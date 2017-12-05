Buy Photo Devontae Dobbs (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

ENDS

JULIAN BARNETT

6-2, 190, Jr., Belleville

Barnett played well on both sides of the ball, coming up with 42 receptions for 836 yards and 13 TDs while also making 28 tackles from his secondary position, with seven sacks, an interception and two fumble recoveries. Barnett, a four-star recruit, already has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Notre Dame and Michigan State.

“Julian Barnett plays every position on the field except offensive line,” Coach Jermain Crowell said. “He excels at all of them.”

NICK CAIN

6-0, 165, Sr., Pinckney

Cain had an outstanding senior season, grabbing 39 passes for 802 yards and 13 TDs to lead Pinckney to a share of the SEC White Division championship and a state playoff appearance.

“He was a great player for us this year, was our big-play man all season,” Coach Rod Beaton said. “He’s dynamic, could do everything for us.”

MARTELL DOOLEY

6-0, 180, Sr., Livonia Churchill

Dooley was the big play man for Churchill, getting three interceptions to end Grand Blanc’s unbeaten season in Week 7, then catching a TD pass to give the Chargers the lead in the second half of the Kensington Lakes championship game, an eventual loss to Canton, and blocking a field goal to beat Pinckney in a pre-district game, 24-23. He had 35 receptions for 505 yards and five TDs while also getting five interceptions.

“He was a leader for us in all three phases,” Coach Bill DeFillippo said.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

DEVONTAE DOBBS

6-5, 290, Jr., Belleville

Dobbs was a two-way starter for No. 1 Belleville which won the Western Wayne Red Division title before getting upset by Canton in a Division 1 district championship game. Dobbs is the nation’s top-ranked offensive tackle for the 2019 class. He has dozens of offers, including Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, Auburn, Michigan State and Michigan.

“We ran the ball behind him over 70 percent of the time,” said Coach Jermain Crowell. “He’s an extremely athletic big man with nothing but upside.”

DIMITRI DOUGLAS

6-4, 290, Sr., Saline

Douglas was the anchor on a line that helped Saline repeat as Southeastern Conference Red Division championship while advancing to the Division 1 district title game. Douglas will play next year at Michigan State.

“He graded out at 90 percent all year and didn’t give up a sack,” Coach Joe Palka said. “He was a complete lineman that had a great work ethic. His best football is still to come.”

MIKE FURTNEY

6-5, 290, Sr., Milan

Furtney was a dominant lineman who also played H-back, catching three passes for 42 yards and scoring on a 2-point run. Furtney will play at Wisconsin.

“Mike played H-back for half the season on offense so we could get him involved in as many plays as possible,” Coach Jesse Hoskins said. “On defense, despite teams running away from him, Mike had 82 tackles, 10 tackles for loss. He played every special team except kickoffs and set the wedge for four kickoff returns for touchdowns.”

MAHDI HAZIME

6-3, 280, Jr., Dearborn Fordson

Hazime had an outstanding junior season, opening holes for Ahmed Sabbagh and protecting quarterback Hussein Ajami who threw for nearly 2,000 to lead Fordson to a Division 1 district title game appearance, losing to Detroit Cass Tech, 27-22.

“He graded out at 96 percent and played both guard and tackle,” Coach Walker Zaban said. “He was also a force on defense in limited time, getting in on 30 tackles, eight for loss, including six sacks.”

ALEX HOWIE

6-4, 305, Sr., Salem

Howie was a three-year starter for Salem, helping the Rocks earn their first state playoff appearance in 26 years. He didn’t allow a sack during his senior season and was the anchor on a line that helped the team average more than 200 rushing yards a game. Howie has offers from several MAC schools, along with Washington State and Virginia.

“Alex has a tenacious demeanor on the field and is very powerful and athletic at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds,” Coach Kurt Britnell said. “He’s an awesome young man with great character.”

QUARTERBACK

THEO DAY

6-5, 210, Sr., Dearborn Divine Child

Day had a strong senior season, completing more than 63 percent of his passes for 1,622 yards and 16 TDs, along with 878 yards rushing and 13 TDs to lead Divine Child to a Catholic League AA title and a Division 3 district championship. Day will be playing at Michigan State.

“Theo’s a great leader and very hard worker,” Coach John Filiatraut said. “He never takes a day off. He’s very tough and had his best performances in the biggest games.”

Isaac Moore (Photo: Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News)

RUNNING BACKS

ISAAC MOORE

6-0, 210, Sr., Livonia Franklin

Moore rushed for 1,771 yards and 14 TDs out of the shotgun wing-T to lead Franklin to the Division 2 state championship game, running for nearly 1,200 yards in the last seven games of the season, including a 225-yard, two TDs effort in a pre-district upset win over last year’s state finalist, Walled Lake Western. He rushed for 160 yards and scored a TD in the state title game loss.

“He loves football, he’s a big, strong, powerful running back and he loves the contact on Friday nights, really does like delivering hits when he’s running the ball rather than getting hit,” Coach Chris Kelbert said.

CAMERON ROGERS

6-0, 205, Sr., Riverview

Rogers was a strong runner and physical safety for Riverview, helping the Pirates win the Huron League title and move on to earn Division 3 district and regional titles to finish 11-2. He rushed for 1,310 yards and 18 TDs while also getting in on 74 tackles.

“Cam was a tough, hard-nosed runner who punished the defense, wore them down, and he also blocked for Zach Guthrie, who was a 1,000-yard rusher,” Coach Derek McLaughlin said.

ATHLETE

DARAUN MCKINNEY

5-10, 175, Jr., River Rouge

McKinney was capable of scoring in all three phases of the game, setting a state record for kick returns for TDs (seven), along with five punt returns for TDs. He also had three interceptions and scored multiple TDs from the running back spot to help River Rouge reach the Division 4 state semifinals. McKinney has offers from Cincinnati and Indiana.

“Daraun is a playmaker,” Coach Corey Parker said. “He plays with a lot of confidence and a chip on his shoulder. In open field he’s dangerous because of his ability to stop and start very quickly.”

KICKER

JAKE MOODY

6-0, 180, Sr., Northville

Moody showed his strong leg by booming three field goals over 50 yards (55, 57, 58). He made 12-of-17 field goals with his misses coming from long range (46, 47, 53, 55. 56). He also converted 27-of-28 PATs with his lone miss getting blocked. He also averaged 39.6 yards a punt and had 43 of his 46 kickoffs being touchbacks.

“Jake is a phenomenal kicker and an even better person,” Coach Matt Ladach said. “He has been invaluable for our program over the past four years.”

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

JOSH BARNEY

6-2, 270, Sr., Woodhaven

Barney is a three-year starter on offense and a two-year starter on defense, getting in on 55 tackles to help Woodhaven earn a state playoff spot.

“Josh is a throwback player and a kid who spends a lot of time in the weight room,” Coach Keith Christnagel said.

JACK DEMARE

6-2, 220, Sr., Riverview

DeMare was an outstanding two-way player, helping Riverview reach the Division 3 state semifinals, earning its first regional championship in 15 years.

“Jack was our left tackle, a fantastic blocker and we ran for more than 2,600 yards behind him with him being at the point of attack,” Coach Derek McLaughlin said. “He was outstanding pad level, outstanding off the ball, and he also had a great year for us on defense, just able to do everything.”

AIDAN HUTCHINSON

6-5, 250, Sr., Dearborn Divine Child

Hutchinson played tight end as well as defensive end his senior year, getting in on 65 tackles, including 27 for lost yardage while also grabbing 36 passes for 416 yards and eight TDs to help Divine Child to Catholic League and district championships. Hutchinson will play at Michigan.

“Aidan’s an exceptional player, very motivated to be the best he can be,” Coach John Filiatraut said. “He has great physical attributes and a great motor. He plays hard every play and set an outstanding example for our team with his attitude and toughness.”

Avery Kenyon (Photo: Lon Horwedel, special to Detroit News)

AVERY KENYON

5-10, 275, Sr., Ypsilanti Lincoln

Kenyon was the anchor in Lincoln’s 3-4 defense, helping his team win its first district championship in program history, making a big tackle on a two-point conversion in the title game.

“Avery is a rock in the middle of our 3-4 defense,” Coach Chris Westfall said. “His ability to play the run and hold the middle of the front makes the whole defense possible.”

HUNTER SAUVE

6-3, 265, Sr., Wyandotte

Sauve was a special player for Wyandotte, getting the ball as a fullback in goal-line situations while also being a run-stopper on the defensive side of the ball to help the Bears to an unbeaten regular season while winning the Downriver League title.

“He scored 10 touchdowns as a fullback, you were going to get a heavy dose of him when we got inside the 5-yard line,” coach Ron Adams said.

LINEBACKERS

LOU BAECHLER

5-10, 205, Sr., Canton

Baechler had a way of making big plays to help Canton win the KLAA championship and a Division 1 district title with an upset of No. 1 Belleville. He made 96 tackles, had two interceptions, forced a fumble and recovered another. He scored on a 45-yard interception return in a pre-district win over Saline, then caught a fourth down pass for a TD in the district title game win over Belleville while wearing a cast due to a broken arm.

“He plays so fast because of his intelligence and football instincts,” said Coach Tim Baechler, also Lou’s father. “He is great at making pre-snap reads and checks for us then anticipates so well. He avoids and sheds blocks extremely well, a ferocious competitor on every play.”

JAYLAN FRANKLIN

6-5, 205, Sr., Gibraltar Carlson

Franklin, who is expected to play tight end at Wisconsin, played quarterback and linebacker, helping Carlson earn its first state playoff appearance since 2009, finishing with a 9-2 record.

“He was a threat every time that we ran the ball because he stretched the edge,” Coach Jack Giarmo said. “He also played good defense for us, played outside linebacker and we brought him off the edge a lot blitzing and people ran away from him. He’s a Division 1 player who was all over the field for us.”

JACOB MASS

6-4, 215, Sr., Livonia Franklin

Mass used his size and speed to go sideline-to-sideline to make tackles, getting in on 121 tackles to lead Franklin to the Division 2 state championship game. Mass has offers from Lawrence Tech and Siena Heights and is being recruited by Michigan Tech.

“He’s a great player and an even better human being in our school and in our community,” Coach Chris Kelbert said. “He did a really good job for us on the field, led our team in tackles the last three seasons.”

Reggie Pearson (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

DEFENSIVE BACKS

REGGIE PEARSON

5-11, 190, Sr., River Rouge

Pearson was a lock down corner for River Rouge and when teams dared to go his way he usually made them pay for it in the way of pass breakups or interceptions. He had eight interceptions to help River Rouge reach the Division 4 state semifinals. Pearson will play at Wisconsin.

“He’s been the quarterback of our defense for four years, just had an awesome career,” Coach Corey Parker said. “He brings a load when he comes to tackle you so he just gives you that full combination.”

SLAY SHAJRAH

5-9, 175, Sr., Dearborn Fordson

Shajrah was a playmaker on both sides of the ball, coming up with eight interceptions, including three returned for TDs while also getting in on 36 tackles, 10 for lost yardage, five sacks. He also had 35 receptions for 643 yards and 10 TDs.

“Slay was versatile, played well on both sides of the ball and he played his best versus the best,” Coach Walker Zaban said.

DAVION WILLIAMS

6-2, 195, Sr., Belleville

Williams was a shut-down corner in just his second year of varsity football with opponents usually staying away from his side of the field. He was also a dangerous return man. Williams will play at Michigan State.

“He’s an elite athlete,” said Coach Jermain Crowell said. “I probably should have played him more on offense because he has great ball skills, adjusts to the ball well when it’s in the air.”

PUNTER

PATRICK LUPRO

5-9, 180, Sr., Belleville

Lupro was arguably Belleville’s best all-around player, capable of rushing for TDs, getting to the end zone after making a catch or by returning punts, kickoffs or interceptions. He also punted when called upon, averaging 37 yards a punt and placing five inside the 20. Lupro has multiple Division 1 offers, including Syracuse, Toledo, Cincinnati, Eastern Michigan and Bowling Green.

“Lupro was a great football player, I feel one of the top players in the state,” Coach Jermain Crowell said. “He was a quarterback, linebacker, kick returner, place holder, punter, really did everything for us.”

COACH

CHRIS WESTFALL

Ypsilanti Lincoln

Westfall guided Lincoln to a historical season, including most wins (9-3) in a season, its first playoff win (14-7 victory over Woodhaven) and its first district title with a 21-19 win over Wyandotte. He inherited a program that had lost 21 games prior to his arrival in 2007, then ended a 30-game losing skid with a season-opening win over Tecumseh in 2008.