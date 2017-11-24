Jackson Lumen Christi running back Sebastion Toland (3) runs against during the first quarter of an MHSAA Football Division 6 Final Friday at Ford Field in Detroit. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

In a matchup of Divison 6 heavyweights, Jackson Lumen Christi came away with a 40-34 victory over Ithaca to take its second-straight state football championship on Friday at Ford Field.

The win gave Lumen Christi (12-1) its 10th football title and coach Herb Brogan his eighth state championship since he took over in 1980.

Lumen Christi wrestled momentum away from Ithaca (13-1) with an offensive explosion in the second half.

Lumen Christi scored on its first drive of the third quarter, a 14-play, 80-yard possession capped off with a 4-yard touchdown plunge by senior fullback Kyle Minder.

On its next drive, Lumen Christi turned to Minder again, who picked his way through the line and then got a big block to rumble 43 yards for the score and put Lumen Christi on top, 24-13.

It was part of a massive day for Minder, who had 206 yards on 23 carries and three touchdowns.

Senior running back Sebastion Toland also had a huge day for Lumen Christi, recording 244 yards on 33 attempts and a score. With 10:48 left in the game, Toland broke two tackles then turned on the jets for an 80-yard touchdown, putting Lumen Christi up 32-13.

Lumen Christi's only touchdown in the first half was by junior Nick Thomas, who took a reverse 72 yards down the right sideline, outrunning the entire Ithaca defense along the way.

Lumen Christi recorded 514 rushing yards as a team, nearly an MHSAA title game record, with 349 of those coming in the second half.

Ithaca gave a feisty effort, and if history is any indicator, the school will be back to the state finals sometime soon. Ithaca has appeared in seven title games since 2010, winning five.

Senior quarterback Joey Bentley scored once on the ground and four times through the air for Ithaca. Adam Culp had two touchdown catches, and Devin Barnes and Colton Campbell each had one.

Ithaca scored with 2:27 left to get within a score, but an ensuing onside kick failed. Lumen Christi needed only one first down to seal the victory with Ithaca having no timeouts left.

Eric Coughlin is a freelance writer