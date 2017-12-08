MHSAA (Photo: MHSAA)

Alante Coward was the most effective offensive player for Detroit Cornerstone Friday night, but it was his defense that spurred a 15-point, fourth-quarter comeback to beat Detroit Osborn, 61-57.

Coward, who finished with 28 points, five rebounds and five assists, shined in man-defense, which Cornerstone switched to at halftime.

“We came out and turned the pressure up with our man-to-man defense,” Cornerstone coach Derrick Edwards said. “[Coward] pretty much changed the course of the game in the second half with his defensive presence.”

Edwards urged his team to get looks inside, and it paid off: Coward scored 19 of his 28 at the free-throw line.

“I told him at halftime that the guys couldn’t stand in front of him, so I told him to get to the basket,” Edwards said. “Don’t settle for the jumpshot.”

Da’Mon Gilmore finished with 24 for Cornerstone, part of a second-half offensive showing that Edwards hopes will be a landmark performance going forward.

“It definitely helps with the team morale, because we lost a close one by two on Tuesday,” Edwards noted. “We know that when we’re down, we can come together and pull out a victory.”

Boys basketball

Birmingham Brother Rice 53, Birmingham Seaholm 46: James Mackenzie had 23 and Jon Brantley 20 for Brother Rice (1-1). Cooper Mixon scored 24 for Seaholm (0-2).

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 37, Melvindale 33: Marquise Anderson scored nine for Melvindale (0-2). Robichaud is 2-0.

Detroit Community 72, Southfield Bradford Academy 52: Rayvon Williamson scored 32 points and Jordan Thomas had 14 for Community (2-0). Wayne Eli scored 19 for Bradford (0-2).

Detroit Douglass 52, Dearborn Annapolis 51: Pierre Brooks II had 25 points, Edward Banks Jr. scored 15 with 10 rebounds, and Markise Brown had 13 points for Douglass (1-0). Annapolis is 1-1.

Ecorse 68, Melvindale ABT 28: Caleb Maddox finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds, Robert Connor had eight points and 15 rebounds, and Justin Parrish scored 11 for Ecorse (2-0). Malik Robinson scored seven for ABT (0-1).

Farmington 69, Walled Lake Central 65 (OT): Ray Bryant scored 29 and Christian Smith 23 for Farmington (1-0). Daveyon Stewart had 18 for Central (0-1).

Hamtramck 71, Taylor Kennedy 57: Kameron Bell had 18 points for Hamtramck (2-0). Renaudd Broaden scored 32 for Kennedy (0-1).

Harper Woods Chandler Park 61, Detroit Leadership 16: Josh Diggs had 17 points with four rebounds, and Marlin Crawford scored 10 with six steals for Chandler Park (1-0). Leadership Academy is 0-2.

Okemos 66, Lansing Eastern 49: Jordan Henry scored 23 and Evan Thomas added 15 points and 14 rebounds for Okemos (2-0, 1-0 CAAC-Blue). Willard Payne scored 13 for Eastern (0-2, 0-1 CAAC-Blue).

Troy 74, Auburn Hills Avondale 58: Leon Ayers had 21 points, Jason Dietz 15, Danny Sully 14 and Robbie Banas 11 for Troy (1-0). Avondale is 0-2.

Troy Athens 55, Mount Clemens 39: Taylor McCaskill had 15 points and Clark Joslin added 10 and seven rebounds for Athens (2-0). Tyreke Danach grabbed a double double for Mount Clemens (0-2) with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Warren Mott 72, Sterling Heights 63: James Chaney had 14 points, Dejon Gantz 13, Dennis Mayfield 12 and Dejzon Aljahim 12 with 13 rebounds for Mott (1-0). Malat Dushaj scored 21 for Sterling Heights (0-1).

Girls basketball

Birmingham Groves 56, Avondale 44: Sha Carter had 24 points and Lauren Palmer scored 10 for Groves (2-0). Olivia Russel led Avondale (1-1) with 18.

Clarkston 37, Royal Oak 28: Maddie Beck scored 12 and Kayla Luchenbach 10 for Clarkston (2-1). Anna Ross had 11 points for Royal Oak (2-1).

Detroit Henry Ford 56, Detroit University Science and Math 15: Amara Croft had 14 points, five steals and five assists, and Destinee Bullock scored 13 with 20 rebounds and five assists for Ford (3-1). Science and Math is 2-2.

Farmington Hills Mercy 49, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 26: Jenna Schluter had 10 for Mercy (4-0, 2-0 Catholic LeagueCentral). Gabriel Richard is 1-2, 0-2 Catholic League Central.

Grosse Pointe North 55, Utica Ford 29: Julia Ayrault had 23 points with 10 rebounds and 10 steals, and Rachel Liagre had 11 points for North (3-0). Olivia Kubik scored eight for Ford (1-3).

Livonia Churchill 59, Garden City 26: Maria Targosz had 17 points for Churchill (1-1). Garden City is 0-4.

New Boston Huron 58, Grosse Ile 42: Sisters Sophia and Ava Dimilia scored 21 and 20 points, respectively, for New Boston (2-0, 1-0 Huron). Marisa Swick had 11 for Grosse Ile (1-2, 0-1 Huron).

Northville 51, Dearborn Fordson 37: Kendall Dillon scored 13 for Northville (2-0). Rana Elhusseini had 16 points for Fordson (3-1).

Oxford 45, Rochester Adams 36: Kaitlyn Bean, Lauren Methner and Halaya Cato each had nine points for Oxford (1-1). Makayla Smith scored 17 for Adams (0-2).

Plymouth 52, Saline 47: Sydney McCaig had 16 points and Chantal LiDoux 15 for Plymouth (3-0). Ella Stemmer had 15 points and Brooke Bauer had 13 for Saline (1-3).

Southgate Anderson 44, Gibraltar Carlson 31: Alexis Calhoun had 18 points with 10 rebounds, and Julia Bogart scored 16 for Anderson (2-1, 1-0 Downriver League). Jenna Lazarski had nine points for Carlson (2-1, 0-1).

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 65, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 43: Alicia Bullaro scored 25 and Joslyn Brennan had 18 points with 12 reboiunds for Lakeview (4-0). Lake Shore is 2-1.

Trenton 51, Taylor Truman 11: Theresa Hebda, Syndey Voss and Kayla Everingham each scored eight for Trenton (3-0). Truman is 1-1.

Walled Lake Central 45, Troy 28: Rizaria Franklin led Central (2-0) with 17 points. Troy is 1-2.

Waterford Mott 36, Berkley 25: Emily Huff scored 12 and Arianna Harden added 10 for Mott (3-0). Olivia DiCarlo scored 11 for Berkley (0-3).

Boys basketball

Adrian 62, Monroe Jefferson 52

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 62, Chelsea 47

Ann Arbor Greenhills 59, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 40

Berkley 62, Clawson 40

Birmingham Groves 68, Redford Thurston 65

Dearborn 51, Grosse Ile 50

Detroit Mumford 43, Gibraltar Carlson 37

Hartland 54, Pinckney 49

Lake Orion 55, Oxford 54

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 57, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 56

Plymouth Christian 71, Lansing Christian 66

Pontiac Notre Dame 52, Pontiac 43

Girls basketball

Adrian Madison 56, Whitmore Lake 18

Austin Catholic 58, Mt. Clemens 10

Bloomfield Hills 57, West Bloomfield 35

Macomb Dakota 54, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 32

Novi 58, White Lake Lakeland 31

Taylor Prep 39, Dearborn Heights Star International 24

Temperance Bedford 37, Flat Rock 28

Walled Lake Western 72, Novi Franklin Road 37

White Cloud 48, Lakeview 39