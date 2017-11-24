Grand Rapids Catholic Central running back Nolan Fugate (24) rushes for yardage and is tackled by Edwardsburg defenseman Caden Goggins (25) in the second quarter. (Photo: Jose Juarez / Special to Detroit News)

Detroit — Nolan Fugate showed he could do more than just run with the ball Friday night, helping Grand Rapids Catholic Central repeat as state champions with a 42-31 victory over Edwardsburg at Ford Field.

Fugate, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior running back, rushed for 306 yards (36 carries) to give him 3,004 for the season, but also made multiple catches on third down to set up three TDs.

And, no play was bigger than Fugate’s 38-yard reception near the left sideline with just under five minutes left after Edwardsburg pulled within 35-31 following a pair of long TD runs.

On third and 28 from the GRCC 33, quarterback Jack Bowen scrambled left and threw one up for grabs and Fugate grabbed the ball with Caden Goggins defending, coming down with one foot inbounds at the 29.

Two plays later, Fugate scored on a 32-yard run to push the lead to 42-31 with four minutes left. It was his fourth rushing TD of the night and fifth overall.

Then, GRCC’s defense came up big, stopping Tre’ Harvey behind the line of scrimmage on a fourth and 1 keeper at the GRCC 26 with 2 1/2 minutes left, ending Edwardsburg’s comeback bid while putting the final touches on a perfect 14-0 season.

Fugate opened the scoring with a 20-yard TD reception, catching the screen pass from Bowen on third and 8 and breaking two tackles to reach the end zone with 5:53 left in the first quarter.

Edwardsburg (12-2) used a pair of big plays — a 55-yard TD run by Kyle Shrider, and a 64-yard TD run by Chase Sager — to open up a 13-7 lead with 21 seconds left in the first quarter.

But, Fugate would answer, first busting loose for a 42-yard run on fourth and 1 to the 3 to set up a 1-yard TD to give the lead back to GRCC, 14-13 with 8:58 left in the half.

Then, Fugate slipped through the line for 17 yards, followed by an impressive 19-yard run where he carried multiple defenders 5 yards inside Edwardsburg territory where Edwardsburg was also whistled for a penalty to add 15 yards to push the ball to 18, setting up Eric Grabow’s 14-yard TD for a 21-13 halftime lead.

Fugate, who had 117 first-half yards on 14 carries, continued where he left off to start the second half, grabbing a pass on third and 9 and turning it into a 26-yard gain to Edwardsburg’s 39. Bowen then found Nate Trudeau on the next play for 34 yards to the 5 to set up Fugate’s second rushing TD run for a 28-13 cushion with 8:31 left in the third.

Edwardsburg kept the pressure on when Goggins scored on a 99-yard kickoff return to cut the deficit to 28-19, but again Fugate would reach the end zone, this time on a 54-yard run for a 35-19 advantage midway through the third quarter.

Still, Edwardsburg made things interesting when Shrider scored on a 78-yard run with 11:47 left to pull within 35-25, and his teammate Nick Bradley followed on the next possession with a 90-yard TD run to cut the deficit to 35-31 with 8:19 remaining.

Yes, Edwardsburg had time on its side, but still no answer to stop Fugate who proved to be the difference.

