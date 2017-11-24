Division 2: Warren De La Salle 41, Livonia Franklin 6
Warren DeLaSalle receiver Evan Vaillancourt (22) makes
Warren DeLaSalle receiver Evan Vaillancourt (22) makes a catch that he ran in for a touchdown against Livonia Franklin defender Cal Fournier (4) during the Pilots' Division 2 championship game victory Friday, November 24, 2017 at Ford Field.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Warren De La Salle receiver Evan Vaillancourt (22)
Warren De La Salle receiver Evan Vaillancourt (22) stiff arms Livonia Franklin defender Marino Diponio (33) after making a catch on his way to a touchdown during the the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Warren DeLaSalle receiver Evan Vaillancourt (22) celebrates
Warren DeLaSalle receiver Evan Vaillancourt (22) celebrates scoring a touchdown with Jacob Badalamenti (2) Livonia Franklin defenders during the the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Livonia Franklin running back Julius Simmons (24) goes
Livonia Franklin running back Julius Simmons (24) goes up the middle against Warren De La Salle defenders during the first half of the Division 2 championship game.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Livonia Franklin receiver Matt Elrod (44) makes a catch
Livonia Franklin receiver Matt Elrod (44) makes a catch despite tight defense from Warren De La Salle defender Jacob Dobbs (27) during the the first half .  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Livonia Franklin quarterback Jacob Kelbert (9) is tripped
Livonia Franklin quarterback Jacob Kelbert (9) is tripped up by Warren De La Salle defenders during the first half  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Warren De La Salle defensive back Jacob Dobbs (27)
Warren De La Salle defensive back Jacob Dobbs (27) breaks up a pass in the end zone to Livonia Franklin receiver Matt Elrod (44) during the the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Warren De La Salle running back Cordell Tannyhill III
Warren De La Salle running back Cordell Tannyhill III (25) runs up the middle against Livonia Franklin.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Warren De La Salle quarterback Luke Pfromm (11) throws
Warren De La Salle quarterback Luke Pfromm (11) throws a touchdown pass to Evan Vaillancourt (22) against Livonia Franklin during the the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Warren De La Salle defensive back Josh DeBerry (21)
Warren De La Salle defensive back Josh DeBerry (21) runs with the ball after grabbing an interception against Livonia Franklin during the the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Warren De La Salle running back Cordell Tannyhill III
Warren De La Salle running back Cordell Tannyhill III (25) dives for extra yards against Livonia Franklin defenders during the the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Warren De La Salle quarterback Luke Pfromm (11) squirts
Warren De La Salle quarterback Luke Pfromm (11) squirts out under the pile for a touchdown against Livonia Franklin during the the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Livonia Franklin quarterback Jacob Kelbert (9) and
Livonia Franklin quarterback Jacob Kelbert (9) and running back Isaac Moore (7) bobble a handoff resulting in a fumble against Warren De La Salle during the the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Livonia Franklin quarterback Jacob Kelbert (9) goes
Livonia Franklin quarterback Jacob Kelbert (9) goes after his fumble against Warren De La Salle during the the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Warren De La Salle defender Mike McGinnity (60) recovers
Warren De La Salle defender Mike McGinnity (60) recovers a fumble by Livonia Franklin quarterback Jacob Kelbert (9) during the the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Warren De La Salle defender Mike McGinnity (60) celebrates
Warren De La Salle defender Mike McGinnity (60) celebrates recovering a Livonia Franklin fumble which help set up a touchdown during the the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Warren De La Salle running back Cordell Tannyhill III
Warren De La Salle running back Cordell Tannyhill III (25) runs up the middle against Livonia Franklin.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Warren De La Salle running back Sergio Gasperoni (9)
Warren De La Salle running back Sergio Gasperoni (9) celebrates scoring a touchdown against Livonia Franklin during the the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Livonia Franklin running back Isaac Moore (7) can't
Livonia Franklin running back Isaac Moore (7) can't get away from Warren De La Salle defenders during the the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
    Detroit – Warren De La Salle scored early and often to win the Division 2 state championship with a 41-6 victory over Livonia Franklin Friday afternoon at Ford Field.

    It was the most lopsided Division 2 state final since De La Salle defeated Muskegon Mona Shores 44-8 in 2014.

    De La Salle (12-2) – the Catholic League champions which were ranked No. 7 in The News Super 20 poll – scored 16 seconds into the game when linebacker Brendan Madigan scooped up a fumble and returned it 13 yards for a TD.

    Franklin (11-3) had a chance to pull even and gain some momentum, but it didn’t happen with its 75-yard drive stalling out when on fourth-and-goal from the 7, tight end Matt Elrod couldn’t come up with a one-handed reception in the end zone.

    BOX SCORE: Warren De La Salle 41, Livonia Franklin 6

    De La Salle scored on a 93-yard drive with quarterback Luke Pfromm finding Evan Vaillancourt for a 60-yard TD pass with just over 11 minutes remaining in the half.

    De La Salle would take advantage of two more turnovers during the second quarter to score TDs, the first one coming on defensive back Josh DeBerry’s 31-yard interception return to the Franklin 4 to set up Pfromm’s 2-yard quarterback sneak for a 21-0 cushion with 9:14 left.

    Then, Pfromm would find Sergio Gasperoni for a 4-yard TD pass for a 28-0 lead with 6:38 left after Mike McGinnity pounced on the loose ball at the Franklin 14 after a bad exchange between sophomore quarterback Jacob Kelbert and running back Isaac Moore.

    Pfromm directed De LaSalle on a 70-yard TD drive, finding Vaillancourt for 56 yards to set up Cordell Tannyhill’s 2-yard TD run for a 35-0 advantage.
    Riley Garrison kicked a 23-yard field goal as time expired for a 38-0 lead with Pfromm connecting on 7-of-9 passes for 182 yards and 2 TDs in the first half, finding Vaillancourt three times for 140 yards and a TD.

    Garrison kicked a 30-yard field goal early in the fourth for a 41-0 lead before Franklin’s Moore scored on a 5-yard run with 9:25 left after setting up the score with a 72-yard run.

    david.goricki@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @DavidGoricki

