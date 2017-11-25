Muskegon quarterback La’Darius Jefferson (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Farmington Hills Harrison in the first quarter. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News)

Detroit — Legendary coach John Herrington led his Farmington Hills Harrison team at Ford Field Saturday night in search of arguably the biggest upset win of his 48-year career.

Herrington, 76, became the state’s all-time winningest coach (435-107-1) earlier this year, then guided Harrison to a record 18th state title game appearance against an unbeaten Muskegon team loaded with Division 1 talent and ranked as high as No. 19 nationally by MaxPreps.

And, Harrison (10-4) looked ready to play, trying to hand Herrington his 14th state championship before the school closes its doors in 2019.

But, in the end Muskegon just had way too much La’Darius Jefferson. The senior quarterback ran for 245 yards (32 carries) and four touchdowns to lead his team to a 28-10 victory in the Division 3 final to earn its first state championship since 2008, tossing aside the frustration of losing the last four times it had reached the title game, including on the game’s final play to Orchard Lake St. Mary’s last year.

BOX SCORE: Muskegon 28, F.H. Harrison 10

Muskegon — 14-0 and ranked No. 2 in The News' Super 20 poll — held a 363-114 advantage in total yards, accounting for all of its yards on the ground.

Ben Williams was definitely ready to play, taking the opening kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown to give Harrison the early 7-0 lead. It was just the second time in state finals history an opening kickoff was returned for a touchdown.

But, Jefferson didn’t seem fazed.

Jefferson, who recently received an offer from Michigan State and runs behind a mammoth line anchored by Penn State-bound Antwan Reed (6-6, 315) and four-star junior Anthony Bradford (6-5, 330), broke loose for 26 yards on the first play of scrimmage out of the wildcat formation and continued to pick up yardage, 50 yards on seven carries, with the final eight coming on a fourth-and-3 play for a touchdown.

Then, Muskegon wanted nothing to do with Williams, giving Harrison good field position at its own 46 following a squib kick.

And, Harrison showed it could move the ball, advancing to the Muskegon 9 before Rod Heard was tackled for a 1-yard loss, limiting a 26-yard field goal by David Hiser on the final play of the quarter.

Muskegon took a 14-10 lead, which it carried into the locker room, when Jefferson picked up 55 yards to set up his own 14-yard touchdown with 4:29 left in the half.

Jefferson continued right where he took off to start the second half, taking his team 78 yards on 12 plays and making sure he led the way — 48 yards, eight carries — picking up 14 yards on a third and four from the Harrison 32, then scoring on a 1-yard run for a 21-10 cushion midway through the third quarter.

Harrison had a golden opportunity to narrow the deficit when Williams returned the kickoff 56 yards to the Muskegon 26, but went backward and had to punt with Eli Jackson tossing quarterback Noah Hendricks down for a big 10-yard sack.

Muskegon’s defense was outstanding, shutting down the running game and giving Hendricks little time to pass.

Jefferson gave Muskegon some breathing room when he scored his fourth touchdown on a 3-yard run with 7:36 left to open up a 28-10 lead. Davion McCall set up the score with a 46-yard run.

