David Goricki, Rod Beard, Geoff Robinson and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for finals in the state football playoffs.

Clarkston vs. West Bloomfield

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield (best bet)

Robinson: West Bloomfield (best bet)

Yuhas: West Bloomfield

Livonia Franklin vs. Warren De La Salle

Goricki: De La Salle

Beard: De La Salle

Robinson: De La Salle

Yuhas: De La Salle (best bet)

Farmington Hills Harrison vs. Muskegon

Goricki: Muskegon (best bet)

Beard: Muskegon

Robinson: Muskegon

Yuhas: Muskegon

Edwardsburg vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Goricki: Grand Rapids CC

Beard: Grand Rapids CC

Robinson: Grand Rapids CC

Yuhas: Grand Rapids CC

Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Saginaw Swan Valley

Goricki: West Catholic

Beard: West Catholic

Robinson: Swan Valley

Yuhas: West Catholic

Jackson Lumen Christi vs. Ithaca

Goricki: Lumen Christi

Beard: Ithaca

Robinson: Ithaca

Yuhas: Ithaca

Saugatuck vs. Pewamo-Westphalia

Goricki: Pewamo-Westphalia

Beard: Pewamo-Westphalia

Robinson: Pewamo-Westphalia

Yuhas: Pewamo-Westphalia

Ottawa Lake Whiteford vs. Saginaw Nouvel

Goricki: Nouvel

Beard: Nouvel

Robinson: Whiteford

Yuhas: Whiteford

RECORDS

Goricki: 8-8 last week, 133-63 overall, 12-1 best bets

Beard: 12-4 last week, 141-55 overall, 12-1 best bets

Robinson: 11-5 last week, 140-56 overall, 12-1 best bets

Yuhas: 9-7 last week, 132-64 overall, 12-1 best bets

