MHSAA (Photo: MHSAA)

Jalal Baydun had 19 points and added five assists while Hakeem Fitahey finished with 14 points to lead Dearborn Edsel Ford over Jalen Rose Academy, 62-38, in boys basketball action.

Edsel Ford (1-1) built a 38-19 halftime lead and pressured Jalen Rose Academy into committing 15 turnovers. Edsel Ford was coming off a season-opening 60-57 overtime loss to Monroe.

"They really played hard and they practiced hard this week," Edsel Ford coach Ibrahim Baydun said. "Our press today worked to perfection and we got a lot of easy baskets off of turnovers."

Anthony Christon had 10 points for Jalen Rose Academy.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 90, Detroit Country Day 84: Marcus Bingham Jr. scored 30, Jacob Polakovich added 29 and Darrell Belcher 13 for Grand Rapids C.C. Julian Roper had 35 points, Wendell Green 20 and Demetriess Champion 17 for Country Day (0-2).

River Rouge 49, Detroit Western 33: Nigel Colvin had 16 points and five rebounds for River Rouge (2-0).

White Lake Lakeland 61, Detroit Henry Ford Academy 29: Patrick McDonald had 12 points while Cass Phillips had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Lakeland (2-0). Trevion Williams had 10 points for Henry Ford Academy (1-1).