Grosse Pointe South guard Ryan Downey drives the lane against Grosse Pointe North defender Hunter Levick in the first half. Grosse Pointe South defeated Grosse Pointe North, 59-51, Friday for its first win of the season.

Getting the first win of a season is always a relief, but when that victory comes in a hostile road environment against an undefeated rival, it makes things just a little bit sweeter.

Julian Harrell dropped seven 3-pointers and finished with 30 points as Grosse Pointe South (1-3) beat cross-town rival Grosse Pointe North Friday night, 59-51.

South coach Troy Glasser said his team was able to overcome the noticeable size difference between the two teams by breaking the zone with ball movement.

“Our guards did an outstanding job of moving the ball and not turning it over against their length,” Glasser said.

South was able to contain North's 6-foot-5 Ryan Webb by surrounding him with bodies inside.

“We just ran a lot of guys at him,” Glasser said. “We just tried to push him out as much as we could and rebound.”

Size has been a problem for South all year, but their prior matchups made defending Webb, who still finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds, a little bit easier.

“We’ve played a pretty tough schedule coming into this game,” Glasser said. “That helped us a lot… It’s given us some experience coming into this game.”

Glasser expects Friday’s win in a hostile environment to get the ball rolling going forward.

“We had bands from both teams were there, lots of students, and the community always shows up and supports that game,” Glasser added. “It gives us confidence in what we can do.”

Boys basketball

Brownstown Woodhaven 64, Wyandotte 51: Joshua Warren scored 22 and Colin Czajkowski 13 for Woodhaven (3-1). Keyshawn Devlin had 17 and Bryce Armstrong 14 for Wyandotte (2-2).

Canton 61, Westland John Glenn 51: D. Artis White had 21 and Eian Barker 14 for Canton (3-0, 1-0 KLAA Black). Joe Moon scored 13 for Glenn (0-1, 0-1).

​Dearborn Crestwood 56, Dearborn Edsel Ford 55: Hati Elghoul had 12 and Jaquan Smith 11 for Crestwood (1-2). Jalal Baydoun had 18 for Edsel Ford (1-3).

Dearborn Divine Child 49, Birmingham Brother Rice 40: Quinn Blair had 25 points with nine rebounds for Divine Child (2-1). James Mackenzie had 12 for Brother Rice (2-1).

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 56, Dearborn Edsel Ford 55: Jaquan Smith had 11 points for Crestwood. Jalal Baydoun scored 19 with seven assists for Ford.

Detroit Catholic Central 92, Detroit Country Day 85: Justin Rukat scored 24, A.J. Abdelnour 21, and Davis Lukomski 15 for Catholic Central (4-0). Julian Roper had 20, Demetriess Champion and Mikkos Stewart 18, Wendell Green 14 and Dylan Sandhu 12 for Country Day (1-3).

Detroit Denby 70, Pontiac Academy of Excellence 16: Jalend Manyfield had 14 points and Brandon Stephenson 13 for Denby (2-0). Excellence is 0-5.

Detroit Henry Ford 62, Detroit University Science & Math 52: Trevion Williams had 22 and Jaquay Dixon 11 for Henry Ford (2-1). Cyir Riley led University Prep (0-1) with 15.

Detroit Southeastern 73, Detroit Central 63: Cody Curried had 17, Anthony Johnson 16, and Cellus Camper 15 for Southeastern (3-0). Dion Riggs had 10 for Central (1-2).

Gibraltar Carlson 66, Melvindale 55: Tyler Koons had 31 and Jaylin Franklin 13 for Carlson (2-2, 1-1 Downriver). Deangelo Page scored 15 and Jordan Beer 12 for Melvindale (0-4, 0-2).

Hazel Park 74, Detroit U-D Jesuit 63: Carl Vow Jr. and David Hearns each had 18 and Kyle Washington 16 for Hazel Park (2-0). Daniel Friday had 23 for U-D Jesuit (2-2).

Lakeland 59, Milford 42: Cass Phillips had 12 points and 15 rebounds, Patrick McDonald scored 15, and Sean Cullen added 11 for Lakeland (3-0, 1-0 Lakes Valley). Nolan Land scored 12 and Gunner Gustavson had 11 for Milford (1-1, 0-1 Lakes Valley).

Livonia Franklin 63, Salem 54: Mark Metti had 34 for Franklin (2-1, 1-0 KLAA Black). Shawn Srivastava scored 13 for Salem (1-2, 0-1).

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 68, Austin Catholic 16: Joe Goldoneogen had 19 for Mooney (2-1). Alex Kreft had seven for Austin (0-3).

New Haven 92, Macomb Dakota 55: Romeo Weems had 40 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists, Ashton Sherrell had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Ronald Jeffery III had 15 points for New Haven (3-0). Ryan Rollins had 26 for Dakota (1-2).

Plymouth 59, Plymouth Christian 57: Justin Reynolds had 21 A.J. Neal 14 and Anthony Crump 13 for Plymouth (2-1). Levi Yakuber scored 18 for Plymouth Christian (1-2).

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 58, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 32: Micah Mclain scored 19 with five assists, Luke Stricker scored 18, and Kyle Hensley scored 13 with 12 rebounds for Parkway Christian (2-1). Mike Maten scored 14 for Bishop Foley (2-2).

Troy 66, Troy Athens 58: Danny Sully had 17 points and 14 rebounds, Robert Banas scored 16 and Jason Dietz 15 for Troy (3-0). Jacob Brantley scored 24, Taylor McCaskill 15 and Brendt Stephens 12 for Athens (2-1).

Utica 63, Utica Eisenhower 60: Gjon Gjonaj had 21 points, five rebounds, and six assists, and Nik Gjonaj scored 10 for Utica (1-3). Dante Candela scored 29 for Eisenhower (1-2).

Walled Lake Northern 74, Detroit Public Safety 70: Andy Milliakan had 23 and Andre Price 18 for Northern (2-1). Thomas Henderson scored 28 and Steven Burgess 14 for Public Safety (3-1).

Warren De La Salle 77, West Bloomfield 67: Easton Sikorski had 21 points, Luke Pfromm 17 and Jordan Winowiecki 13 for De La Salle (2-1). Jalen Kelso scored 24 with 13 steals, seven rebounds and seven assists, and Tre Harver had 14 points for West Bloomfield (0-2).

Wayne Memorial 63, Livonia Churchill 59: Isaiah Lewis Jr. had 21 points with seven assists, Terrance Williams scored 16, and Vashawn Ward had 16 points with 10 rebounds for Memorial (1-1, 1-0 KLAA Black). Taji Hall scored 16 for Churchill (1-2, 0-1).

Girls basketball

Birmingham Groves 59, Berkley 32: Sha Carter scored 21 and Jasmine Worthy 12 for Groves (3-1). Lauryn Thomas had 10 for Berkley (0-5).

Brighton 38, Plymouth 24: Sophie Dziakan had 13 and Rebecca Duavettila 10 for Brighton (3-1). Chantal LeDoux and Kyra Brandon each scored six for Plymouth (3-1).

Franklin Road 49, Wixom St. Catherine’s 48: Rachel Bause had 16 points with 16 rebounds and 15 blocks, Molly Jebson scored 17 for Franklin Road (4-2).

Grand Blanc 42, Hartland 36: Sacscha Greene had 12 for Grand Blanc (3-2, 1-0 KLAA Gold). Emily Messner led Hartland (3-2, 0-1 KLAA Gold) with eight points.

Macomb Lutheran North 54, Dearborn Divine Child 40: Hannah Milligan had 16, Julia Zauel had 14, and Lauren Mow had 10 for North (2-3, 1-3 Catholic Central). Maddie Zepka had nine for Divine Child (1-4, 0-2 Catholic Central).

Northville 57, Livonia Stevenson 28: Tara Beason had 16 points for Northville (4-0). Elisa Lebron scored eight for Stevenson.

Royal Oak 47, Royal Oak Shrine 39: Samantha Potter scored 20 for Royal Oak (4-1). Allison LaPointe had 15 for Shrine (2-2) and Grace Murra 12.

Southgate Anderson 63, Lincoln Park 37: Julia Bogart had 14 and Chanel Bradford 12 for Anderson (3-2, 2-1 Downriver). Karrington Gordon had 19 for Lincoln Park (0-3, 0-3 Downriver).

Trenton 43, Allen Park 32: Sydney Voss and Carrie Karp each scored 13 for Trenton (5-0, 3-0 Downriver). Abbie Slate had 15 for Allen Park (0-3, 0-2 Downriver).

Waterford Lakes 53, Plymouth Christian 23: Isabelle Kline had 13 for Lakes (3-3). Plymouth Christian is 1-4.

Boys basketball scores

Catholic League

Allen Park Cabrini at Detroit Cristo Rey

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 58, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 28

Dearborn Divine Child 49, Birmingham Brother Rice 40

Downriver

Allen Park at Trenton

Brownstown Woodhaven 64, Wyandotte Roosevelt 51

Gibraltar Carlson 66, Melvindale 55

Southgate Anderson at Lincoln Park

Independent

Charyl Stockwell Academy at Lutheran Westland

Novi Franklin Road Christian at Center Line Macomb Christian

Wixom Christian at Corunna Immanuel Baptist

Kensington Lakes

Canton 61, Westland John Glenn 51

Grand Blanc at Hartland

Howell at Novi

Northville at Livonia Stevenson

Salem at Livonia Franklin

Wayne Memorial 63, Livonia Churchill 59

Macomb Area

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley at Port Huron Northern

Grosse Pointe South at Grosse Pointe North

Macomb Dakota at New Haven

New Baltimore Anchor Bay at Romeo

Port Huron at Clinton Township Clintondale

Roseville at Eastpointe

Utica 63, Utica Eisenhower 60

Michigan Metro

Detroit Henry Ford 62, Detroit University Science & Math 52

Mid-South

Marshall Academy at Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner

OAA

Birmingham Seaholm at Farmington Hills Harrison

Troy 66, Troy Athens 58

Southeastern

Ann Arbor Huron at Temperance Bedford

Ann Arbor Pioneer 44, Saline 39

Ann Arbor Skyline at Monroe

Pinckney at Ypsilanti Community

Tecumseh at Ypsilanti Lincoln

Western Wayne

Dearborn Edsel Ford at Dearborn Heights Crestwood

Others

Ann Arbor Christ the King at Grand Rapids Homeschoolers

Berkley 67, Madison Heights Madison 65

Bowling Green (OH) at Saline Washtenaw Christian

Brighton at Dexter

Clarkston 88, Sterling Heights Stevenson 37

Detroit Catholic Central 92, Detroit Country Day 84

Detroit Community at Academy West

Detroit Davis Aerospace at Hamtramck

Detroit Denby at Pontiac Academy for Excellence

Detroit Public Safety at Walled Lake Northern

Detroit Southeastern 70, Detroit Central 63

Detroit Universal at Dearborn Fordson

Detroit University Prep at Auburn Hills Avondale

Flint Powers Catholic at Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard

Fraser at Rochester

Garden City at Riverview

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett at Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest

Hazel Park 74, Detroit U-D Jesuit 63

Macomb Lutheran North at Utica Ford

Marine City at Yale

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 68, Austin Catholic 16

Plymouth 59, Plymouth Christian 57

Pontiac Notre Dame 70, Clawson 57

Redford Thurston at Allen Park Inter-City Baptist

Romulus Summit Academy North 54, Livonia Clarenceville 29

Rochester Hills Christian at Lake Orion Baptist School

Royal Oak Shrine at Royal Oak

South Lyon at South Lyon East

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 58, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 32

St. Clair Shores South Lake at Detroit Mumford

Traverse City West 67, Dearborn 40

Troy Christian Leadership Academy at Oakdale Academy

Warren De La Salle 77, West Bloomfield 67

Waterford Mott 61, Waterford Kettering 52

White Lake Lakeland 59, Milford 42

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep at Toledo Jones Leadership Academy (OH)

Girls basketball scores

Catholic League

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard at Warren Regina

Farmington Hills Mercy at Bloomfield Hills Marian

Macomb Lutheran North 54, Dearborn Divine Child 40

Downriver

Brownstown Woodhaven at Wyandotte Roosevelt

Lincoln Park at Southgate Anderson

Trenton 43, Allen Park 32

Huron

Grosse Ile 45, Flat Rock 35

Milan at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Monroe Jefferson at Carleton Airport

New Boston Huron at Riverview

Independent

Charyl Stockwell Academy at Lutheran Westland

Kensington Lakes

Brighton 38, Plymouth 24

Grand Blanc 42, Hartland 36

Livonia Churchill at Wayne Memorial

Livonia Stevenson at Northville

Novi at Howell

Salem 37, Livonia Franklin 31

Westland John Glenn at Canton

Macomb Area

St. Clair Shores South Lake at Center Line

Warren Fitzgerald at St. Clair Shores Lakeview

Sterling Heights Stevenson at Utica Eisenhower

Mid-South

Marshall Academy at Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner

OAA

Birmingham Groves 59, Berkley 32

Lake Orion at Birmingham Seaholm

Southeastern

Monroe 49, Ann Arbor Skyline 42

Saline at Ann Arbor Pioneer

Temperance Bedford at Ann Arbor Huron

Ypsilanti Community at Pinckney

Ypsilanti Lincoln at Tecumseh

Tri-County

Morenci 60, Whitmore Lake 25

Other

Algonac at Marine City

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist at Allen Park Cabrini

Bowling Green (OH) at Saline Washtenaw Christian

Cornerstone Health and Technology at Redford Union

Dearborn 47, Traverse City West 43

Dearborn Advanced Tech at Bloomfield Hills Roeper

Dearborn Henry Ford at Mt. Clemens

Detroit Public Safety at Ecorse

Ferndale at Redford Thurston

Genesee Christian at Clarkston Everest Collegiate

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett at Detroit Cristo Rey

Homewood-Flossmoor (IL) at Detroit Edison

Livonia Clarenceville at Romulus Summit Academy North

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 48, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 37

North Farmington at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Novi Franklin Road Christian at Wixom St. Catherine

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep at Pontiac

Rochester Hills Christian at Lake Orion Baptist

Royal Oak 47, Royal Oak Shrine 39

South Lyon East at South Lyon

Troy Athens at Romulus

Troy Christian Leadership Academy at Auburn HIlls Oakland Christian

Walled Lake Western 69, Walled Lake Central 41

Waterford Lakes 53, Plymouth Christian 23

Waterford Mott 30, Waterford Kettering 27

White Lake Lakeland at Milford