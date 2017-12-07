Clarkston’s Thomas Kithier has been ruled ineligible for the 2017-18 season. (Photo: Max Ortiz / Detroit News)

Michigan State-bound power forward Thomas Kithier has been ruled ineligible for 180 days by the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s executive committee, meaning he will miss his entire senior basketball season.

Kithier transferred to Clarkston for his senior season after playing his first three years at Macomb Dakota.

The MHSAA ruling stems from complaints filed by Macomb Dakota High School and the school’s refusal to sign Kithier’s educational transfer form, which would have granted him immediate eligibility. The charge is that his transfer was athletically motivated.

Clarkston Community Schools has said it pursued all available appeals.

“As superintendent, I will not tolerate injustice, prejudice, or arbitrarily limiting students,” said Dr. Rod Rock, superintendent of Clarkston Community Schools, in a statement. “We will not impose adult decision that hamper long-term achievements upon them. We will stand up for every student, in every case. Just as we expect our Wolves to fight until the final whistle on the playing field, in the arena, in the classroom, and when battling life’s obstacles, we will fight for Thomas Kithier — he’s our kid.”

Clarkston knocked 6-foot-8 Kithier and Dakota from the state postseason two of the last three years, including a 20-point victory in last year’s regional semifinal on its way to winning the Class A state championship.

Kithier then transferred to Clarkston, where he was to play alongisde standout point guard Foster Loyer. The two will be teammates at MSU next year.

Clarkston opened the season with a win over Wayne Memorial on Tuesday, and was to play host to Flint Carman-Ainsworth on Thursday.

More: Clarkston hoops star Thomas Kithier's season in jeopardy

Other reactions from Clarkston on Thursday:

■Principal Gary Kaul: “The Kithier family made an educated and thoughtful decision to move the Clarkston school district because it provides the academic opportunities and an inclusive, supporting environment they felt was necessary for Thomas to grow as a student and a person. These are the opportunities we embrace for all students, are at the core of who we are, and guide our principles. Thomas and his family found themselves in an academic situation he could not benefit from and a toxic cultural environment that was untenable and unhealthy. By blocking this transfer Dakota administration demonstrated that they do not have Thomas best interests in mind.”

■Basketball coach Dan Fife: “During my coaching career, there have been times where families moved to Clarkston and their sons played on my teams. My only concern when that occurs is that the families follow the rules set by the MHSAA. That is what occurred in this case, and yet, I find myself in the position (for the first time in 35 years) of having to defend the integrity of my player, the Clarkston basketball program, and myself as a coach. The MHSAA does not have a handle on transfers, and they’re making an example of Thomas.”

■Kithier family: “Our move to Clarkston was a private family decision and one that we did not take lightly. We watched as our son’s school environment grew increasingly intolerable for him over two years, and we knew that staying at Macomb Dakota High School was not in his best interest. We researched several Michigan schools, and found Clarkston’s outstanding culture and academic curriculum to be a great fit for Thomas’ needs and future goals. Thomas is thriving socially and academically at Clarkston High School, but as a lifelong student athlete, he is heartbroken to be denied the opportunity to participate in sports. We followed the rules, and our one and only motivation for transferring to Clarkston was to surround our son with a supportive community that sees him as a multifaceted human being, and not a commodity.”

david.goricki@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/DavidGoricki