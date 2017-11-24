Ottawa Lake Whiteford celebrates with the trophy after they defeated Saginaw Nouvel 42-21 in the the Division 8 championship game Friday at Ford Field. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News)

Ottawa Lake Whiteford rode a lethal rushing attack and a tough defense to its first Division 8 MHSAA football title, defeating Saginaw Nouvel, 42-21, on Friday at Ford Field.

Whiteford senior quarterback Thomas Eitniear was unstoppable, racking up 129 yards on 10 carries with three touchdowns to along with 7-of-11 for 143 yards pass.

On the game's second play from scrimmage, Eitniear broke free down the right sideline and, with Nouvel (13-1) defenders closing in, executed a nifty cutback for a 37-yard score. Whiteford missed the two-point conversion, but the rout was on.

BOX SCORE: Ottawa Lake Whiteford 42, Saginaw Nouvel 21

On the first play of the game, Whiteford recovered an onside kick. It was the first time since 1999 that an onside kick to start a state finals game was successful.

Junior wing back Logan Murphy also had an impressive game for Whiteford, scoring three touchdowns while accruing 126 yards on 16 carries.

Eitniear and Murphy formed a one-two punch that Nouvel couldn't handle, with Eitniear attacking the edge and Murphy probing the middle.

Nouvel's senior quarterback Tate Hausbeck hooked up on two touchdown passes to senior wide receiver Ken Kujawa, but it wasn't nearly enough.

Josh Kuligowski also scored for Nouvel.

The win concludes a dominant season for Whiteford r(14-0, 7-0 Tri-County Conference) in which it outscored opponents 687-162.

Last year, Whiteford was wiped out, 35-6, in the finals by Muskegon Catholic Central, which won its fourth consecutive title. This year, Muskegon Catholic Central was knocked out of the playoffs by Mendon in district play, which Whiteford beat in the semifinals, 50-21.

Eric Coughlin is a freelance writer