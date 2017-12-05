MHSAA (Photo: MHSAA)

Detroit East English Village woke up in the second half to get the win, 43-32, over Warren Lincoln in girls basketball on Monday.

East English (2-0) was losing, 21-17, at halftime when its coach, Sam Hines, gave the team a stern talking-to.

“There’s a way to play the game," Hines said. "Every opponent you play, you owe them the respect of your best effort, and we weren’t doing that. For a minute, I didn’t even recognize my team out there."

Junior point guard Jayla Smith led the comeback with 20 points and seven assists.

“She took it upon herself to lead, play hard and not lose. When others aren’t making their shots, someone has to show leadership,” Hines said.

Smith is a 6-foot-1 inch point guard who has been on varsity since her freshman year. Central Michigan, Louisville and North Carolina State are recruiting her.

As is often the case, her points came from a mix of physical play inside and smooth jumpers outside.

Hines thinks playing on a Monday caused his team’s sluggish start.

“We were out of rhythm, missing layups and things, and that happens when you don’t practice the day before a game,” Hines said.

Amary Davis was the high-scorer for Lincoln (2-1) with 13.

More girls basketball

Detroit Cody 54, Pontiac Excellence Academy 2: Courtney Stone scored 12 with eight assists, and Jalisha Reed had 10 points for Cody (2-0).



Detroit Henry Ford 79, Detroit Southeastern 37: Biancee Campbell had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Amara Croft scored 18 with 10 steals, and Karisma Matthews had 15 points and nine steals for Ford (2-0). Southeastern is 2-1.

Detroit Renaissance 54, Royal Oak Shrine 23: Dalyn Henderson scored 16 and Kailee Davis 10 for Renaissance (1-1). Shrine is 1-1.

Riverview Gabriel Richard 59, Romulus Summit Academy North 34: Tonya Moikel had 14 points and Angela Calabang 12 for Gabriel Richard (2-1)

Boys basketball



Bloomfield Hills Roeper 62, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 51: Josiah Smith had 23 points, Jacob Gladney and Evan Akkashian 15 each for Roeper (1-0). Elisha Adams scored 21 for Oakland Christian (0-1).

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 55, Pontiac Notre Dame 49: Caleb Bates had 26 points with 15 rebounds, and Evan James scored 10 with 10 rebounds for Lake Shore (1-0). Elijah McLean had 12 points for Notre Dame (0-1).

Other girls basketball scores

Auburn Hills Avondale 42, Rochester 32

Other boys basketball scores

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 55, Pontiac Notre Dame 49

Waterford Kettering 78, Pontiac Excellence Academy 36

West Bloomfield Frankel 54, Akiva Hebrew Day 35

Eric Coughlin is a freelance writer