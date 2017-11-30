Detroit East English Village girls basketball team (1-0) came into Harper Woods (0-1) with one thing on its mind Wednesday, and that was a win. The school defeated Harper Woods, 62-24, in dominating fashion.

Head coach Sam Hines said he was pleased with how his team played.

“We came out today and dominated from the first to the last quarter,” Hines said. “I liked how they were able to keep their poise the whole game.”

This season's East English team is more experienced and has a good class of juniors. Junior forward Alexis Thompson finished with a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds, junior guard Kendall Taylor finished with 13 points and junior guard Jayla Smith scored eight points and dished out 10 assists.

Senior forward Alexis Thompson had 16 points and six steals.

Hines said he makes sure that he does one thing as a coach.

“As a coach, I always want to be a teacher as well as a coach,” he said. “I want to make sure that my girls are learning and taking in what we teach them.”

Hines wants his girls to play team and fundamental basketball.

“When we play basketball the right way, we will be a tough team to beat,” Hines said.

East English, which plays in the same division as Detroit King, is looking to compete as one of the top teams in the PSL. Hines said he wants his team to give King a run for its this season.

“Coach Winfield (King) has done a great job over there sending his girls to numerous division one schools for basketball,” Hines said. “I believe this team can compete with King and in the PSL this year.”

East English has a talented schedule ahead that Hines put together.

“We are playing some good teams this season, I want our girls to get that experience early on so we know what we need to work on down the line,” Hines said.

East English plays Warren Lincoln at home next Monday.

More girls basketball

Detroit CMA 28, Detroit Osborn 25: Vantane Garrett had 16 points and seven steals and Briann Smith added 12 points for CMA (2-0). Erin Davis had 10 for Osborn (1-1).

Farmington Hills Mercy 51, Rochester Adams 41: Jenna Schluter scored 18 to lead Mercy (1-0). Makayla Smith had 20 points for Adams (0-1)

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 60, St. Clair Shores South Lake 25: Alicia Bullaro led the team with 18 points, Kayla Ausin had 15 points and Lauren Wynn had 12 points for Lakeview (1-0). South Lake is 0-1.