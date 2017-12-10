Buy Photo Rickea Jackson (Photo: Dale G. Young, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

1. Rickea Jackson, 6-3, Jr., G/F, Detroit Edison

Jackson can handle the ball like a guard, post up like a center and take the big shots like a leader. She averaged 17.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.1 blocks and played big in the 46-44 Class C title game win over Pewamo-Westphalia, scoring 21 with nine rebounds and three blocks.

Jackson worked hard during the offseason while playing AAU ball for Michigan Crossover to take her game to the next level.

“I just try to work on my all-around game,” said Jackson, who has a 3.6 grade-point average. “The part that I’m most focused on is my shot and my handles (ball-handling) because I felt that was my weakest point.”

Jackson already has dozens of offers, including Ohio State, Michigan State, Michigan, Texas, Tennessee and Florida. She said she has already visited Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Northwestern and Maryland and plans to visit Louisville, Texas and Tennessee in the near future.

“She’s versatile and her length as a guard, her aggressiveness as a forward or post, her rebounding skills, she can shoot – there’s just a number of things she does well,” said Edison coach Monique Brown.

2. Camree Clegg, 5-5, Sr., G, Wayne Memorial

Clegg showed her junior season (25.8 points, 4.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds) was no fluke, coming up with a 41-point effort earlier this month in a 73-70 triumph over defending Class B state champion Detroit Country Day, making 10-of-15 3-pointers, including the winner as time expired.

“Camree is one of the fiercest competitors I’ve ever coached,” Coach Jarvis Mitchell said. “She was on fire (against Country Day) and I believe she felt she had something to prove going up against Kaela Webb.”

Clegg will play at Clemson.

Julia Ayrault (Photo: Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News)

3. Julia Ayrault, 6-2, Jr., F, Grosse Pointe North

Ayrault came close to averaging a double-double (15.6 points, 9.3 rebounds) last season while playing outstanding defense, collecting 3.5 steals a game.

“She’s a very gifted athlete with outstanding vertical jumping ability – a real difference maker at both ends of the court,” said Coach Gary Bennett.

Ayrault will play at Michigan State.

4. Kaela Webb, 5-6, Sr., G, Detroit Country Day

Webb averaged 17 points, six assists and four steals to help Country Day earn its second Class B state championship in the last three years.

“She’s a leader who has the inside and outside game and is intelligent, like a coach on the floor,” said Coach Frank Orlando of Webb, who will play next year at Providence.

5. Maddie Watters, 5-8, Sr., G, Williamston

Watters averaged 18.5 points, four rebounds and three assists last season to help Williamston reach the Class B state quarterfinals.

“Maddie Watters is our perimeter threat and a much better slasher,” Coach Pete Cool said.

Watters will play next year at Western Michigan.

6. Destiny Strother, 5-9, Jr., G, Flint Carman-Ainsworth

Strother is an athletic left-hander who can score in multiple ways while handling the ball well and playing strong defense. She averaged 17.9 points and 4.6 rebounds her sophomore season.

“She can shoot the ball, scored 23 and 25 in our first two games this season without playing in the fourth quarter,” Coach Lance Belill said.

Strother already has an offer from Marquette.

7. Jasmine Clerkley, 5-11, So., F, Okemos

Clerkley is a double-double machine for Okemos, averaging 13 points and 10 rebounds and showing her ability to score in multiple ways. She was recently offered by Michigan State.

8. Maxine Moore, 6-0, Sr., F, Detroit Country Day

Moore was a force inside who could also knock down the perimeter shot, helping Country Day win the Class B state championship. She averaged 14 points and five rebounds last season.

“She’s a definite four (power forward) in college, but she can shoot the three and she’ll play more inside for us,” said Coach Frank Orlando.

Moore will play for Western Michigan.

9. Jaeanae Terry, 5-11, Jr., G, Wayne Memorial

Terry had a strong AAU season for 1Nation this summer after averaging 17.7 points her sophomore season to help Wayne reach the KLAA championship game.

Terry has more than two dozen Division 1 offers, including Florida, several Big Ten teams and Temple.

T10. Kate McArthur, 5-9, Sr., G, Warren Cousino

McArthur is one of the top perimeter threats in the state, making 65 3-pointers and averaging 18 points last season. She will play next year at Clemson, where she will be teammates with Wayne Memorial’s Camree Clegg.

T10. Damiya Hagemann, 5-7, Fr., G, Detroit Edison

Hagemann is one of the premier freshmen in the country, already owning offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Iowa and several other schools. She is a tremendous point guard who can set up her teammates while also showing the ability to score off the dribble.

OTHERS TO WATCH

12. Laya Hartman, 5-10, Jr., G, Okemos: She owns 16 offers, including Tennessee and Vanderbilt. She has opened this season with multiple 30-point performances.

13. Corinne Jemison, 6-3, Sr., C, East Kentwood: The state discus champ, Jemison is one of the top post players in the state, a dominant rebounder and intimidating presence.

14. Gabrielle Elliott, 5-10, So., G, Detroit Edison: She was a standout last season, averaging 17.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 steals to help her team win the Class C state championship.

15. Whitney Sollom, 6-4, So., F, Hartland: Tall and talented with a long wing span, she averaged 11 points and seven rebounds to help her team win the KLAA championship.

16. Lasha Petree, 6-0, Sr., G, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep: The Bradley commit is an outstanding athlete and she can score in multiple ways, averaging 10.8 points last season to help her team reach state title game.

17. Kayla Luchenbach, 6-1, Sr., Clarkston: The Oakland-bound Luchenbach averaged 16 points and nine rebounds, showing her ability with a 28-point, 21-rebound effort in win over Cass Tech.

18. Jaida Hampton, 5-11, Sr., G-F, East Lansing: This versatile player averaged 14.4 points and six rebounds and picked Wichita State over CMU, WMU, Detroit and UTEP.

19. Alexis Johnson, 5-10, Jr., Southfield A&T: She had some big performances during last year’s postseason run to help A&T reach Class A Final Four. She averaged 15 points, 12 rebounds and three steals, earning offers from Toledo, WMU, CMU and Miami (Ohio).

20. Moira Joiner, Jr., G-F, Saginaw Heritage: She has been an impact player since her freshman season, showing the ability to play multiple positions. She averaged 14.5 points, eight rebounds and four assists last season.