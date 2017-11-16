LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Geoff Robinson and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for semifinals in the state football playoffs.

Detroit C.C. vs. Clarkston

Goricki: Detroit C.C.

Beard: Clarkston

Robinson: Detroit C.C.

Yuhas: Detroit C.C.

West Bloomfield at Detroit Cass Tech

Goricki: Cass Tech

Beard: Cass Tech

Robinson: Cass Tech

Yuhas: Cass Tech

Livonia Franklin vs. G.R. Forest Hills Central

Goricki: Franklin

Beard: Forest Hills Central

Robinson: Forest Hills Central

Yuhas: Forest Hills Central

Warren De La Salle vs. Detroit King

Goricki: King

Beard: King

Robinson: De La Salle

Yuhas: De La Salle

Battle Creek Harper Creek vs. Muskegon

Goricki: Muskegon

Beard: Muskegon

Robinson: Muskegon

Yuhas: Muskegon

F.H. Harrison vs. Riverview

Goricki: Harrison

Beard: Harrison

Robinson: Harrison

Yuhas: Harrison

Escanaba vs. Grand Rapids C.C.

Goricki: Grand Rapids C.C.

Beard: Grand Rapids C.C.

Robinson: Grand Rapids C.C.

Yuhas: Grand Rapids C.C.

River Rouge vs. Edwardsburg

Goricki: River Rouge

Beard: River Rouge

Robinson: River Rouge

Yuhas: River Rouge

Reed City vs. Saginaw Swan Valley

Goricki: Reed City

Beard: Swan Valley

Robinson: Swan Valley

Yuhas: Swan Valley

G.R. West Catholic vs. Frankenmuth

Goricki: Frankenmuth

Beard: West Catholic

Robinson: West Catholic

Yuhas: Frankenmuth

T.C. St. Francis vs. Ithaca

Goricki: Ithaca

Beard: Ithaca

Robinson: Ithaca

Yuhas: Ithaca

Jackson Lumen Christi vs. Warren Michigan Collegiate

Goricki: Lumen Christi

Beard: Lumen Christi

Robinson: Michigan Collegiate

Yuhas: Michigan Collegiate

Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Lake City

Goricki: Pewamo-Westphalia

Beard: Pewamo-Westphalia

Robinson: Pewamo-Westphalia

Yuhas: Pewamo-Westphalia

Saugatuck vs. Madison Heights Madison

Goricki: Madison

Beard: Madison

Robinson: Madison

Yuhas: Madison

I.R. West Iron County vs. Saginaw Nouvel

Goricki: Nouvel

Beard: Nouvel

Robinson: Nouvel

Yuhas: Nouvel

O.L. Whiteford vs. Mendon

Goricki: Mendon

Beard: Whiteford

Robinson: Whiteford

Yuhas: Whiteford

RECORDS

Goricki: 11-4 last week, 125-55 overall, 12-0 best bets

Beard: 13-2 last week, 129-51 overall, 11-1 best bets

Robinson: 10-5 last week, 129-51 overall, 11-1 best bets

Yuhas: 9-6 last week, 123-57 overall, 12-0 best bets

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE