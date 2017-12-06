MHSAA (Photo: MHSAA)

Defending Class C girls basketball champion Detroit Edison handed Detroit East English its first defeat of the season Wednesday, 89-47.

Junior Rickea Jackson led all scorers, finishing with 30 points and eight rebounds, sophomore guard Gabrielle Elliot had 15 points and sophomore guard Deija Tyson dished out 14 assists for Detroit Edison (2-0).

Junior guard Alexis Thompson was the lone bright spot for East English (2-1) finishing with 18 points.

Boys basketball

U-D Jesuit 79, DEPSA 75: Daniel Friday and Zachary Winston combined for 54 points as U of D defeated DEPSA in their season opener. Friday scored 29 points and Winston finished with 24 for U of D (1-0). Gary Solomon had 19 points and Deante Johnson had 14 for DEPSA (0-1).

Girls basketball

Royal Oak Shrine 43, Berkley 33: Grace Murray scored 23 points to lead Shrine (2-1) to victory. Olivia Dicarlo had 16 points for Berkley (0-2).

Boys basketball

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood vs. Waterford Our Lady of Lakes

Detroit Douglass vs. Brownstown Woodhaven

Detroit Universal Acadmeny vs. Dearborn Heights Star International

Rochester vs. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy vs. Detroit Cristo Rey

Girls basketball

Bloomfield Hills vs. Detroit Voyageur

Ferndale vs. Harper Woods

Flint Hamady vs. Dearborn Henry Ford Academy

Novi vs. South Lyon

River Rouge vs. Detroit Henry Ford

Taylor Truman vs. Dearborn Heights Crestwood

Toledo Scott (Ohio) vs. Detroit Mumford

West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy vs. Taylor Preparatory