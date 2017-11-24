Warren De La Salle celebrates after its 41-6 victory over Livonia Franklin in the Division 2 championship game Friday at Ford Field. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News)

Detroit – Warren De La Salle scored early and often to win the Division 2 state championship with a 41-6 victory over Livonia Franklin Friday afternoon at Ford Field.

It was the most lopsided Division 2 state final since De La Salle defeated Muskegon Mona Shores 44-8 in 2014.

De La Salle (12-2) – the Catholic League champions which were ranked No. 7 in The News Super 20 poll – scored 16 seconds into the game when linebacker Brendan Madigan scooped up a fumble and returned it 13 yards for a TD.

Franklin (11-3) had a chance to pull even and gain some momentum, but it didn’t happen with its 75-yard drive stalling out when on fourth-and-goal from the 7, tight end Matt Elrod couldn’t come up with a one-handed reception in the end zone.

BOX SCORE: Warren De La Salle 41, Livonia Franklin 6

De La Salle scored on a 93-yard drive with quarterback Luke Pfromm finding Evan Vaillancourt for a 60-yard TD pass with just over 11 minutes remaining in the half.

De La Salle would take advantage of two more turnovers during the second quarter to score TDs, the first one coming on defensive back Josh DeBerry’s 31-yard interception return to the Franklin 4 to set up Pfromm’s 2-yard quarterback sneak for a 21-0 cushion with 9:14 left.

Then, Pfromm would find Sergio Gasperoni for a 4-yard TD pass for a 28-0 lead with 6:38 left after Mike McGinnity pounced on the loose ball at the Franklin 14 after a bad exchange between sophomore quarterback Jacob Kelbert and running back Isaac Moore.

Pfromm directed De LaSalle on a 70-yard TD drive, finding Vaillancourt for 56 yards to set up Cordell Tannyhill’s 2-yard TD run for a 35-0 advantage.

Riley Garrison kicked a 23-yard field goal as time expired for a 38-0 lead with Pfromm connecting on 7-of-9 passes for 182 yards and 2 TDs in the first half, finding Vaillancourt three times for 140 yards and a TD.

Garrison kicked a 30-yard field goal early in the fourth for a 41-0 lead before Franklin’s Moore scored on a 5-yard run with 9:25 left after setting up the score with a 72-yard run.

