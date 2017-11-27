Girls basketball season started Monday. (Photo: MHSAA)

Detroit CMA allowed the first basket but no more in the first quarter as it down Ecorse, 59-18, on opening night of girls basketball Monday.

Because of suspensions, CMA coach Stefan Waits only played six players, but they did plenty. Vantane Garrett had 21 points and three assists, Jamiya Owens recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Brianna Smith had 16 points for CMA.

Waits was pleased with his team’s overall effort but said there are a few things they can clean up.

“We need to work on our defense a little bit. We actually made a lot of mistakes, just didn’t pay for them. We rebounded well. Hopefully we can carry that to the next game,” Waits said.

CMA didn’t have much of an opportunity to work on its half-court offense because it was generating a lot of offense with crisp passing on the fast break.

“We got up and down the court well,” Waits said.

Kristaja Jones had five points for Ecorse.

MORE MONDAY GAMES

Detroit Henry Ford 63, Detroit West Side 25: Biancee Campbell had 29 points and seven rebounds for Ford.

Detroit Osborn 30, Detroit Delta Prep 15: Jada Tarrott and Erin Davis each had 10 points for Osborn.

Detroit Southeastern 53, Detroit Community 28: Keyana McCraney had 16 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals, Erica Pruitt recorded 14 points and 20 rebounds, Serena Allen had nine points and two assists, Kyla Murphy recorded eight points, 11 rebounds, nine steals and six assists, and Destini Fudge had six points and 14 rebounds for Southeastern.

Grosse Pointe South 40, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 31: Alexa Downey scored nine and Lily Adams eight for South. Ivy Velasquez had 15 points for Chippewa Valley.

Plymouth 50, Ann Arbor Skyline 24: Ella Riley had 14 points, Kyra Brandon and Chantal Ledoux nine each for Plymouth.

Eric Coughlin is a freelance writer.