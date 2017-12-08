Buy Photo El Julian Jordan (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Here is The Detroit News All-State Football Team for Division 5-6. The Detroit News Dream Team is HERE.

FIRST TEAM

Ends: Nick Folkerts, 6-2, 175, Sr., Algonac; Bryant Kieft, 6-3, 205, Sr., Watervliet; Jerodd Vines, 6-0, 185, Sr., Detroit Central.

Offensive linemen: Tyden Ferris, 6-4, 245, Sr., Delton-Kellogg; Evan Geyer, 6-5, 265, Sr., Frankenmuth; Drew Kraatz, 6-6, 240, Sr., Standish-Sterling; Ryan Lints, 6-0, 225, Sr., Traverse City St. Francis; Antonio Simley, 6-0, 250, Sr., Warren Michigan Collegiate.

Quarterback: El Julian Jordan, 6-3, 215, Sr., Detroit Central

Running backs: Dawson Haney, 5-9, 175, Sr., Marine City; Jalen Myles, 6-0, 170, Sr., Carrollton;

Athlete: Gaetano Vallone, 5-10, 175, Sr., Grand Rapids West Catholic.

Kicker: Evan Morris, 6-5, 195, Jr., Ovid-Elsie

Defensive linemen: Chaim Austin, 5-7, 250, Sr., Detroit Central; Jaylin Early, 6-0, 210, Sr., Detroit Denby; Colton McKiernan, 6-5, 220, Sr., Richmond; Cameron Toth, 6-1, 265, Sr., Saginaw Swan Valley.

Linebackers: Zach Hessbrook, 6-2, 215, Sr., Ithaca; Ethan McCormick, 6-1, 180, Sr., Ithaca; Nathan Mitchell, 6-0, 230, Sr., Grand Rapids West Catholic.

Defensive backs: Eric Carson, 6-1, 180, Sr., Boyne City; Zaavon Scott, 6-2, 175, Sr., Grand Rapids West Catholic; Brenden Sersaw, 5-9, 160, Jr., Clare; Germaine Williams, 6-2, 180, Sr., Detroit Central.

Punter: Jayce Bourcier, Jr., Freeland

SECOND TEAM

Ends: Heath Baldwin, 6-4, 180, Jr., Kalamazoo United; Kejuan Sanders, 6-1, 180, Jr., Detroit Community; Jack Willson, 6-0, 170, Sr., Blissfield.

Offensive linemen: Dave Blake, 6-0, 270, Sr., Detroit Denby; Justin Headlee, 5-11, 220, Sr., Marine City; Nick Jungel, 6-7, 215, Sr., Olivet; Shawn McKinley, 6-3, 240, Sr., Houghton Lake; Trevon Roberts, 6-2, 290, Jr., Detroit Central

Quarterback: Zach Pickens, Sr., Watervliet

Running backs: Phillip Jones, 5-7, 160, Jr., Reed City; Bryce Stark, 5-10, 175, Jr., Montague;

Athlete: Darrius Adkins, 5-6, 170, Sr., Detroit Central

Kicker: Josh Shaski, Sr., Montrose

Defensive linemen: Matt Bilski, 6-0, 210, Jr., Grand Rapids West Catholic; Billy Koepf, 5-11, 215, Remus Chippewa Hills; Anthony Pelton, 6-3, 240, Jr., Reed City; Da’Jon Wofford, 6-3, 200, Sr., Southfield Bradford Academy.

Linebackers: Jacob Ager, 6-0, 230, Sr., Boyne City; Dean Battley, Sr., Portland; Kyle Minder, 6-1, 210, Sr., Jackson Lumen Christi.

Defensive backs: Joey Bentley, 6-2, 185, Sr., Ithaca; Mitchell Doyle, 5-10, 155, Jr., Grand Rapids West Catholic; Josh Kramer, 6-0, 185, Jr., Lansing Catholic Central; Kohlton Sherman, 6-0, 180, Sr., Millington.

Punter: Adam Culp, 6-3, 175, Sr., Ithaca

HONORABLE MENTION

Ends: Haden Cockream, Grass Lake; Scott Crutchfield, Grass Lake; Mason Gardner, Boyne City; Dayton Keller, Jackson Lumen Christi; O’Vauntay Vickers, Carrollton; Ethan Weatherspoon, Napoleon.

Offensive linemen: Brandon Gross, Montrose; Patrick Hite, Michigan Center; Gabe Moore, Olivet; Orville Nixon, Byron; Shannon Peterson, Hillsdale; Ben Schuler, Frankenmuth; Brandon Shooltz, Perry; Zac Stickler, Clare; Allante Todd, Detroit Community; Austin Walker, Houghton Lake.

Quarterbacks: Bryce Bearss, Millington; Jackson Blanchard, Houghton Lake; Chase Churchill, Richmond; Charles Garrett, Bridgeport; Cole Higley, Chesaning; Tracy Hubbard, Warren Michigan Collegiate; Kyle Hulett, Byron; Zach Jacobs, Frankenmuth; Melike Moore, Detroit Community; Khol Partridge, Brooklyn Columbia Central; Cade Peterson, Maple City Glen Lake; Trenton Throop, Grant; Eric Wenzel, Kalamazoo United.

Running backs: Nick Apsey, Maple City Glen Lake; Emmett Boehler, Saginaw Swan Valley; Hugh Brand, Harrison; Cullen Cox, Leslie; Heath Flower, Olivet; Sam Forsyth, Chesaning; Chris Hill, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard; Korbin Knapik, Hemlock; Ethan Mileski, Menominee; Garhet Metiva, Freeland; Nate Nannfeldt, Berrien Springs; Leroy Quinn, Muskegon Oakridge; Aaron Rutila, Laingsburg; Giovanni Weeks, Kent City; Armani White, Detroit Denby.

Athlete: Johnny Lynch, Shepherd; Brenden Sersaw, Clare

Kicker: Dasure George, Detroit Community; Bryan Williams, Michigan Center

Defensive linemen: Ray Cunningham, Charlevoix; Jacob Esckilsen, Hemlock; Ben Pelletier, Jackson Lumen Christi; Tyler Revett, Traverse City St. Francis; Lucas Selich, Millington; Steven Shewan, Reed City; Cooper Twardzik, Calumet; Ian Williams, Jackson Lumen Christi; Justin Wiseman, Marine City.

Linebackers: Briar Bearss, Millington; Marcel Cowley, Bridgeport; Jace Dailey, Kent City; Tyler Dard, Morley-Stanwood; Logan Del Bosque, Ovid-Elsie; Jerry Delgado, Carrollton; Chandler Garcia-Vance, Hanover-Horton; Mike Hulbert, Napoleon; Bryce Lipovsky, Harrison; Devin Miller, Portland; Travis Miracle, Yale; Joey Muzljakovich, Traverse City St. Francis; Ryan Pummell, Clare; Cole Qualls, Chesaning.

Defensive backs: Connor Davenport, Brooklyn Columbia Central; Gavin Dennany, Portland; Bryce Dolan, Ovid-Elsie; Artie Dutmers, Traverse City St. Francis; Trevor Johns, Manistee; Darin Johnson, Gladstone; Terryon Liddell, Saginaw Swan Valley; Lucas Liebrock, Hemlock; Drew Martin, Frankenmuth; Tom Ross, Benzie Central; Alex Shoop, Muskegon Oakridge; Josh Sterzer, Maple City Glen Lake; Nick Tordy, Michigan Center.