Division 1
Clarkston (9-2) at Holland West Ottawa (10-1), 1 today
Detroit Catholic Central 27, Canton 26
Detroit Cass Tech 32, Clinton Township Chip. Valley 26
West Bloomfield 28, Utica Eisenhower 25
Division 2
Detroit King 55, Ypsilanti Lincoln 14
G.R. Forest Hills Central 28, Traverse City Central 10
Livonia Franklin 31, Flushing 29
Warren De La Salle 14, Oak Park 7
Division 3
DeWitt (10-1) at Muskegon (11-0), 1 today
Battle Creek Harper Creek 16, East Lansing 13
Farmington Hills Harrison 34, Linden 21
Riverview 36, Dearborn Divine Child 31
Division 4
Escanaba 39, Williamston 21
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 42, Belding 3
Lansing Sexton (8-3) at Edwardsburg (10-1), 1 today
River Rouge (9-2) at B.H. Cranbrook (10-1), 1 today
Division 5
Menominee (8-3) at Reed City (10-1), 6 today
Musk. Oakridge (9-2) at Sag. Swan Valley (10-1), 1:30 today
Grand Rapids West Catholic 28, Portland 26
Algonac (10-1) at Frankenmuth (11-0), 1 today
Division 6
Traverse City St. Francis 33, Millington 19
Ithaca (11-0) at Montague (11-0), 1 today
Jack. Lumen Christi (9-1) at Watervliet (11-0), 1 today
Warren Michigan Collegiate 32, Blissfield 6
Division 7
Breckenridge (10-1) at Lake City (11-0), 1 today
Pew.-West. (10-1) at EP-Bay Port Laker (10-1), 1 today
Saugatuck 7, Cassopolis 6
M.H. Madison 22, Monroe St. Mary’s C.C. 20
Division 8
Frankfort (8-2) at IRWest Iron County (10-1), 12:30 today
Saginaw Nouvel 54, Lincoln Alcona 34
Climax-Scotts (9-2) at Mendon (11-0), 1 today
Clark. Everest Coll.(9-2) at O.L. Whiteford (11-0), 1 today
