Warren De La Salle receiver Evan Vaillancourt had 15 receptions for 440 yards and rushed for 370 yards. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News)

The Detroit News presents its All-East high school football team. On Tuesday, we will showcase All-West and Detroit teams.

ALL-EAST

ENDS

NICK FOLKERTS

6-2, 175, Sr., Algonac

Folkerts was a two-way standout for Algonac, having 31 receptions for 721 yards and 12 TDs while also getting eight interceptions from his secondary position to help his team to a 10-2 record, the Bluewater League title and a Division 5 regional final appearance.

EVAN VAILLANCOURT

5-10, 190, Jr., Warren De La Salle

Vaillancourt

had 15 receptions for 440 yards and rushed for 370 yards, making a 32-yard reception to set up the winning TD in the final minute of a 14-7 regional title game win over Oak Park, then grabbing three passes for 140 yards in the 41-6 state title game win over Livonia Franklin

.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

BRIAN BUCHMAN

6-5, 275, Sr., Warren Mott

Buchman used his size and strength to become one of the premier linemen in the MAC Red while maintaining a 4.2 GPA. Buchman has offers from Kent State and Columbia.

DERIAN DOHERTY

6-4, 285, Sr., Utica Eisenhower

Doherty was a three-year varsity player and an outstanding blocker to help Eisenhower repeat as MAC Red champions while reaching the state semifinals last season and earning a regional final appearance this year.

PAT DONOVAN

6-5, 270, Sr., Macomb Dakota

Donovan was a dominant blocker for Dakota, helping it rush for more than 2,000 yards while averaging 37 points to reach the Division 1 state playoffs.

COLIN MOTLOCH

6-4, 300, Sr., Utica

Motlock was big, strong and athletic, showing the ability to open holes so Utica could average more than 240 yards rushing a game to earn a state playoff appearance, scoring 18 TDs with the ground game.

ANDREW MURPHY

6-2, 280, Sr., New Baltimore Anchor Bay

Murphy was a two-year starter at center and a captain for Anchor Bay, which earned its first state playoff appearance since 2010.

QUARTERBACK

TOMMY SCHUSTER

6-0, 195, Jr., Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Schuster completed more than 64 percent of his passes (104-of-163) for 1,925 yards and 26 TDs with just three interceptions to help Chippewa Valley reach the Division 1 regional title game, throwing for 179 yards and four TDs in a 32-26 loss to Detroit Cass Tech.

RUNNING BACKS

SHELDON CAGE

6-3, 205, Sr., Grosse Pointe North

Cage rushed for 1,763 yards and 20 TDs, averaging 9.8 yards a carry to earn MAC Blue Player of the Year honors. He was also in on 64 tackles from his linebacker spot, making 10 tackles for lost yardage to help North reach the state playoffs.

DAWSON HANEY

5-9, 175, Sr., Marine City

Haney used his speed to become a three-time 1,000-yard rusher, piling up 1,517 yards for the season to set the school-record for career rushing yards at 3,832 yards while helping his team reach the state playoffs.

Utica Eisenhower's Caleb Oyster rushed for 1,159 yards and 14 TDs. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

CALEB OYSTER

5-10, 185, Jr., Utica Eisenhower

Oyster had the unenviable task of having to replace standout back Jack Provencher

. Oyster was outstanding, rushing for 1,159 yards and 14 TDs despite missing two games, averaging 7.7 yards a carry.

ATHLETE

NATE GORALSKI

5-8, 170, Sr., Romeo

Goralski showed his ability to find the end zone in multiple ways, helping Romeo earn the Division 1 state championship his sophomore year

. He averaged 8.5 yards a carry, had 27 receptions for 457 yards and averaged 39.5 yards on punt returns and nearly 30 yards a kickoff return. He also had 25 tackles and five pass break-ups from his secondary position.

KICKER

CAMERON SHOOK

Sr., Grosse Pointe South

Shook connected on 12-of-19 field goals, making four from more than 40 yards, including a 50-yarder while converting 20-of-21 PATs. He had 28 touchbacks and averaged 35.1 yards a punt, placing eight inside the 10.

Shook will play at Navy.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

DAMOND DUNCAN

6-1, 245, Jr., St. Clair Shores Lakeview

Duncan is already a three-year starter and two-way lineman for Lakeview, opening holes on offense while clogging up the middle to stop the run on defense.

HENRY JANEWAY

6-4, 225, Sr., Utica Eisenhower

Janeway was big and strong, causing havoc from his defensive end spot to help Eisenhower repeat as MAC Red champs. He got in on 85 tackles, including 12 for lost yardage, seven sacks.

Janeway will play at Army.

GIO KIZER

6-5, 235, Sr., Warren Fitzgerald

Kizer was a freak athlete, a 6-5, 235-pound defensive end who could run a 4.6 40 and he used that talent to help Fitzgerald to a 7-3 record and state playoff appearance. He got in on 65 tackles, including 18 for lost yardage, 11 sacks, also returning two interceptions for TDs. He recently took an official visit to Central Michigan and has multiple DII offers, including one from Ferris State.

COLTON MCKIERNAN

6-5, 220, Sr., Richmond

McKiernan used his strength and quickness to cause problems, getting in on 50 tackles, including 14 for lost yardage to help Richmond earn a state playoff appearance.

McKiernan will wrestle at Southern Illinois.

LINEBACKERS

DEVIN CAMPBELL

6-1, 195, Jr., Warren De La Salle

Campbell was a hard-hitting linebacker for De La Salle, a reason the Pilots won Catholic League and state championships. He got in on 89 tackles, forcing two fumbles.

BROCK HORNE

6-2, 200, Jr., Romeo

Horne had 110 tackles, including 11 for lost yardage, and he only got better as the season continued, making 25 tackles in a district playoff game against Rochester Adams.

MARCEL LEWIS

6-1, 210, Jr., Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Lewis was an outstanding two-way player for Chippewa Valley, making 88 tackles, including 11 for lost yardage while forcing two fumbles and blocking three passes.

Lewis has offers from Iowa State, Central Michigan and Kent State.

Warren De La Salle defensive back Josh DeBerry had eight interceptions. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News)

DEFENSIVE BACKS

JOSH DEBERRY

5-11, 170, Jr., Warren De La Salle

DeBerry proved to be a shut-down corner for De La Salle, also showing his ability to come up with big interceptions to help the Pilots win the Catholic League title and Division 2 state championship. He had one of his eight interceptions to set up a TD in the state title game.

KAVON HIGDON

5-7, 145, Sr., Utica

Higdon got in on 84 tackles as a defensive back, intercepting four passes, forcing four fumbles and recovering three. He had 1,115 all-purpose yards and scored nine TDs while playing quarterback and receiver.

JACOB HINKLE

6-1, 180, Sr., Grosse Pointe South

Hinkle did it all for South, starting at cornerback for two years while also playing receiver to help South earn a state playoff appearance. He made 31 tackles while breaking up 11 passes and getting four interceptions.

JA’VON KIMPSON

5-11, 180, Jr., Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Kimpson proved to be a shutdown corner to help Chippewa Valley reach the Division 1 regional championship game. He also played offense, rushing for 642 yards and 11 TDs, averaging 8.7 yards a carry while also grabbing seven passes.

PUNTER

ALEJANDRO STEINWASCHER

5-9, 150, Sr., Utica Ford

Steinwascher connected on 12-of-14 field goals, including four of more than 40 yards (51, 48, 44, 44) with the 51-yarder coming against Macomb Dakota. He also averaged nearly 36 yards a punt.

COACH OF THE YEAR

MIKE GIANNONE

Warren De La Salle

Giannone guided De La Salle to the Catholic League championship, then a run to the Division 2 state championship, defeating Livonia Franklin at Ford Field 41-6 after finishing 4-5 in his first season of leading the program. He also guided Macomb Dakota to Division 1 state titles in 2006 and 2007.

Second team

Ends: David Ellis, 5-11, 185, Jr., Clinton Township Chippewa Valley; Jack Morris, 5-11, 185, Sr., Utica Eisenhower; Jalen Thomas, 6-2, 180, Sr., Utica Ford

Offensive linemen: Anthony DerManulian, 6-3, 270, Sr., Grosse Pointe South; Justin Headlee, 5-11, 220, Sr., Marine City; Jon Naize Owens, 6-2, 210, Sr., Clinton Township Chippewa Valley; Antonio Simley, 6-0, 250, Sr., Warren Michigan Collegiate; Don Wesley, 5-11, 235, Sr., Clinton Township Chippewa Valley.

Quarterback: Luke Pfromm, 6-6, 220, Sr., Warren De LaSalle

Running backs: Antonio Goins, 5-7, 165, Sr., St. Clair Shores South Lake; Conor McKenna, 5-9, 160., Jr., Grosse Pointe South.

Athlete: Jacob Badalamenti, 5-9, 150, Sr., Warren De LaSalle

Kicker: Brady Zarschler, 6-1, 170, So., Macomb Dakota

Defensive linemen: Isaiah Bailey, 6-1, 195, Sr., New Baltimore Anchor Bay; Alex Collins, 6-0, 240, Sr., Warren Mott; Malik Jones, 5-10, 195, Sr., Romeo; Travis Miracle, 6-4, 260, Jr., Yale.

Linebackers: Alex Decker, 5-8, 155, Sr., Utica Eisenhower; Jacob Dobbs, 6-0, 185, Jr., Warren De LaSalle; Luke Stephenson, 6-2, 200, Sr., Algonac: James Warner, 6-1, 180, Sr., Warren Mott.

Defensive backs: Myles McHaney, 6-3, 225, Sr., L’Anse Creuse North; Brendan Madigan, 6-0, 190, Sr., Warren De LaSalle; Scott Rosati, 6-2, 185, Sr., Grosse Pointe South; Dustin Solomon, 5-9, 175, Jr., Macomb Dakota.

Punter: Michael Fox III, 5-11, 155, Sr., Utica

Honorable mention

Ends: Xzavius Allen, Warren Woods Tower; Arthur Asburry, Warren Cousino; Pete Ciaravino, Grosse Pointe North; Luke Heide, Utica Ford; Sam Kunnuji, L’Anse Creuse; Jajuan Lovejoy, Warren Woods Tower; Paxton Meyer, Lutheran North; Kenneth Redd, Fraser; Jacob Rybicki, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley; Zak Senyko, Center Line; Ronye Walker, Macomb Dakota; Davion Watkins, Eastpoint.

Offensive linemen: Andrew Bollbach, Roseville; Ethan Campbell, Fraser; Brett Carlsen, Grosse Pointe North; Jackson Franklin-Gallus, Roseville; Treaver Gibbs, Warren Fitzgerald; Justin Hails, Warren De LaSalle; Jon Lulaj, Warren Mott; Zach Pluger, Utica Ford; Ed Selimi, Sterling Heights; George Talley, Center Line; Brandon Taylor, L’Anse Creuse North; Josh Warlick, Clintondale; Justin Wiseman, Marine City.

Quarterbacks: Bjorn Bjornsson, Grosse Pointe North; Troy Bondar, New Baltimore Anchor Bay; Matthew Byrd, Warren Woods Tower; Chase Churchill, Richmond; Blake Daniels, L’Anse Creuse North; Jared Greenia, Marine City Cardinal Mooney; Noah Heide, Utica Ford; Tracy Hubbard, Warren Michigan Collegiate; Dhamon Riley, Roseville; Rondea Sherman, L’Anse Creuse; Mark Tocco, Macomb Dakota; Max Wittwer, Utica Eisenhower.

Running backs: Chris Brown, Fraser; Andre Chenault, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley; Jacob Hall, New Baltimore Anchor Bay; Levonte Harris, Roseville; Deonte Higgins, Clintondale; Maurice Hutchinson, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian Martez Nelson, Warren Fitzgerald; Jacob Paul, New Baltimore Anchor Bay; Cordell Tannyhill, Warren De LaSalle.

Kicker: Austin Behnke, Roseville

Defensive linemen: Erickson Glayzard, Grosse Pointe North; Brandon Kehren, Romeo; Kevin Krasniqi, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley; Michael McGinnity, Warren De LaSalle; Lamar Morgan, St. Clair Shores South Lake; Riley Orlando, Macomb Dakota; Doug Rogers, Warren Michigan Collegiate; Davon Sears, Center Line; Justin Wiseman, Marine City; Edvan Walton, Warren Woods Tower; Nate Webb, L’Anse Creuse North; Donovan Wilson, Warren Woods Tower.

Linebackers: Ahmad Abboud, Sterling Heights Stevenson; Miles Dearing, Grosse Pointe South; Marcus Fresch, Roseville; Sergio Gasperoni; Warren De La Salle; Elijah Green, Warren Woods Tower; Anthony Harris, Eastpointe; Lorenzo Hassell, Macomb Dakota; Jamichael Johnson, St. Clair Shores South Lake; Edward Kunnuji, L’Anse Creuse; John Lizza, Grosse Point North; Brendan Madigan, Warren De LaSalle; Nathaniel Nowik, Armada; Nikko Parrelly, New Baltimore Anchor Bay; Randy Rudich, New Haven; Brian Schieweck, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley; Evan Smith, Romeo; Gleo Wade, Clintondale; Austin West-Houck, Fraser.

Defensive backs: Nick Ansted, New Baltimore Anchor Bay; Reid Bannister, Imlay City; Tyler Bartolomucci, Richmond; Davon Deshazo, Merritt; John Fantauzzzo, Utica Eisenhower; Austin Fredrick, Warren Woods Tower; Adam Froude, Fraser; Jacquez Hall, Warren Michigan Collegiate; Curtis Hamilton, Warren Mott; Michael Harper, New Baltimore Anchor Bay; Bailey Kamego, Romeo; Seth Maisano, Clintondale; Tanner Myers, Warren De LaSalle; Evan Rochon, St. Clair Shores Lakeview; Julian Smith, L’Anse Creuse;