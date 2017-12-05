Marvin Grant (Photo: Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News)

ENDS

CORTEZ BERRY

6-1, 170, Sr., Detroit East English

Berry had 61 receptions for 849 yards and 13 TDs, also rushing for 129 yards and five TDs. He was also a strong defensive player, getting in on 23 tackles while intercepting two passes from his secondary position. Berry will play at Indiana State.

“He’s a versatile player who has the speed to blow the top off of coverages and the athleticism to play any skilled position, just a jack-of-all-trades for us,” Coach Rod Oden said.

LEMUEL NEELY-WATLEY

5-11, 175, So., Detroit East English

Neely-Watley had a sensational sophomore season, putting himself in the spotlight with 53 receptions for 747 yards and 11 TDs while also getting in on 61 tackles, breaking up 13 passes and intercepting seven passes. Neely-Watley is already getting interest from Big Ten and SEC schools.

“Watley will be the best player in the state in two years,” predicted Coach Rod Oden. “He has size, speed and athleticism. He hits like a linebacker, blocks like a fullback and catches the ball with very soft hands.”

JERODD VINES

6-0, 185, Sr., Detroit Central

Vines was an outstanding two-way player to help Central win the PSL B Division championship while earning a state playoff appearance. He had 55 receptions for 943 yards and 14 TDs while also having a nose for the ball defensively, forcing 15 fumbles and intercepting 10 passes to score seven defensive TDs. Vines has multiple offers, including Toledo.

“He’s an exceptional athlete with a knack for the football on offense or defense,” Coach Lynn Sanders said. “He is a fast kid with sub-4.4 speed, plus he is a quick kid with great hands. His hand-eye coordination is superb with a great feel for the game. He always seemed to be present around the football on defense.”

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

JOSH MAYBERRY

6-2, 315, Sr., Detroit King

Mayberry was a strong all-around lineman, using his strength and technique to open holes for the running game while also protecting the quarterback to help King win the PSL championship. Mayberry has offers from Hampton, Howard and Delaware State.

“He’s a good run blocker and pass blocker and that makes him unique,” said Coach Tyrone Spencer. “He is a four-year guy who started as a freshman, a mauler who is able to move people out of the way.”

TREVON ROBERTS

6-2, 290, Jr., Detroit Central

Roberts was a dominant force on the line, protecting El Julian Jordan’s blind side to help Central win the PSL B Division championship at Ford Field.

“Tre was first-team All-PSL as a sophomore at left tackle and hasn’t given up a sack in two years,” Coach Lynn Sanders said. “He has very strong hands and good feet. He is a smart kid, student of the game with a very high football IQ.”

Tyrone Sampson (Photo: Todd McInturf, Detroit News)

TYRONE SAMPSON

6-3, 315, Sr., Detroit East English

Sampson was the anchor of East English’s offensive line at the center spot, helping the team have an outstanding running game to reach the PSL championship game and Division 2 district final, losing both times to Detroit King. Sampson will play at Syracuse.

“Tyrone’s a four-year starter who started 54 consecutive games for us,” Coach Rod Oden said. “He played all five positions on the offensive line and has been selected to play in the U.S. Army All-American Game.”

CARLOS VETTORELLO

6-4, 280, Sr., U-D Jesuit

Vettorello started every game for U-D since his sophomore season, playing every single position on the offensive line. Vettorello has offers from Syracuse, Oregon State, Iowa, Pittsburgh and Boston College.

“Carlos is one of the best linemen in the Midwest,” Coach Oscar Olejniczak said. “He didn’t allow a sack this season and absolutely dominated in the run game.”

ORNISKA WEBSTER

5-11, 275, Sr., Detroit East English

Webster started 54 consecutive games at both left tackle and defensive tackle for East English, helping the rushing attack pile up 270 yards a game to put an average of 32 points on the scoreboard. Webster also used his strength to get in on 16 tackles for lost yardage, including eight sacks.

El Julian Jordan (Photo: Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News)

QUARTERBACK

EL JULIAN JORDAN

6-3, 215, Sr., Detroit Central

Jordan showed his strong arm throughout the season, throwing for 2,873 yards and 30 TDs, also rushing for seven TDs to lead Central to a state playoff appearance. He was at his best in the PSL B Division championship game, throwing for three TDs and running for another in a 40-0 rout of Denby to avenge an earlier season loss. Jordan will play at Western Michigan.

“He is a great kid with a very strong arm,” Coach Lynn Sanders said. “He is a quiet leader with a high competitive spirit. He can make every throw on the field and has great field vision.”

RUNNING BACKS

ELIJAH COLLINS

6-1, 200, Sr., U-D Jesuit

Collins rushed for 1,076 yards (134 carries) and nine TDs, also grabbed 10 passes out of the backfield and intercepted two passes to display his talent as a two-way player, getting in on 73 tackles. Collins will play at Michigan State.

“Elijah Collins is an explosive player that every time he touches the ball he has a chance to score a TD,” said Coach Oscar Olejniczak. “He is also an amazing teammate and a player that is always coachable.”

JALEN JACKSON

5-9, 205, Sr., Detroit King

Jackson rushed for 1,388 yards and 18 TDs to lead King to the PSL championship and Division 2 state semifinal appearance. Jackson, a transfer from River Rouge, has an offer from Bowling Green with interest from Toledo and Connecticut.

“Jalen’s a good back with good balance who used his strength and speed to have a big season for us,” Coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He has 4.5 speed and can catch the ball out of the backfield.”

ATHLETE

DERRICK CORBIN JR.

5-10, 170, Sr., Detroit Western

Corbin showed his athleticism and leadership, leading them in the offseason to get ready to help Western earn its first state playoff appearance in school history. He played quarterback, throwing for 13 TDs and rushing for 12 TDs. He had six interceptions from his secondary position and also returned punts and kicks. Corbin will play next year at Kent State.

“He put everything on his shoulder and we rolled with him,” Coach Andre Harlan said. “He always made plays no matter what the circumstances were, made big plays on both sides of the ball.”

KICKER

ERIC RAMEREZ

6-0, 190, Jr., Detroit Cass Tech

Ramerez was a weapon for Cass Tech, connecting on 7-of-10 field goals, including a 37-yarder, while converting all but three of his PATs.

“This is his first time out and he spent a lot of time to make sure he was a good kicker,” Coach Thomas Wilcher said. “He’s disciplined, a hard worker and loves kicking the ball.”

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

JALEN BELL

5-11, 285, Jr., Detroit King

Bell clogged up the middle of the line for King, getting in on 71 tackles, including 20 tackles for loss yardage, 10 sacks. Bell has offers from Northern Illinois, Iowa State and UConn.

“Jalen’s a really powerful player, very disruptive, had four sacks against Central,” Coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He can also stop the run, so he can do it all. He’s explosive.”

JAYLIN EARLY

6-0, 210, Sr., Detroit Denby

Early played multiple positions and came up with 54 tackles, including 16 tackles for lost yardage. He also had two interceptions and broke up three passes.

“He did a great job leading the team and has a very high football IQ,” Coach Tony Blankenship said. “He’s a really good football player and an even better person.”

DESJUAN JOHNSON

6-3, 255, Sr., Detroit East English

Johnson showed his toughness by playing with a torn labrum and still getting in on 63 tackles, including 17 sacks, to help East English reach the PSL championship game. Johnson will play for Toledo.

“He’s one of the best defensive ends that I’ve coached and I’ve had some good ones with Trevor Anderson and Brandon Graham, two Big Ten guys,” Coach Rod Oden said. “He is a pass rush specialist. He’s a 20-sack a season guy. He’s very hard to contain off the edge and defends the run on the way to the quarterback.”

ERIC SMITH

5-11, 295, Sr., Detroit Cass Tech

Smith led Cass Tech deep into the state playoffs the last three years, including a Division 1 state title in 2016. He showed his ability to get into opponent’s backfield to disrupt things while getting tackles for lost yardage. He had a team-leading 28 TFL to help Cass Tech reach the Division 1 state semifinals.

“He has a great motor, is quick off the ball and can get off blocks to make tackles,” Coach Thomas Wilcher said. “He’s a hard worker with great hands.”

DeAndre Square (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

LINEBACKERS

DEANDRE SQUARE

6-2, 210, Sr., Detroit Cass Tech

Square was a hard-hitting linebacker for Cass Tech, using his speed and strength to go sideline to sideline to make tackles. He had 84 tackles and forced four fumbles to help his team go deep into the state playoffs. Square will play at Kentucky.

“He’s fast, quick and tough, and would do whatever was asked of him without question and then do it at a high level,” Coach Thomas Wilcher said. “We put him in at offense for the first time (regional finals) and he came through with the catch (47-yard reception) to set up the winning TD (in finals seconds of 32-26 win over Chippewa Valley).”

BRANDON GREEN

6-1, 210, Sr., Detroit Mumford

Green was a big hitter for Mumford, getting in on 71 tackles, including 11 for lost yardage. He also had three TD receptions.

“Brandon was a three-year starter for us and what sets Brandon apart from other athletes is his will to win,” Coach Donshell English said. “He’s a very smart kid with a high football IQ.”

RICH MILLER

6-1, 215, Jr., Detroit King

Miller got in on 69 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss to help King win the PSL championship and advance to the Division 2 state semifinals. Miller has an offer from Syracuse and is getting interest from Iowa State and several MAC schools.

“He’s a physical inside linebacker who can run sideline to sideline,” Coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He’s real physical at the point of attack and a real leader in the back end. He’s the quarterback of the defense.”

DEFENSIVE BACKS

JORDAN ANDERSON

5-11, 190, Jr., Detroit East English

Anderson was a force from his secondary position where he got in on 43 tackles while getting six interceptions and breaking up nine passes to lead East English to the PSL championship game. He was also an impact player on offense, rushing for 1,210 yards and 14 TDs while also grabbing 16 passes for 137 yards and four TDs. Anderson has been offered by Syracuse.

“Jordan is versatile where he can cover anybody’s No. 1 receiver, plus he is very supportive in the run game,” Coach Rod Oden said.

KALON GERVIN

5-11, 180, Sr., Detroit Cass Tech

Gervin showed why he was picked as the state’s top player heading into the season by playing at a high level to help Cass Tech make a deep postseason run. He was in on 45 tackles while breaking up multiple passes and returning an interception for a TD. Gervin will play at Michigan State.

“Kalon played well, broke up a lot of passes that came his way,” Coach Thomas Wilcher said. “He’s fast, quick, has great character and is hard worker, always trying to get better. He has been selected to the Under Armour All-American Game.”

MARVIN GRANT

6-2, 205, Jr., Detroit King

Grant is a hard-hitting safety who makes interceptions, forces fumbles and blocks punts or returns blocked punts for TDs, including one blocked punt returned for a TD in a PSL championship game win over Detroit East English. Grant has multiple Power Five Conference offers, including Michigan, Notre Dame, Iowa, Iowa State and Kentucky.

“Marvin did a great job in the back end, making a lot of tackles and a lot of big hits, just controlling the middle,” Coach Tyrone Spencer said of Grant, who had 47 tackles and four interceptions, returning two for TDs.

JAEVEYON MORTON

5-10, 180, Sr., Detroit King

Morton showcased his talent as a player who could beat you in all three phases to help King win the PSL championship. He had 21 receptions for 262 yards and five TDs, returned three kickoff or punts for TDs and had 43 tackles and two interceptions. Morton will play at Iowa State.

“Jaeveyon is a four-year varsity player who played under Lavert Hill and Ambry Thomas and now he’s finally a senior,” said Coach Tyrone Spencer. “He won’t back away from contact.”

PUNTER

TYRESE ALLEN

6-0, 220, Sr., Detroit Community

Allen played well in all three phases of the game, getting in on 90 tackles from his linebacker spot, rushing for 464 yards and four TDs as a fullback and averaging 40.5 yards a punt.

“Tyrese averages more than 40 yards a punt with great placement,” Coach Del Humphrey said. “He’s been a major factor since he’s been playing for me. He’s a standout kid on the field and in the classroom.”

COACH OF THE YEAR

Lynn Sanders

Detroit Central

Sanders has done an outstanding job, guiding Central to the PSL B Division championship this season after earning a district title a year ago.

“It means the world to the children, staff, alumni and community of Detroit Central High School to win the city championship,” Sanders said. “To come back home with some amazing brothers on my staff and impact the lives of these kids in a positive way was nothing short of a miracle.”

SECOND TEAM

Ends: Cameron Bell, Sr., Hamtramck; Kejuan Sanders, 6-1, 180, Jr., Detroit Community; Rashawn Williams, 6-1, 185, So., Detroit King.

Offensive linemen: Dave Blake, 6-0, 270, Sr., Detroit Denby; James Davis, 6-0, 295, Sr., Detroit King; Bryant Evans, Sr., Detroit Mumford; Will Garbarith, 6-4, 275, Sr., Detroit Cass Tech; Rachon Gulley, 6-4, 325, Jr., Detroit East English.

Quarterback: Aaron Jackson, 6-2, 200, Sr., Detroit Cass Tech

Running backs: Jaren Mangham, 6-1, 220, Jr., Detroit Cass Tech; Zhamaine March, 5-9, 165, Sr., Detroit East English; Creed Steegal-Monroe, 5-11, 195, Sr., Detroit East English.

Athlete: Walter Reynolds, 5-11, 175, Sr., U-D Jesuit

Kicker: Darrell Wyatt, 6-2, 175, Jr., Detroit King

Defensive linemen: Chaim Austin, 5-7, 250, Sr., Detroit Central; Andre Carter, 6-4, 230, Sr., Detroit Cass Tech; Kendall Howard, 6-0, 245, Jr., Detroit Western; Tyrece Woods, 6-2, 235, Jr., Detroit King.

Linebackers: Dayone Smith, 6-1, 235, Jr., Detroit Western; Keonte Streater, Detroit Mumford; Ramania Williams, 5-11, 215, Sr., Detroit Cass Tech.

Defensive backs: Laviean Fields, Sr., Detroit Mumford; Leviticus Fielder, 6-1, 180, Sr., Detroit Cody; Xavier Goldsmith, 5-8, 160, Jr., Detroit Cass Tech; Davion Hightower, 5-11, 170, Sr., Detroit Cody; Kyron McKinnie-Harper, 6-0, 185, Jr., Detroit Cass Tech.

Punter: William Gibson, 6-2, 185, Sr., Detroit Cody

HONORABLE MENTION

Ends: Parrish Burton, Detroit Mumford; Jermaine Clack, Detroit Cody; Daron Davis, Detroit Community; Jamari Griffen, Detroit Denby; Deandre Jones-Carter, Detroit Renaissance; Tre Richard, Detroit Western; Chris Robinson, Detroit Renaissance; Germaine Williams, Detroit Central.

Offensive linemen: Deon Conway, Detroit Mumford; Caron Evans, Detroit Mumford; Jermaine Harris, Detroit Cody; Kendall Howard, Detroit Western; Qianta Nelson, Detroit Denby; Gerard Sims, Detroit Cody; Jawuan Thomas, Detroit Denby; James Toles, Detroit Mumford; Johndre Wilson, Detroit Community;

Running backs: Demetrius Christian, Detroit Central; Cerell Lewis, Detroit Mumford; Daryll Lock, Detroit Denby; Armani White, Detroit Denby; Rayvon Williamson, Detroit Community;

Quarterback: Taivyon Buck, Detroit Denby; Dequan Finn, Detroit King; Charles Lake, Detroit East English; Melike Moore, Detroit Community;

Athlete: Darrius Adkins, Detroit Central; Kenny Thornton, Detroit Community.

Kickers: Dasure George, Detroit Community.

Defensive linemen: Terrian Ayers, Detroit Community; Craig Flowers, Detroit Western; Tymetrius Patterson, Detroit Denby; Jonathan Scott, Detroit Mumford; Allante Todd, Detroit Community; Jermaine Trammell, Detroit Denby; Marcus Tuft, Detroit Central; Jason William, Detroit Cody.

Linebackers: Matthew Anderson, Detroit Western; Marcus Ayers, Detroit King; Maurice Brown, Detroit King; Melvin Ford, Detroit Denby; Brandon Stevenson, Detroit Denby; Joseph Thomas, Detroit Cody;

Defensive backs: Denzell Collier, Detroit Western; Antoine Evans, Detroit King; Ahmad Gardner, Detroit King; Jalen Graham, Detroit Cass Tech; Wayne Harris, Detroit Mumford; R’Moni Jones, Detroit Cody; Antonio Parnell, Detroit Central; Tahj Stewart, Detroit Mumford; Josh Wiley, Detroit Cody; T’Shawn Wilkes, Detroit Denby.