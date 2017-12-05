Buy Photo Clarkston forward Tieler Houston, left, talks with Thomas Kithier on the bench in the first half. Clarkston High School vs Wayne Memorial High School at the WMHS Tip Off Classic at Wayne Memorial High School in Wayne. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Wayne — Defending Class A state champion Clarkston opened its season Tuesday night at Wayne Memorial with Michigan State-bound power forward Thomas Kithier sitting on the sideline in a team warm-up suit.

Kithier, a 6-foot-8 senior, played his first three years at Macomb Dakota before transferring to Clarkston where he planned on playing with Clarkston senior point guard Foster Loyer who will be his teammate with the Spartans next year.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association is looking at whether Kithier’s transfer was an athletic-motivated move. If not, he could be banned the entire season.

The MHSAA executive committee is expected to make a decision by the end of the week on Kithier’s status, but the association didn’t allow him to play in the opener.

Loyer made sure Clarkston’s season-opener would be a success, scoring 23 in a 65-55 victory over a quick and athletic Wayne team, ranked No. 10 in The News Super 20 preseason rankings.

With or without Kithier, Clarkston is loaded with talent and is the favorite to once again advance to the Breslin Center in East Lansing in late March to win the state title with Loyer, along with Wisconsin-bound 6-9 Taylor Currie, 6-10 sophomore Matt Nicholson, 6-4 senior Hank Schemmel, a transfer from Maryland and veteran guards C.J. Robinson and Nick Wells.

Loyer missed four of his first five 3-pointers, but rallied Clarkston back from a 16-13 deficit by sparking an 11-1 run to end the half, scoring seven, including his lone 3-pointer to open up a 24-17 halftime lead.

And, Clarkston could have used Kithier with Currie failing to finish at the basket, getting multiple shots blocked, missing on others and settling for two first-half points, both coming on free throws.

Currie did get on track in the early minutes of the second half, scoring six during a 14-7 run to push the lead to 38-24 midway through the third quarter. He finished with 20 points, including 12 during the final quarter.

And, Robinson showed his perimeter skills by knocking down a pair of 3-pointers within a 20-second span in the third for a 44-29 advantage. He finished with 11.

Wayne senior guard Rashad Williams scored 27, making seven 3-pointers.

So, what’s Kithier’s status?

“Right now, he is ineligible until second semester,” said MHSAA communications director John Johnson on Monday, “but the school (Clarkston) has appealed the ruling regarding his eligibility. It’s already gone to the Executive Committee and a decision will be coming this week. He’s ineligible to play until the Executive Committee’s decision is released.”

No doubt, the Executive Committee has problems with Kithier playing for Clarkston coach Dan Fife since Fife’s son, Dane Fife is an assistant coach at Michigan State despite the fact Kithier committed to MSU last year when he was still playing for Dakota.

Clarkston has played Dakota in the postseason the last three years with Clarkston coming out on top twice, including a 20-point win in last year’s regional semifinal.

A scenario similar to Kithier’s took place last year when 6-8, 240-pound Jack Ballantyne left Warren De LaSalle to play his senior year with Jermaine Jackson at Dakota. The two are now playing at Detroit-Mercy.

And, the difference between the two? De LaSalle signed off on Ballantyne’s transfer while Dakota hasn’t with Kithier.

