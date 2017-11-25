Clarkston running back Michael Fluegel (30) works to get away from West Bloomfield defenders during the the first half of the Division 1 championship game Saturday. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News)

Detroit — The West Bloomfield-Clarkston rematch was much different from the first meeting between the teams.

Clarkston (12-2) had a much-improved defense from the OAA Red Division game played back in September when Bowling Green-bound quarterback Bryce Veasley threw for 325 yards and four TDs in West Bloomfield’s 37-16 win.

In the rematch, with the Division 1 state championship on the line at Ford Field Saturday afternoon, Clarkston defeated West Bloomfield 3-2 to earn its third state title in the last five years.

Clarkston forced three turnovers, including Tieler Houston’s interception of an overthrown ball with 1½ minutes left. Clarkston also forced a fourth-down incompletion to stop another drive at the 30 in the third quarter.

Clarkston limited Veasley to 15-of-32 passing for 214 yards and two interceptions.

All the scoring took place in the first half.

West Bloomfield (11-3) scored on a safety when the snap sailed over the head of Clarkston’s punter and out of the end zone with just over three minutes left in the first quarter.

Clarkston took the lead when Jermaine Roemer kicked a 30-yard field goal with two seconds left in the half.

And, Clarkston was able to put the points on the board after forcing a three-and-out, then getting the ball at the West Bloomfield 40 with just 19 seconds left. Quarterback Nathan Uballe found Connor Heaton for 15 yards to the 26 and a roughing the quarterback penalty put the ball at the 13 to set up Roemer’s field goal.

West Bloomfield had two first-half turnovers, one early in the fourth quarter when Veasley scrambled out of the pocket and his off-balance pass was intercepted by Zach Scott in the end zone.

West Bloomfield advanced into Clarkston territory later in the quarter when Collin Heard was stripped of the ball and Cody Hughes pounced on the loose ball at the Clarkston 46.

West Bloomfield again advanced into Clarkston territory in the third quarter, only to have Veasley’s fourth-down pass from the 30 fall incomplete with Michael Fluegel defending A.J. Abbott.

West Bloomfield also had a penalty cost it an opportunity with five minutes remaining when it looked like coach Ron Bellamy was set to go on fourth and 5 from the Clarkston 40 before a penalty changed the outlook.

