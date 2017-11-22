David Goricki, Rod Beard, Geoff Robinson and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for finals in the state football playoffs.
Clarkston vs. West Bloomfield
Goricki: West Bloomfield
Beard: West Bloomfield (best bet)
Robinson: West Bloomfield (best bet)
Yuhas: West Bloomfield
Livonia Franklin vs. Warren De La Salle
Goricki: De La Salle
Beard: De La Salle
Robinson: De La Salle
Yuhas: De La Salle (best bet)
Farmington Hills Harrison vs. Muskegon
Goricki: Muskegon (best bet)
Beard: Muskegon
Robinson: Muskegon
Yuhas: Muskegon
Edwardsburg vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Goricki: Grand Rapids CC
Beard: Grand Rapids CC
Robinson: Grand Rapids CC
Yuhas: Grand Rapids CC
Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Saginaw Swan Valley
Goricki: West Catholic
Beard: West Catholic
Robinson: Swan Valley
Yuhas: West Catholic
Jackson Lumen Christi vs. Ithaca
Goricki: Lumen Christi
Beard: Ithaca
Robinson: Ithaca
Yuhas: Ithaca
Saugatuck vs. Pewamo-Westphalia
Goricki: Pewamo-Westphalia
Beard: Pewamo-Westphalia
Robinson: Pewamo-Westphalia
Yuhas: Pewamo-Westphalia
Ottawa Lake Whiteford vs. Saginaw Nouvel
Goricki: Nouvel
Beard: Nouvel
Robinson: Whiteford
Yuhas: Whiteford
RECORDS
Goricki: 8-8 last week, 133-63 overall, 12-1 best bets
Beard: 12-4 last week, 141-55 overall, 12-1 best bets
Robinson: 11-5 last week, 140-56 overall, 12-1 best bets
Yuhas: 9-7 last week, 132-64 overall, 12-1 best bets
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs