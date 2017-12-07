MHSAA (Photo: MHSAA)

Starting the season with a handful of underclassmen in the rotation, Detroit Country Day’s boys basketball team was sure to have its share of growing pains.

Such was the case on Thursday night as Country Day traveled to Canton and was handed a 59-49 defeat.

Despite the 10-point loss, Country Day grew as a young team in its first game of the season. In fact, it has just one senior and two juniors in the regular rotation. The rest are underclassmen, including sophomore point guard Wendell Freeman, who led the team with 18 points.

“Obviously we want to see us play well enough to win,” Country Day coach Mark Bray said of his young team. “(Canton) kind of gutted one out against us. They did a great job of icing the game.”

Down by four with two minutes left, the inexperience did Country Day in as Canton extended the lead to 10 by the final buzzer.

The difference? The post presence of Canton’s Chase Meredith.

“(Meredith) had 10 points and probably 10 rebounds,” Bray said. “Our big guy had three points and five fouls. That was the difference right there.”

Bray felt his team played well in stretches, but rebounding was an issue. Canton outrebounded Country Day by double-digits and the size difference played a factor in the outcome as the head coach admitted “they destroyed us” on the glass.

Even with the loss, Bray felt his team can only get better. Country Day will host Grand Rapids Catholic Central on Saturday afternoon.

“We’ve got a very good young team,” Bray said. “We feel like we play one of the best schedules in the state. It’ll be good for us by the end of the season.”

Boys basketball

Detroit Public Safety Academy 55, Grosse Pointe South 49: Thomas Henderson had 24 points and Steven Burgess 15 for Public Safety Academy (2-0). South is 0-1.

Peck 60, Kinde-North Huron 59: Zac Dudley scored 23 and Ian Sell 14 for Peck (1-1). Tyler Knoblock had 28 points for North Huron (0-2).

Royal Oak Shrine 59, Madison Heights Madison 58: A.J. Massucci scored 20, Luke Dagher 11 and Anthony Massucci 10 for Shrine (1-1). Madison is 1-1.

Girls basketball

Detroit Cody 59, Detroit West Side Academy 21: Jamya Richardson had 17 points and eight rebounds and Amari Harris scored 13 for Cody (3-0). West Side is 3-2.

Riverview Gabriel Richard 41, Clinton Township Clintondale 36 (OT): Tonya Moikel had 10 points and seven rebounds for Gabriel Richard (3-1). Princess Johnson scored 17 for Clintondale.

Boys basketball scores

Clarkston 72, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 67

Grosse Pointe North 60, Eastpointe 52

Girls basketball scores

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 45, Southfield Christian 13