MHSAA (Photo: MHSAA)

A young Detroit Country Day team received a big confidence boost Tuesday night when it held off a late Oak Park run and earned its first win of the season, 71-65.

Freshman Darrin King hit two big free throws in the final minute to push his team’s lead back to three possessions, essentially sealing the deal for Country Day (1-2).

“I feel really good about how our guys performed tonight,” Country Day coach Mark Bray said. “At one point late in the game, we had five freshmen on the floor. It was a nice bounce-back game for us. We needed to get off the snide with the young team that we have.”

Mak Manciel (12 points) and Julian Roper (11 points) were two more freshmen who helped carry the day. But in the end, the guys with a little more experience put Country Day over the edge.

Junior forward Demetriess Champion had 16 points and 10 rebounds, while sophomore point guard Wendell Green scored 16.

After the teams went back-and-forth in the first half, Country Day built its lead to double digits in the third quarter.

Oak Park (0-1) fought back behind 13 points each from Isiah Hollis-Moten and Maliq Carr, but Country Day’s 38-25 rebounding advantage proved to be the difference.

“We had a little bit more size, but the main thing is we were able to spread them out,” Bray said. “Every time there was a shot, we had three or four guys in there and they couldn’t get a second shot.”

More boys basketball

Allen Park 55, Melvindale 40: Donovan Ebo scored 11 and Jacon Erickson eight for Allen Park (4-0). Deangelos Page had 10 points and Marcus Riley had 10 rebounds for Melvindale (0-3).

Belleville 79, Ypsilanti Lincoln 60: Gabe Brown had 20 points and 13 rebounds, and Devin Alverson had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Belleville (2-1). Amari Frye scored 19 Lincoln (1-1).

Birmingham Seaholm 49, Clawson 36: Cooper Mixon had nine points to lead Seaholm (1-2). Omari Johnson scored eight for Clawson (0-4).

Detroit Cass Tech 70, Bloomfield Hills 44: Chris Murry, Tyson Acuff and Randy Gilbert scored 12 each for Cass Tech (2-0). Tyler Canfield scored 14 for Bloomfield Hills (1-1).

Detroit Catholic Central 70, Walled Lake Central 50: Justin Rukate scored 12, Mike Harding 11 and Keegan Koehler 10 for Catholic Central (3-0). Houston Tucker scored 22 for Walled Lake Central (3-0).

Detroit Cristo Rey 62, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 41: Angel Jaramillo scored 17, Jaylen Woodley 15 and Sam Stewart 13 for Cristo Rey (2-1). Michael McGrath led Everest Collegiate (1-1) with nine points.

Detroit East English 60, Detroit U-D Jesuit 54: David Dejulius scored 22 and Tariq Shepard 10 for East English (1-1). Daniel Friday scored 19 and James Moss 15 to lead Jesuit (2-1).

Detroit Henry Ford 88, Detroit Community 42: Deontae Ulmer scored 21, and Bernard Osborne and Anthony Roberts added 17 each for Henry Ford (2-0). Detroit Community is 2-1.

Detroit Renaissance 56, Saginaw 46: Carrington McCaskill had 27 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, and Chandler Turner had 14 points and eight rebounds for Renaissance (2-1). Sereal Smith scored 19 for Saginaw (0-1).

Detroit Southeastern 65, Detroit Jalen Rose 60: Cody Currie had 20 points and 17 rebounds, Anthony Johnson scored 11 and Equan Banks added 10 points and seven assists for Southeastern (2-0). Kevin Williams had 16 points for Jalen Rose (1-1).

Detroit Voyageur 81, Pontiac Academy for Excellence 53: Lemuel Holt scored 24, Elijah Belle 19 and Damian Clark 17 for Voyageur (1-0). Moses Reed led Academy for Excellence (0-3) with 13 points.

Harper Woods 76, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 68: Curtis Jackson had 22 points, Kenneth Thomas had 12 points and Joshua Miller scored 14 for Harper Woods (2-0). Luke Stricker had 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Kyle Hensley finished with 22 points and 18 rebounds for Parkway Christian (1-1).

Livonia Churchill 62, Dearborn Edsel Ford 50: Martell Dooley and Luke Jaroszewicz each scored 20 for Churchill (2-1). Jalal Baydoun had 17 points and five assists for Edsel Ford (1-2).

Macomb Dakota 83, Warren Mott 47: Brayan Sterkaj had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Joshuah Hines had 16 points and four assists, Ryan Rollins added 13 points and five assists, and L.J. Hassell finished with 12 points and five assists for Dakota (1-1). Dejon Gantz scored 16 for Mott (1-1).

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 67, Allen Park Cabrini 47: Daniel Everhart had 29 points and eight steals and David Trombley had 12 points and nine rebounds for Cardinal Mooney (1-1, 1-0 Catholic League Intersectional 2). Cabrini is 1-2, 0-1.

New Haven 77, Grosse Pointe South 45: Romeo Weems had 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Ashton Sherrell added 16 points and 10 rebounds and Tavares Oliver scored 16 for New Haven (2-0). Ryan Downey led South (0-3) with 16 points.

Redford Union 61, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 36: Christian Montgomery scored 14 and Marcus Evans and Nasheer Cossom each scored 10 for Union (1-1). Jaquan Smith had 15 points for Crestwood (0-2).

River Rouge 69, Southfield A&T 27: Nigel Colvin had 23 points and five rebounds and Dan Few added 14 points and 12 rebounds for River Rouge (3-0). Cameron McEvans scored 10 for A&T (0-2).

Riverview Richard 47, Grosse Ile 45: Garrett Balazsi scored 18 for Gabriel Richard (3-0). Matt Frost scored 18 for Grosse Ile (1-2).

Southfield Bradford Academu 57, Detroit Delta Prep 55: Rozell Robinson had 20 points and seven blocks and Keron Carter scored 12 for Delta Prep (0-1). Bradford is 1-2.

Southfield Franklin Road Christian 49, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 43: Chanelle Lochrie scored 17 and Rachel Bause had 16 points and 13 rebounds for Franklin Road (3-2). Katelyn Allen scored 18 for Everest.

Taylor Kennedy 69, Gibraltar Carlson 68: Renaudd Broaden scored 25 points, including the winning put-back layup, and Savion Gray added 19 points for Kennedy (1-1, 1-0 Downriver). Jaylin Franklin scored 24 for Carlson (1-2, 0-1).

Walled Lake Northern 57, Ferndale 47: Andy Millikan had 18 points and Jake Haver finished with 10 points for Northern (1-1). Deandre Bonaparte finished with 22 points for Ferndale (1-1).

Warren De La Salle 82, Rochester 52: Justin Fischer scored 15, Luke Pfromm 11 and Jordan Winowiecki 11 for De La Salle (1-1). LaMarko Gulledge scored 22 for Rochester (1-2).

Woodhaven 57, Taylor Truman 25: Joshua Warren scored 13 for Woodhaven (2-1, 1-0 Downriver).

Girls basketball

Clarkston 52, Birmingham Groves 46: Kayla Luchenbach scored 24 and Maddie Beck 20 for Clarkston (3-1). Sha Carter scored 20 and Kayla Nelson 11 for Groves (2-1).

Dearborn Fordson 59, Riverview 54: Rana Elhusseini had 18 points and 10 assists for Fordson (4-1). Sophie Fiema scored 15 for Riverview.

Detroit Voyageur 57, Detroit Jalen Rose 3: Zekeyna Lee had 14 points and 22 rebounds, Maya Gray added 11 points and six assists and Amber Rainey finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and five steals for Voyageur (2-1). Jalen Rose is 0-3.

Farmington Hills Mercy 41, Macomb Lutheran North 30: Bella Dugas scored 13 and Julia Bishop and Jenna Schluter 11 each for Mercy (5-0, 3-0 Catholic League Central). Lutheran North 1-3, 0-3.

Macomb Dakota 73, Grosse Pointe North 51: Taylor Williams had 27 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and five steals, Tara Dieniewicz added 20 points and seven assists and Cameron Grant had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Dakota (4-0, 1-0 MAC Red). Julia Ayrault led North (3-1, 0-1) with 15 points.

Royal Oak 57, Berkley 20: Samantha Potter scored 19 and June Donnellon nine for Royal Oak (3-1). Lauryn Thomas led Berkley (0-4) with eight points.

Saginaw Heritage 74, Hartland 67: Moira Joiner scored 22 and Shine Strickland-Gills 10 for Heritage (3-0). Madi Moyer led Hartland (3-1) with eight points.

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 41, Fraser 30: Joslyn Brennan had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Lauren Wynn 11 points and 10 rebounds for Lakeview (5-1, 1-0 MAC Blue). Fraser is 3-1, 0-1.

Troy 53, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 21: Athena Samson had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Troy (3-2). Jordyn Russell scored 11 for Cranbrook-Kingswood.

Walled Lake Central 54, Rochester Adams 39: Rizaria Franklin scored 21 and Angelina Haisha 10 for Central. Makayla Smith scored 18 for Adams (0-3).

Waterford Lakes 51, Bloomfield Hills 47: Tiffany Senerius scored 14 and Brooklyn Robak 12 for Lakes (2-3). Bloomfield Hills is 1-2.