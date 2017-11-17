The start of the Division 3 football state semifinal game on Saturday between Farmington Hills Harrison and Riverview has been moved up one hour to noon.

The game, which will take place at Rochester, had been scheduled for a 1 p.m. start.

Farmington Hills Harrison improved to 9-3 with a 34-21 win over Linden in a regional game last week. Riverview is 11-1.

More: Goricki’s prep picks: Look for Detroit C.C., Cass Tech to prevail

More: Daraun McKinney a three-way force for River Rouge