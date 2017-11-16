Cass Tech is expected to defeat West Bloomfield, at least by our panel. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell / Special to Detroit News)

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Geoff Robinson and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for semifinals in the state football playoffs.

Detroit C.C. vs. Clarkston

Goricki: Detroit C.C.

Beard: Clarkston

Robinson: Detroit C.C.

Yuhas: Detroit C.C.

West Bloomfield at Detroit Cass Tech

Goricki: Cass Tech

Beard: Cass Tech

Robinson: Cass Tech

Yuhas: Cass Tech

Livonia Franklin vs. G.R. Forest Hills Central

Goricki: Franklin

Beard: Forest Hills Central

Robinson: Forest Hills Central

Yuhas: Forest Hills Central

Warren De La Salle vs. Detroit King

Goricki: King

Beard: King

Robinson: De La Salle

Yuhas: De La Salle

Battle Creek Harper Creek vs. Muskegon

Goricki: Muskegon

Beard: Muskegon

Robinson: Muskegon

Yuhas: Muskegon

F.H. Harrison vs. Riverview

Goricki: Harrison

Beard: Harrison

Robinson: Harrison

Yuhas: Harrison

Escanaba vs. Grand Rapids C.C.

Goricki: Grand Rapids C.C.

Beard: Grand Rapids C.C.

Robinson: Grand Rapids C.C.

Yuhas: Grand Rapids C.C.

River Rouge vs. Edwardsburg

Goricki: River Rouge

Beard: River Rouge

Robinson: River Rouge

Yuhas: River Rouge

Reed City vs. Saginaw Swan Valley

Goricki: Reed City

Beard: Swan Valley

Robinson: Swan Valley

Yuhas: Swan Valley

G.R. West Catholic vs. Frankenmuth

Goricki: Frankenmuth

Beard: West Catholic

Robinson: West Catholic

Yuhas: Frankenmuth

T.C. St. Francis vs. Ithaca

Goricki: Ithaca

Beard: Ithaca

Robinson: Ithaca

Yuhas: Ithaca

Jackson Lumen Christi vs. Warren Michigan Collegiate

Goricki: Lumen Christi

Beard: Lumen Christi

Robinson: Michigan Collegiate

Yuhas: Michigan Collegiate

Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Lake City

Goricki: Pewamo-Westphalia

Beard: Pewamo-Westphalia

Robinson: Pewamo-Westphalia

Yuhas: Pewamo-Westphalia

Saugatuck vs. Madison Heights Madison

Goricki: Madison

Beard: Madison

Robinson: Madison

Yuhas: Madison

I.R. West Iron County vs. Saginaw Nouvel

Goricki: Nouvel

Beard: Nouvel

Robinson: Nouvel

Yuhas: Nouvel

O.L. Whiteford vs. Mendon

Goricki: Mendon

Beard: Whiteford

Robinson: Whiteford

Yuhas: Whiteford

RECORDS

Goricki: 11-4 last week, 125-55 overall, 12-0 best bets

Beard: 13-2 last week, 129-51 overall, 11-1 best bets

Robinson: 10-5 last week, 129-51 overall, 11-1 best bets

Yuhas: 9-6 last week, 123-57 overall, 12-0 best bets