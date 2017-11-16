Detroit Cass Tech cornerback Kalon Gervin says he’ll choose what college he’ll attend Dec. 2. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Detroit Cass Tech senior cornerback Kalon Gervin feels he has unfinished business to take care of before he makes his college decision in a couple of weeks.

Gervin and Cass Tech — 9-2 and ranked No. 9 in The News Super 20 rankings — will play No. 18 West Bloomfield in a Division 1 state semifinal Saturday afternoon at Troy Athens with the winner advancing to Ford Field to play for the state championship Nov. 25.

Cass Tech is the defending state champion, and Gervin was The News’ No. 1 player in the state heading into the season.

Gervin certainly will have a challenge on his hands Saturday when he faces Bowling Green-bound quarterback Bryce Veasley and Wisconsin-bound receivers Taj Mustapha and A.J. Abbott, along with the ever-dangerous threat in Tre Mosley, a 6-foot-2 junior who has offers from Western Michigan, Toledo, Central Michigan, Syracuse and Cincinnati.

“We’re really excited with this opportunity,” Gervin said. “We have to keep doing what we’ve been doing. I don’t think they’re better than us as far as athletes. We have athletes, they have athletes. I feel we’re tougher than them. We’re going to come out and hit them in the mouth and come out with a victory. I feel we’ll get to him (Veasley). We haven’t had trouble getting pressure on anyone else.”

Gervin originally committed to Notre Dame before de-committing to reopen his recruitment. He took an official visit to Nebraska earlier this month and plans to take an official visit to Oregon before making his college choice Dec. 2.

“I haven’t decided where I’m going, but Dec. 2 I will,” Gervin said. “I haven’t come out with a final three yet. I plan to sign early and start college in January.

“I took an official visit to Nebraska, watched them play Northwestern, and I plan to take one to Oregon; haven’t scheduled it yet, though.”

Gervin said prior to the season that he was interested in Alabama, Virginia Tech, Oregon, Oklahoma and Michigan State.

When asked if Michigan State was still in the mix, Gervin replied: “Yes, definitely. I’ve also talked to Notre Dame here and there.”

