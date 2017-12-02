MHSAA (Photo: MHSAA)

Maddy LaGassa scored 15 and had 10 rebounds while DeBraya Edwards added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Roseville in a 47-26 victory over Warren Mott in high school girls basketball action.

Mycha Goodwin had 10 points and six steals for Roseville (3-0), which has started the season undefeated. The latest victory comes on the heels of a 35-33 come-from-behind win Thursday over Center Line.

More girls basketball

Royal Oak Shrine 42, Marine City 30: Audrey North scored 13 and Grace Murray added 12 for Shrine (1-0).

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 36, Harper Woods Regina 26: Tricia Sinkewicz scored 13 to lead Lakeview (3-0). Betsey Lueck had 13 points for Regina.