Defending Class C girls basketball champion Detroit Edison handed Detroit East English its first defeat of the season Wednesday, 89-47.
Junior Rickea Jackson led all scorers, finishing with 30 points and eight rebounds, sophomore guard Gabrielle Elliot had 15 points and sophomore guard Deija Tyson dished out 14 assists for Detroit Edison (2-0).
Junior guard Alexis Thompson was the lone bright spot for East English (2-1) finishing with 18 points.
Boys basketball
U-D Jesuit 79, DEPSA 75: Daniel Friday and Zachary Winston combined for 54 points as U of D defeated DEPSA in their season opener. Friday scored 29 points and Winston finished with 24 for U of D (1-0). Gary Solomon had 19 points and Deante Johnson had 14 for DEPSA (0-1).
Girls basketball
Royal Oak Shrine 43, Berkley 33: Grace Murray scored 23 points to lead Shrine (2-1) to victory. Olivia Dicarlo had 16 points for Berkley (0-2).
Boys basketball
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood vs. Waterford Our Lady of Lakes
Detroit Douglass vs. Brownstown Woodhaven
Detroit Universal Acadmeny vs. Dearborn Heights Star International
Rochester vs. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy vs. Detroit Cristo Rey
Girls basketball
Bloomfield Hills vs. Detroit Voyageur
Ferndale vs. Harper Woods
Flint Hamady vs. Dearborn Henry Ford Academy
Novi vs. South Lyon
River Rouge vs. Detroit Henry Ford
Taylor Truman vs. Dearborn Heights Crestwood
Toledo Scott (Ohio) vs. Detroit Mumford
West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy vs. Taylor Preparatory
