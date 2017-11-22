Livonia Franklin prepares to face Warren De La Salle, but it will take an upset to bring it the state title, according to our experts. (Photo: Lon Horwedel / Special to Detroit News)

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Geoff Robinson and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for finals in the state football playoffs.

Clarkston vs. West Bloomfield

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield (best bet)

Robinson: West Bloomfield (best bet)

Yuhas: West Bloomfield

Livonia Franklin vs. Warren De La Salle

Goricki: De La Salle

Beard: De La Salle

Robinson: De La Salle

Yuhas: De La Salle (best bet)

Farmington Hills Harrison vs. Muskegon

Goricki: Muskegon (best bet)

Beard: Muskegon

Robinson: Muskegon

Yuhas: Muskegon

Edwardsburg vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Goricki: Grand Rapids CC

Beard: Grand Rapids CC

Robinson: Grand Rapids CC

Yuhas: Grand Rapids CC

Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Saginaw Swan Valley

Goricki: West Catholic

Beard: West Catholic

Robinson: Swan Valley

Yuhas: West Catholic

Jackson Lumen Christi vs. Ithaca

Goricki: Lumen Christi

Beard: Ithaca

Robinson: Ithaca

Yuhas: Ithaca

Saugatuck vs. Pewamo-Westphalia

Goricki: Pewamo-Westphalia

Beard: Pewamo-Westphalia

Robinson: Pewamo-Westphalia

Yuhas: Pewamo-Westphalia

Ottawa Lake Whiteford vs. Saginaw Nouvel

Goricki: Nouvel

Beard: Nouvel

Robinson: Whiteford

Yuhas: Whiteford

RECORDS

Goricki: 8-8 last week, 133-63 overall, 12-1 best bets

Beard: 12-4 last week, 141-55 overall, 12-1 best bets

Robinson: 11-5 last week, 140-56 overall, 12-1 best bets

Yuhas: 9-7 last week, 132-64 overall, 12-1 best bets