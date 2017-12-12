MHSAA (Photo: MHSAA)

Detroit Collegiate Prep pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat Detroit Southeastern, 57-44, in a girls basketball game at Southeastern on Monday.

Sophomore guard Ajanae Horton led Collegiate Prep (2-0, 1-0 Detroit Public School League Division 2) with 10 steals and 28 points, including a trio of three-point plays in the fourth quarter.

“Horton was playing within the offense, which led to our scoring opportunities,” Collegiate Prep coach Orlando Watkins said.

Senior center Sapphire Dawson had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

“I’m really proud of my senior (Dawson). She was taking the baseline multiple times. It’s hard for the other team because we play her at center, but when we open it up, no one can check her. And we did a really good job rebounding today,” Watkins said.

Collegiate Prep normally plays zone defense this early in the season but switched to man for several possessions in the second half.

“Once we went to man it forced them to push the pace, which I don’t think they wanted to do,” Watkins said.

Dawson and junior guard Nikiya Corden, who scored 12, are the only upper-classmen that Collegiate Prep starts.

“Seventy percent of this team is tenth graders, so they don’t always play patient. They’re a solid, well-coached team, but we came in and took our opportunities from within the offense instead of forcing it,” Watkins said.

“We just need to refine what we’re doing. Repetition is your friend in this game.”

More girls basketball

Detroit CMA 38, Detroit Delta Prep 8: Vantanae Garrett had 21 points with seven steals, and Brianna Smith scored 14 with three steals for CMA (3-0, 1-0 PSL Division 2).

Detroit King 42, Detroit Renaissance 40: Deljanae Williams scored 14 with eight steals, Diamond Cannon recorded 10 points and seven rebounds, and Jordan Lewis scored 10 points with six rebounds for King (1-0, 1-0 PSL Division 1). Kailee Davis had 12 points and Daly Henderson 10 for Renaissance.

Detroit West Side Academy 41, Detroit International 36: Sancia Johnson scored nine for West Side (4-2, 1-0 PSL Division 2).

Boys basketball

Peck 57, New Haven Merritt 28: Cole Heneley scored 12 and Brandon Winiarski 10 for Peck (2-1). Brandon Mason had nine points for Merritt (1-1).

Warren Mott 67, Warren Cousino 60: Dejon Gantz had 14 points and Darius Willis 10 for Mott (2-0). Cousino is 1-1.

Other girls basketball scores

Grosse Ile 50, Riverview Gabriel Richrd 28

Other boys basketball scores

Canton Prep 78, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 48

Clarkston 69, Lake Orion 34

