MHSAA (Photo: MHSAA)

When the going got tough, Waterford Lakes head coach Steve Robak got his team going back to basics, and execution of fundamentals earned it a 61-55 overtime victory at Burton Bendle Friday night.

“I think the difference for us was down the stretch,” Robak said. “We did a good job of taking care of the ball, executed offensively to get some easy looks, and when we got fouled, girls made free throws.”

Tiffany Senerius lead Lakes (1-1) with 22 points and Isabelle Kline chipped in 17, including “a couple really big pull-up jumpers in overtime,” Robak said.

Friday’s matchup was a test of mental fortitude for Lakes, which was trying to back bounce back from its 51-36 loss in the season opener to Ypsilanti Arbor Prep.

“We struggled a little bit, so our last couple of practices were just offensive execution,” Robak said.

In a tightly contested matchup in which the lead never grew greater than six, Lakes built its lead by sharing the ball in overtime, scoring its 12 points with four different players in the extra period.

“We’ve got a really good team this year, a lot of players that can handle the ball, score,” Robak said. “On any given night, we have probably five girls that could have double figures.”

“Next game it could be someone completely different.”

More girls basketball

Birmingham Groves 55, Lake Orion 34: Sha Carter had 25 points and Lauren Palmer 11 for Groves (1-0). Sydney Strenger scored 10 for Lake Orion (1-1).

Dearborn Fordson 56, Livonia Stevenson 37: Rana Elhusseini had 15 points and 11 assists for Fordson (2-0). Sarah Tanderys scored 13 for Stevenson (0-1).

Detroit Voyageur College Prep 30, Detroit Public Safety Academy 27: Zakeyna Lee had 10 points and 22 rebounds for Voyageur (1-1).

Detroit West Side Academy 56, Detroit Pershing 33: Alexis Crawford had 12 points and Seancia Johnson scored 11 for West Side Academy (2-1). Pershing is 2-1.

Hartland 49, Fenton 34: Graysen Cockerham had 19 points and Whitney Sollom 10 for Hartland (2-0). Chloe Idoni scored 17 for Fenton (0-1).

Macomb Dakota 66, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 41: Tara Bieniewicz had 18 points, Taylor Williams 17 and Cam Grant 16 for Dakota (1-0). Amanda Jolet scored 14 and Sarena Chupick 10 for Anchor Bay (0-2).

Macomb Lutheran North 50, Yale 44: Hannah Milligan had 15 points and Lauren Mow 14 for North (1-0). Mackenzie Defloover scored 17 for Yale (0-2).

Madison Heights Lamphere 45, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 31: Destiny Carr had 18 points and Daija Ray 10 for Lamphere (2-0). Jordyn Russell scored 15 for Cranbrook-Kingswood (0-1).

Royal Oak 36, Bloomfield Hills 35: Nila Coney had 13 points and seven rebounds and Jessica Adams scored seven and had 12 rebounds for Royal Oak (2-0). Maryam Hashim had 11 points for Bloomfield Hills (0-1).

Sterling Heights 52, Warren Mott 16: Katie Schultz had 16 points, five rebounds, four assists and five steals, Tatyana Hardwick scored 13 with 10 rebounds and three blocks, and Brenna Kassab had 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Sterling Heights (2-0). Nia Nelson scored seven for Mott (0-2).

Troy 46, Farmington 33: Athena Samson had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Danika Murray scored 13 for Troy (2-0). Olivia Perkins had 11 points for Farmington (1-1).

Walled Lake Central 51, Novi Franklin Road Christian 33: Maria Teodoro scored 12 points and Oliva Omert added 10 for Walled Lake Central (1-0). Rachel Bause had 19 rebounds and 10 points and Alexis Butler scored 14 for Franklin (1-1).

Waterford Mott 34, Birmingham Seaholm 19: Emily Huff had 10 points and Ariana Harden nine for Mott (1-0). Seaholm is 0-2.

Ypsilanti Community 58, Southfield Bradford Academy 33: Sadre-a Rougeau put up 20 points as Ypsilanti (1-1) spoils Bradford’s (0-1) season opener.

Nolan Boanchi is a freelance writer. Detroit News staff contributed

Girls basketball scores

Adrian 54, Monroe Jefferson 36

Birmingham Groves 55, Lake Orion 34

Brighton 53, Petoskey 27

Dearborn 57, Plymouth Christian 21

Detroit West Side Academy 56, Detroit Pershing 33

Flat Rock 49, Lincoln Park 21

Flint Hamady 75, Pontiac Academy for Excellence 2

Hartland 49, Fenton 34

Leslie 54, Whitmore Lake 33

Macomb Dakota 66, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 41

Madison Heights Lamphere 45, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 31

Milford 51, Rochester 30

River Rouge 54, Oxford 52

Romulus Summit Academy North 65, Taylor Prep 24

Royal Oak 36, Bloomfield Hills 35

Saline 51, Belleville 43

Saline Washtenaw Christian 44, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 28

South Lyon East 48, Canton 47

Troy 46, Farmington 33

Troy Athens 46, Berkley 39

Walled Lake Central 51, Novi Franklin Road Christian 33

Walled Lake Western 50, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 35

Waterford Mott 34, Seaholm 19

Waterford Our Lady 61, Burton Bendle 55

Ypsilanti Community 58, Southfield Bradford Academy 33

Ypsilanti Lincoln 33, Milan 32