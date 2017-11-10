LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Division 1

Clarkston (9-2) at Holland West Ottawa (10-1), 1 today

Detroit Catholic Central 27, Canton 26

Detroit Cass Tech 32, Clinton Township Chip. Valley 26

West Bloomfield 28, Utica Eisenhower 25

Division 2

Detroit King 55, Ypsilanti Lincoln 14

G.R. Forest Hills Central 28, Traverse City Central 10

Livonia Franklin 31, Flushing 29

Warren De La Salle 14, Oak Park 7

Division 3

DeWitt (10-1) at Muskegon (11-0), 1 today

Battle Creek Harper Creek 16, East Lansing 13

Farmington Hills Harrison 34, Linden 21

Riverview 36, Dearborn Divine Child 31

Division 4

Escanaba 39, Williamston 21

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 42, Belding 3

Lansing Sexton (8-3) at Edwardsburg (10-1), 1 today

River Rouge (9-2) at B.H. Cranbrook (10-1), 1 today

Division 5

Menominee (8-3) at Reed City (10-1), 6 today

Musk. Oakridge (9-2) at Sag. Swan Valley (10-1), 1:30 today

Grand Rapids West Catholic 28, Portland 26

Algonac (10-1) at Frankenmuth (11-0), 1 today

Division 6

Traverse City St. Francis 33, Millington 19

Ithaca (11-0) at Montague (11-0), 1 today

Jack. Lumen Christi (9-1) at Watervliet (11-0), 1 today

Warren Michigan Collegiate 32, Blissfield 6

Division 7

Breckenridge (10-1) at Lake City (11-0), 1 today

Pew.-West. (10-1) at EP-Bay Port Laker (10-1), 1 today

Saugatuck 7, Cassopolis 6

M.H. Madison 22, Monroe St. Mary’s C.C. 20

Division 8

Frankfort (8-2) at IRWest Iron County (10-1), 12:30 today

Saginaw Nouvel 54, Lincoln Alcona 34

Climax-Scotts (9-2) at Mendon (11-0), 1 today

Clark. Everest Coll.(9-2) at O.L. Whiteford (11-0), 1 today

