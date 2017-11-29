Girls basketball season started Monday. (Photo: MHSAA)

A strong fourth-quarter run on the road was the difference on Tuesday night as Trenton outlasted Flat Rock, 41-31, in girls basketball.

The first game of the season is usually a good eye test for coaches as they figure out a team’s strengths and weaknesses and for Trenton’s William Jones, he saw both in the opening win.

“Everyone has these cliche sayings like ‘we’ve got to take it one game at a time,’” Jones said. “I personally can’t stand that. As the game progresses, we got better. We’re going to be a little choppy here and there, but we’ll get better.”

Trenton (1-0) and Flat Rock (0-1) were knotted up at 29 heading into the final frame when the former locked down defensively and began to practice what Jones had preached in practice.

The message to his team was simple heading into the fourth quarter.

“(I told them) you’ve got to finish plays,” Jones said. “You’re right where you want to be, just finish plays.”

His team responded with a 12-2 burst in the final quarter to come away with the double-digit victory.

Junior wing Therese Hebda led Trenton with 17 points and Kelsey Dionne added eight.

Jones isn’t surprised with his star player’s strong showing, but knows she will be on everyone’s radar this season.

“We’ve been looking forward to (Hebda) coming back into form,” Jones said. “I don’t think, as a junior now, that she’s going to sneak up on anybody.”

Trenton will travel to Grosse Ile next Tuesday night for its second game of the young season. Flat Rock will host Lincoln Park on Friday evening.

More girls basketball

Arbor Prep 51, Waterford Lakes 36: Mahri Petree had 22 points and 11 rebounds while sister Lasha Petree contributed 15 points and five steals for Arbor Prep (1-0). Tiffany Senauris scored 15 for Waterford Lakes (0-1).

Detroit Cody 60, Detroit Cornerstone 13: Kiara McGawan had 17 points and Jamya Richardson 12 for Cody (1-0). Cornerstone is 0-1.



Detroit Collegiate Prep 54, Warren Michigan Collegiate 17: Sapphire Dawson had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Emerald Dawson had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Nikiya Cordell scored 10 for Collegiate Prep (1-0).



Detroit West Side 75, Detroit University Prep Science & Math 31: LaShaunta Oliver had 17 points and Alexis Crawford 16 for West Side (1-1).

Hartland 61, Linden 12: Graysen Cockerham scored 18 and Whitney Sollom 14 for Hartland (1-0). Linden is 0-1.

Madison Heights Lamphere 39, Clinton Township Clintondale 20: Destiny Carr scored 22 for Lamphere (1-0). Princess Mia Johnson had 14 for Clintondale (0-1).

Novi Franklin Road Christian 52, Detroit Public Safety Academy 42: Rachel Bause had 23 points and 19 rebounds and Chanelle Lochrie scored 18 for Franklin Road (1-0). Kiana Hardwich scored 13 for Public Safety (0-1).



Riverview 80, Romulus Summit 35: Madison Clark and Karmyn Cartrette scored 14 each for Riverview (1-0). Madison Altman had 12 for Summit (0-1).

Roseville 48, Eastpointe 19: DeBraya Edwards had 15 points and 14 rebounds, and Maddy LaGassa had eight points and six steals for Roseville (1-0). Kiana Rowe scored 10 for Eastpointe (0-1).



Royal Oak 63, Walled Lake Northern 34: Samantha Potter had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and Jessica Adams scored 15 for Royal Oak (1-0).



Sterling Heights 51, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 37: Brenna Kassab had 21 points, Katie Schultz 14 and Tayana Hardwick had 12 points and 14 rebounds for Sterling Heights (1-0). Nysha Speed scored 19 for North (0-1).

Westland John Glenn 52, Pontiac 33: Sharon Woodard scored 27 for John Glenn (1-0). Brala Benion had 17 for Pontiac (0-1).



More girls basketball scores

Dearborn Advanced Tech 31, Ann Arbor Rudolf 31

Dearborn Fordson 70, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 64 (OT)

Richmond 42, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 40 (OT)

Detroit News staff contributed