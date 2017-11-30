A roundup of Thursday night’s girls basketball action. (Photo: MHSAA)

All of DeBraya Edwards’ eight points were needed by Roseville to beat visiting Center Line, 35-33, in a Thursday night girls basketball matchup.

The junior forward scored all but three of her team’s fourth-quarter points to help secure a two-point win and a strong start to the season.

“It was huge,” Roseville coach Andy Houghton said of Edwards’ performance in the fourth quarter. “She was kind of having a quiet game. We came back and it was close and we kind of looked to her.”

Edwards wasn’t the only engineer of the comeback after Roseville (2-0) found itself down by eight points in the third quarter. The defense, led by Maia Newberry, was the key, according to Houghton, who was thrilled as he had preached it in practice.

“(Newberry) created a lot of turnovers late in the game,” Houghton said. “She’s our defensive stopper.”

Maddy LaGassa added nine points for Roseville.

Jewel Smith led Center Line (0-2) with 12 points.

Roseville will hit the road for the first time this season to take on Warren Mott on Saturday afternoon. Center Line will travel to Clawson on Saturday.

“We’re a young team so there are so many things we need to improve,” Houghton said. “We came together in the fourth quarter.”

Grosse Pointe North 53, Sterling Heights Stevenson 22: Julia Ayrault scored 17 and Reagan Fliwinski added eight points for North (1-0). Brittany Barnett scored 11 for Stevenson (0-2).

Livonia Franklin 55, Garden City 19: Ashley DeGuise scored 13 for Franklin (2-0). Camryn Chavis led Garden City (0-2) with five points.

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 53, Richmond 17: Joslyn Brennan had 12 points, seven rebounds and seven blocks and both Lauren Wynn and Alicia Bullaro scored nine for Lakeview (2-0). Richmond is 1-1.

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 48, Clarkston 45: Lasha Petree had 32 points, 17 of which came in the fourth quarter, for Arbor Prep (2-0). Molly Nicholson had 15 points for Clarkston (0-1).

Austin Catholic 39, Southfield Christian 22

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 48, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 41

Connor Muldowney is a freelance writer.