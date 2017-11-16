David Goricki, Rod Beard, Geoff Robinson and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for semifinals in the state football playoffs.
Detroit C.C. vs. Clarkston
Goricki: Detroit C.C.
Beard: Clarkston
Robinson: Detroit C.C.
Yuhas: Detroit C.C.
West Bloomfield at Detroit Cass Tech
Goricki: Cass Tech
Beard: Cass Tech
Robinson: Cass Tech
Yuhas: Cass Tech
Livonia Franklin vs. G.R. Forest Hills Central
Goricki: Franklin
Beard: Forest Hills Central
Robinson: Forest Hills Central
Yuhas: Forest Hills Central
Warren De La Salle vs. Detroit King
Goricki: King
Beard: King
Robinson: De La Salle
Yuhas: De La Salle
Battle Creek Harper Creek vs. Muskegon
Goricki: Muskegon
Beard: Muskegon
Robinson: Muskegon
Yuhas: Muskegon
F.H. Harrison vs. Riverview
Goricki: Harrison
Beard: Harrison
Robinson: Harrison
Yuhas: Harrison
Escanaba vs. Grand Rapids C.C.
Goricki: Grand Rapids C.C.
Beard: Grand Rapids C.C.
Robinson: Grand Rapids C.C.
Yuhas: Grand Rapids C.C.
River Rouge vs. Edwardsburg
Goricki: River Rouge
Beard: River Rouge
Robinson: River Rouge
Yuhas: River Rouge
Reed City vs. Saginaw Swan Valley
Goricki: Reed City
Beard: Swan Valley
Robinson: Swan Valley
Yuhas: Swan Valley
G.R. West Catholic vs. Frankenmuth
Goricki: Frankenmuth
Beard: West Catholic
Robinson: West Catholic
Yuhas: Frankenmuth
T.C. St. Francis vs. Ithaca
Goricki: Ithaca
Beard: Ithaca
Robinson: Ithaca
Yuhas: Ithaca
Jackson Lumen Christi vs. Warren Michigan Collegiate
Goricki: Lumen Christi
Beard: Lumen Christi
Robinson: Michigan Collegiate
Yuhas: Michigan Collegiate
Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Lake City
Goricki: Pewamo-Westphalia
Beard: Pewamo-Westphalia
Robinson: Pewamo-Westphalia
Yuhas: Pewamo-Westphalia
Saugatuck vs. Madison Heights Madison
Goricki: Madison
Beard: Madison
Robinson: Madison
Yuhas: Madison
I.R. West Iron County vs. Saginaw Nouvel
Goricki: Nouvel
Beard: Nouvel
Robinson: Nouvel
Yuhas: Nouvel
O.L. Whiteford vs. Mendon
Goricki: Mendon
Beard: Whiteford
Robinson: Whiteford
Yuhas: Whiteford
RECORDS
Goricki: 11-4 last week, 125-55 overall, 12-0 best bets
Beard: 13-2 last week, 129-51 overall, 11-1 best bets
Robinson: 10-5 last week, 129-51 overall, 11-1 best bets
Yuhas: 9-6 last week, 123-57 overall, 12-0 best bets
