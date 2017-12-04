West Bloomfield's Taj Mustapha made 64 catches for 907 yards and six TDs. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

The Detroit News presents its All-North high school football team. On Tuesday, we will showcase All-West and Detroit teams.

ALL-NORTH

ENDS

TAJ MUSTAPHA

6-2, 180, Sr., West Bloomfield

Mustapha had a strong senior season, coming through with 64 receptions for 907 yards and 6 TDs to help West Bloomfield reach the Division 1 state championship game at Ford Field. Mustapha will play at Wisconsin.

TY SLAZINSKI

6-1, 170, Sr., Bloomfield Hills

Slazinski was the big play man for Bloomfield Hills, setting a single-game state-record with 22 receptions (211 yards, three TDs) in a 58-39 loss to Oak Park. He finished the season with 80 receptions for 1,012 yards and nine TDs.

JUSTIN THOMAS

6-1, 180, Sr., Walled Lake Western

Thomas set numerous school records. He had 48 receptions for 1,072 yards and 16 TDs to help Western make another state playoff appearance. Thomas has preferred walk-on offers at Indiana and Western Michigan.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

SPENCER BROWN

6-6, 300, Jr., Walled Lake Western

Brown was a physical force on the line for Western, opening holes for the rushing attack while also protecting quarterback Sam Johnson.

JAVON FOSTER

6-6, 290, Sr., West Bloomfield

Foster developed into a two-way impact player for West Bloomfield, helping the Lakers advance to the Division 1 state championship game. Foster is a Central Michigan commit who also has offers from Missouri and Cincinnati.

STEWART NEWBLATT

6-3, 250, Sr., Clarkston

Newblatt was a force on both sides of the ball to help Clarkston win the Division 1 state championship. He clogged up the middle on defense while also getting in on a tackle for lost yardage in the 3-2 state title game

.

JUSTIN ROGERS

6-3, 280, So., Oak Park

Rogers continued to develop as an outstanding two-way player, becoming a dominant tackle while also showing his potential in limited duty as a defensive end. He already has been offered by more than a dozen schools, including Ohio State, Michigan State, Tennessee, Arizona, Iowa State.

CHRIS SMITH

6-3, 255, Sr., Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook

Smith was a two-way standout for Cranbrook, leading his team to a Division 4 regional final appearance. He was an outstanding offensive lineman while also getting in on 75 tackles, including five for lost yardage. Smith will play at Harvard.

QUARTERBACK

BRYCE VEASLEY

6-4, 230, Sr., West Bloomfield

Veasley threw for 3,487 yards and 26 TDs and showed his ability to get things done in the clutch when he directed his team on an 80-yard drive in the final minutes, connecting on 6-of-7 passes, then scoring on a 3-yard run for the difference in a 28-25 regional final win over No. 3 Utica Eisenhower. Veasley will play at Bowling Green.

Farmington Hills Harrison running back Roderick Heard rushed for 1,538 yards and 23 TDs this season. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

RUNNING BACKS

RODERICK HEARD

5-10, 170, Jr., Farmington Hills Harrison

Heard was inserted at running back in Week 2 and he responded by running for 1,538 yards and 23 TDs, including 233 yards on 27 carries and three TDs in a Division 3 regional final win over Linden. Heard is getting recruited as a defensive back, getting offers by multiple MAC teams, along with Purdue and Syracuse.

CAMERON RYAN

6-0, 220, Sr., Detroit Catholic Central

Ryan was a physical runner for Catholic Central, rushing for 1,602 yards and 17 TDs to help Catholic Central reach the Catholic League championship game and a Division 1 state semifinal appearance. Ryan rushed for 202 yards and three TDs in a 27-26 regional final win over Canton.

ATHLETE

DAVID McCULLUM

6-2, 180, Sr., Waterford Mott

McCullum could move the chains with his arm or his legs, completing 66 percent of his passes for 2,671 yards and 31 TDs (five interceptions), also rushing for 775 yards (8.9 yards per carry) and seven TDs to help Mott reach a Division 1 district final.

McCullum is being recruited by multiple schools, including Louisville and Arizona.

KICKER

BEN FEE

Sr., Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Fee had a strong senior season after kicking field goals of 32, 35 and 49 yards in last year’s 29-28 Division 3 state title game win over Muskegon. He converted 8-of-11 field goals, sending 33 of his kicks into the end zone while also averaging 38.3 yards a punt.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

DIVINE FILEMU

5-10, 200, Sr., Farmington Hills Harrison

Filemu was an undersized lineman who more than made up for the lack of size with strength and heart. He had 11 tackles in the 28-10 Division 3 state championship game loss to Muskegon.

ALEX LAVERENZ

6-4, 275, Sr., Lakeland

Laverenz anchored an offensive line that helped Lakeland average more than 300 yards on the ground while making a state playoff appearance. He also played defensive tackle.

MARQUAN MCCALL

6-4, 325, Sr., Oak Park

McCall came back and had an outstanding senior season after missing the majority of his junior year with an injury. He played both ways and helped Oak Park reach the Division 2 regional final before suffering a loss to eventual state champion Warren De La Salle in the final minute, 14-7. McCall, who played guard and defensive tackle, will play college ball at Kentucky.

JOE NATOCI

6-0, 260, Sr, Detroit Catholic Central

Natoci anchored the defense for Catholic Central, leading the Shamrocks to the Division 1 regional championship. He got in on 62 tackles, including 12 for lost yardage.

LINEBACKERS

KOLIN DEMENS

6-1, 210, Sr., Detroit Country Day

Demens was a dominant two-way player for Country Day, getting in on 60 tackles, including 12 for lost yardage, while recovering three fumbles, intercepting three passes and forcing two fumbles. Demens will play at UCLA.

Farmington Hills Harrison linebacker Ovie Oghoufo made 56 tackles, including seven sacks. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

OVIE OGHOUFO

6-3, 210, Sr., Farmington Hills Harrison

Oghoufo is known for his tremendous play on defense, but he also became an impact player on offense this season to help Harrison make a deep run in the state playoffs. He had 32 receptions for 508 yards and five TDs while making 56 tackles, including seven sacks defensively. Oghoufo will play at Notre Dame.

GINO PAESE

6-1, 185, Sr., Clarkston

Paese helped Clarkston win its third Division 1 state championship in the last five years. He got in on five tackles in the 3-2 state title game win over West Bloomfield, including two for lost yardage.

STEPHEN RONCELLI

5-9, 185, Sr., Rochester Adams

Roncelli used his strength and speed to get in on 85 tackles, including 22 for lost yardage to help Adams earn a share of the OAA Red Division title and a state playoff appearance.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

ROBERT DANIEL

5-11, 185, Sr., Oak Park

Daniel was a four-year starter for Oak Park, a three-time captain who played strong defense against the top receivers in Oakland County. He got in on 80 tackles while forcing four fumbles, recovering three and intercepting two passes.

VINCENT GRAY

6-2, 180, Sr., Rochester Adams

Gray proved to be a shutdown corner for Adams with opposing teams usually deciding to pass at the opposite side of the field. He limited Wisconsin-bound receiver A.J. Abbott to one reception in a one-point loss to West Bloomfield

. He got in on 25 tackles and made one interception.

Gray de-committed from Missouri. He has more than two dozen offers, including West Virginia and Iowa State.

NICK SEIDEL

5-11, 190, Sr., West Bloomfield

Seidel was in on 137 tackles while making nine interceptions to help West Bloomfield earn its first district and regional championships on its journey to the Division 1 state championship game. Seidel is being recruited by Ivy League schools.

PUNTER

PARKER BLUST

6-2, 195, Sr., Lake Orion

Blust showed his powerful leg by averaging 41.5 yards a punt, placing seven inside the 20. He also made all five of his field goal attempts with a long of 40 and converted all 21 of his PATs.

COACH OF THE YEAR

KURT RICHARDSON

Clarkston

Richardson, in his 31st year as head coach at Clarkston, got his Wolves re-focused following a Week 7 loss to Rochester Adams that left them 5-2 and put together a power running game. That change carried it to the Division 1 state championship game where they avenged an earlier season 37-16 loss and defeated West Bloomfield for their third state title in the last five years.

Second team

Ends: A.J. Abbott, 6-9, 190, Sr., West Bloomfield; Pat Bicknell, 5-8, 170, Sr., Waterford Mott; Tre Mosley, 6-2, 180, Jr., West Bloomfield.

Offensive linemen: Ryan Beauchamp, 6-2, 265, Sr., Ortonville Brandon; Justin Leonard, 6-2, 270, Sr., Rochester Adams; Chris Rexroth, 6-6, 300, Sr., Farmington Hills Harrison; Darrian Summerville, 6-3, 270, Sr., Southfield A&T; Troy Weiss, 6-5, 310, Sr., South Lyon.

Quarterback: John Paddock, 6-1, 180, Sr., Bloomfield Hills

Running backs: Rashawn Allen, 5-9, 205, Sr., Orchard Lake St. Mary’s; Chaise Ford, 5-11, 190, Sr., Birmingham Groves; Cashual Goldsmith, 5-10, 205, Sr., Oak Park

Athlete: Tariq Hardy, 5-10, 175, Sr., Waterford Mott

Kicker: Nick O’Shea, 5-10, 165, Sr., West Bloomfield

Defensive linemen: Griffen Best, 6-3, 305, Sr., Birmingham Groves; Tommy Larson, 6-3, 225, Sr., Walled Lake Northern; Jack Sape, 6-4, 240, Sr., Bloomfield Hills; Carter Stagner, 6-4, 210, Sr., Birmingham Seaholm.

Linebackers: C.J. Davis, 6-0, 180, Sr., Lakeland; Lance Dixon, 6-3, 200, Jr., West Bloomfield; Jonathon Moffett, 6-0, 230, Sr., Walled Lake Western; Jared Wheeler, 5-11, 185, Sr., Waterford Mott.

Defensive backs: Randall Harris, 6-0, 180, Sr., Walled Lake Western; Mac Menard, 6-1, 175, Sr., Birmingham Brother Rice; Jalen Robinson, 5-11, 185, Sr., Oak Park; Kobi Russell, 6-1, 180, Jr., Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook.

Punter: Pierson Cooke, 6-0, 175, Sr., Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook

Honorable mention

Ends: Zyaire Croskey, Madison Heights Madison; Matt Gilbert, Southfield A&T; Traveon Maddox, Novi; Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, Walled Lake Western; Matthew Torey, Birmingham Brother Rice;

Offensive linemen: Kyle Arnold, Walled Lake Northern; Ryan Beauchamp, Ortonville Brandon; Joe DePillo, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep; Garrett Dellinger, Clarkston; Joey George, Walled Lake Western; Matt Hill, Ortonville Brandon; Mike McCarthy, South Lyon East; Rocco Spindler, Clarkston; Christian Zietvogel, Birmingham Groves.

Quarterbacks: Zach Alkire, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest; Grant Burgess, Clarkston Everest Collegiate; Austin Brown, Madison Heights Madison; Sam Johnson, Walled Lake Western; Tyler Markray, Walled Lake Central; Dwan Mathis, Oak Park; Trevor McConnell, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook; Eli McLean, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep; Josh Siminski, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian; Jacob Thomas, Madison Heights Lamphere; Mariano Valenti, Birmingham Brother Rice; Jake Waranauckas, South Lyon East.

Running backs: Ky’ren Cunningham, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s; James Grams, Madison Heights Lamphere; Marcus Guerrero, Waterford Mott; Collin Heard, West Bloomfield; Chase Kareta, Rochester Adams; Demonte McCurdy, Birmingham Groves; Sincere Perkins, Ortonville Brandon; Kendel Taylor, Madison Heights Bishop Foley; Robbie Tracy, Lakeland; Kyle Washington, Hazel Park; Aaron Wiggins, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook; Kendall Williams, Farmington.

Athlete: Derrick Hinton, Auburn Hills Avondale

Kicker: Michael Abitheira, Troy; Aidan Jennings, Walled Lake Western; Ben Patton, Rochester Adams.

Defensive linemen: Evan Brunning, Oxford; Sean Cueny, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep; Chauncey Ernest, Madison Heights Madison; Mike Harding, Detroit Catholic Central; Tim Hauxwell, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook; Lucas Hendershot, Detroit Catholic Central; Zach Hilliard, Madison Heights Lamphere; DeRon Hood, Madison Heights Madison; Ethan Martin, Hartland; Cole Mitchell, Rochester Adams; Niko Mosley, West Bloomfield; Charlie Riddle, Birmingham Groves; Da’Jon Wofford, Southfield Bradford Academy.

Linebackers: Isaac Darkangelo, Detroit Catholic Central; Casmer Johnson, Waterford Kettering; Sam Kinne, Lake Orion; Tommy Lappin, Hartland; Bryce Locke, Waterford Mott; Daniel Macks, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest; Reece McConnell, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian; Mike Nicaj, Ortonville Brandon; Parker Redburn; Dominik Rowell, Madison Heights Madison; Damon Trapp, Oak Park; Matt Young, Detroit Catholic Central

Defensive backs: Ben Barten, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek; Colton Baranowski, Waterford Mott; Khalil Dawsey, Birmingham Groves; Enzo Jennings, Oak Park; Dan Nemmert, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep; Cole Patritto, Rochester Adams; Joe Stevens, Farmington Hills Harrison; Patrick Tesho, Royal Oak; Michael Woolridge, Walled Lake Central.