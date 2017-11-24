Division 8: Ottawa Lake Whiteford 42, Saginaw Nouvel 21
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Ottawa Lake Whiteford players celebrate with the trophy
Ottawa Lake Whiteford players celebrate with the trophy after they defeat Saginaw Nouvel 42-21 in the Division 8 championship game Friday, November 24, 2017 at Ford Field.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ottawa Lake Whiteford quarterback Thomas Eitniear (1)
Ottawa Lake Whiteford quarterback Thomas Eitniear (1) celebrates after his team defeated Saginaw Nouvel 42-21 in the Division 8 championship game Friday, November 24, 2017 at Ford Field.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ottawa Lake Whiteford running back Logan Murphy (20)
Ottawa Lake Whiteford running back Logan Murphy (20) powers forward against Saginaw Nouvel defenders during the the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Saginaw Nouvel receiver Kenneth Kujawa (8) scores a
Saginaw Nouvel receiver Kenneth Kujawa (8) scores a touchdown against Ottawa Lake Whiteford defenders during the the second half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ottawa Lake Whiteford running back Logan Murphy (20)
Ottawa Lake Whiteford running back Logan Murphy (20) celebrates with swimming at the 50 yard line after his team defeated Saginaw Nouvel 42-21 in the the Division 8 championship game.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ottawa Lake Whiteford quarterback Thomas Eitniear (1)
Ottawa Lake Whiteford quarterback Thomas Eitniear (1) throws against Saginaw Nouvel during the the first half of the Division 8 championship game Friday, November 24, 2017 at Ford Field.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ottawa Lake Whiteford player Eli Shelton (63) leads
Ottawa Lake Whiteford player Eli Shelton (63) leads his team onto the field before the Division 8 championship game.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ottawa Lake Whiteford students cheer for their team
Ottawa Lake Whiteford students cheer for their team during the the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Saginaw Nouvel running back Zaiden Mitchell (24) works
Saginaw Nouvel running back Zaiden Mitchell (24) works to get away from a Ottawa Lake Whiteford defender during the the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ottawa Lake Whiteford quarterback Thomas Eitniear (1)
Ottawa Lake Whiteford quarterback Thomas Eitniear (1) gets away from Saginaw Nouvel defenders to score the opening touchdown during the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ottawa Lake Whiteford quarterback Thomas Eitniear (1)
Ottawa Lake Whiteford quarterback Thomas Eitniear (1) celebrates recovering an onside kick to open against Saginaw Nouvel during the the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ottawa Lake Whiteford quarterback Thomas Eitniear (1)
Ottawa Lake Whiteford quarterback Thomas Eitniear (1) celebrates scoring the opening touchdown against Saginaw Nouvel during the the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ottawa Lake Whiteford quarterback Thomas Eitniear (1)
Ottawa Lake Whiteford quarterback Thomas Eitniear (1) works to get away from Saginaw Nouvel defenders during the the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ottawa Lake Whiteford running back Nathan Bauman (14)
Ottawa Lake Whiteford running back Nathan Bauman (14) works to get away from Saginaw Nouvel defenders during the the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ottawa Lake Whiteford running back Logan Murphy (20)
Ottawa Lake Whiteford running back Logan Murphy (20) scores a touchdown against Saginaw Nouvel during the the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
DETROIT  NOVEMBER 24: Ottawa Lake Whiteford quarterback
DETROIT  NOVEMBER 24: Ottawa Lake Whiteford quarterback Thomas Eitniear (1) throws against Saginaw Nouvel during the the first half of the Division 8 championship game Friday, November 24, 2017 at Ford Field. (Photo by Bryan Mitchell/Special to Detroit News)  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Saginaw Nouvel quarterback Tate Hausbeck (7) throws
Saginaw Nouvel quarterback Tate Hausbeck (7) throws against Ottawa Lake Whiteford during the the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ottawa Lake Whiteford defender Hunter Lake (7) breaks
Ottawa Lake Whiteford defender Hunter Lake (7) breaks up a pass in the end zone to Saginaw Nouvel receiver Peter Snyder (4) during the the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ottawa Lake Whiteford quarterback Thomas Eitniear (1)
Ottawa Lake Whiteford quarterback Thomas Eitniear (1) throws against Saginaw Nouvel during the the first half of the Division 8 championship game.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ottawa Lake Whiteford receiver Hunter Lake (7) makes
Ottawa Lake Whiteford receiver Hunter Lake (7) makes a catch against Saginaw Nouvel during the the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ottawa Lake Whiteford running back Logan Murphy (20)
Ottawa Lake Whiteford running back Logan Murphy (20) runs away from Saginaw Nouvel for a touchdown during the the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ottawa Lake Whiteford student Emma Lowugh takes a break
Ottawa Lake Whiteford student Emma Lowugh takes a break in the team's mascot costume during the the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ottawa Lake Whiteford quarterback Thomas Eitniear (1)
Ottawa Lake Whiteford quarterback Thomas Eitniear (1) breaks to the outside against Saginaw Nouvel during the the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ottawa Lake Whiteford running back Logan Murphy (20)
Ottawa Lake Whiteford running back Logan Murphy (20) sprints down the field against Saginaw Nouvel during the the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ottawa Lake Whiteford quarterback Thomas Eitniear (1)
Ottawa Lake Whiteford quarterback Thomas Eitniear (1) gets a lead block from Logan Murphy (20) and runs in untouched for a touchdown against Saginaw Nouvel during the the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ottawa Lake Whiteford football head coach Jason Mensing
Ottawa Lake Whiteford football head coach Jason Mensing watches his team during the the first half of the Division 8 championship game against Saginaw Nouvel.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ottawa Lake Whiteford player Logan Murphy (20) just
Ottawa Lake Whiteford player Logan Murphy (20) just misses a blocked pint against Saginaw Nouvel kicker during the the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ottawa Lake Whiteford receiver Hunter Lake (7) makes
Ottawa Lake Whiteford receiver Hunter Lake (7) makes a catch against Saginaw Nouvel during the the first half.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ottawa Lake Whiteford player Eli Shelton (63) celebrates
Ottawa Lake Whiteford player Eli Shelton (63) celebrates holding the championship trophy up for the student section after they defeated Saginaw Nouvel 42-21.  Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Ottawa Lake Whiteford rode a lethal rushing attack and a tough defense to its first Division 8 MHSAA football title, defeating Saginaw Nouvel, 42-21, on Friday at Ford Field.

    Whiteford senior quarterback Thomas Eitniear was unstoppable, racking up 129 yards on 10 carries with three touchdowns to along with 7-of-11 for 143 yards pass.

    On the game's second play from scrimmage, Eitniear broke free down the right sideline and, with Nouvel (13-1) defenders closing in, executed a nifty cutback for a 37-yard score. Whiteford missed the two-point conversion, but the rout was on.

    BOX SCORE: Ottawa Lake Whiteford 42, Saginaw Nouvel 21

    On the first play of the game, Whiteford recovered an onside kick. It was the first time since 1999 that an onside kick to start a state finals game was successful.

    Junior wing back Logan Murphy also had an impressive game for Whiteford, scoring three touchdowns while accruing 126 yards on 16 carries.

    Eitniear and Murphy formed a one-two punch that Nouvel couldn't handle, with Eitniear attacking the edge and Murphy probing the middle.

    Nouvel's senior quarterback Tate Hausbeck hooked up on two touchdown passes to senior wide receiver Ken Kujawa, but it wasn't nearly enough.

    Josh Kuligowski also scored for Nouvel.
    The win concludes a dominant season for Whiteford r(14-0, 7-0 Tri-County Conference) in which it outscored opponents 687-162.

    Last year, Whiteford was wiped out, 35-6, in the finals by Muskegon Catholic Central, which won its fourth consecutive title. This year, Muskegon Catholic Central was knocked out of the playoffs by Mendon in district play, which Whiteford beat in the semifinals, 50-21.

    Eric Coughlin is a freelance writer

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE