second drive, scoring on a 1-yard quarterback sneak to finish off an 11-play, 43-yard drive.

    And, after an Oak Park penalty, De LaSalle coach Mike Giannone opted to go for the 2-point conversion, with Oak Park coming up big with a stop on the run.

    De LaSalle had a 2-1 advantage in total plays (32-16) in the first half, but two turnovers hurt, including a fumble at the Oak Park 28 with 4:11 left in the second quarter when Calvin Fair’s knocked the ball out of Evan Vaillancourt’s hands with sophomore Justin Rogers — who has an offer from Ohio State — recovering.

    It looked like De La Salle had a huge break on the final play of the half.

    After an interference call on De La Salle gave Oak Park an untimed down at the De La Salle 20, a De La Salle defender tackled an Oak Park receiver with the ball still in the air, but no penalty was called.

    De La Salle had a short field to work with after the ball sailed over the head of Oak Park’s punter, giving it the ball at Oak Park’s 39, but Damon Trapp sacked Pfromm on a fourth-and-6 play to end the threat, giving the ball to Oak Park near midfield.

    Then, Oak Park moved inside De La Salle’s 3 after Graham replaced Mathis and found Jesse Brown for 10 yards.

    That was followed by a 37-yard run by Richardson.

    Oak Park’s scoring chance ended though when Graham fumbled a snap on third and goal from the 3, losing 6 yards and his fourth-down pass for Maliq Carr in the end zone was incomplete.

    Other games

    Riverview 36, Dearborn Divine Child 31: Zach Warlick had eight carries for 116 yards and three touchdowns and Zach Guthrie ran 14 times, picking up two touchdowns and 100 yards for Riverview (11-1, 6-1). Theo Day picked up 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries while finishing 17-for-28 through the air for 132 yards for Divine Child (10-2, 3-0).

    Warren Michigan Collegiate 32, Blissfield 6: Jamire Cannon returned a kick return 80 yards to the house, Jaquez Hall had a 42-yard rushing touchdown, and Tracy Hubbard and Doug Rogers both scored on 5-yard rushing touchdowns for Collegiate (12-0, 4-0). Blissfield finished 7-5, 4-3.

    david.goricki@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/David Goricki

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE