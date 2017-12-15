Grosse Pointe South 59, Grosse Pointe North 51
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Grosse Pointe South freshman guard Daryl Houston dribbles
Buy Photo
Grosse Pointe South freshman guard Daryl Houston dribbles toward the basket at Grosse Pointe North in the first half in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan on December 15, 2017.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe South guard Julian Harrell beats a pair
Buy Photo
Grosse Pointe South guard Julian Harrell beats a pair of Grosse Pointe North players to a long rebound in the first half.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe North forward Joseph Rheaume scores on
Buy Photo
Grosse Pointe North forward Joseph Rheaume scores on a layup in the first half.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe South guard Ryan Downey drives the lane
Buy Photo
Grosse Pointe South guard Ryan Downey drives the lane against Grosse Pointe North defender Hunter Levick in the first half.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe North forward Philip Ross grabs a rebound
Buy Photo
Grosse Pointe North forward Philip Ross grabs a rebound over Grosse Pointe South guard Cooper Lundh in the first half.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe North defenders Ryan Webb (left) and
Buy Photo
Grosse Pointe North defenders Ryan Webb (left) and Philip Ross strip the ball from Grosse Pointe South guard Ryan Downey in the first half.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe North's Ryan Webb looks for an opening
Buy Photo
Grosse Pointe North's Ryan Webb looks for an opening to pass around G.P. South's Julian Harrell.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe South head coach Troy Glasser watches
Buy Photo
Grosse Pointe South head coach Troy Glasser watches the Blue Devils play in the first half.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe North guard Hunter Levick is pumped up
Buy Photo
Grosse Pointe North guard Hunter Levick is pumped up as he is introduced with the rest of the starting Norsemen starting lineup before the game.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Students in the Grosse Pointe North cheering section
Buy Photo
Students in the Grosse Pointe North cheering section hold up a sign with a message intended to get Grosse Pointe South guard Ryan Downey off his game.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe South guard Ryan Downey scores on a break-away
Buy Photo
Grosse Pointe South guard Ryan Downey scores on a break-away layup.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe North guard Hunter Levick dribbles around
Buy Photo
Grosse Pointe North guard Hunter Levick dribbles around Grosse Pointe South defender Luke Adams during the first half.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe South's Theodore Niforos boxes out Grosse
Buy Photo
Grosse Pointe South's Theodore Niforos boxes out Grosse Pointe North's Joseph Ayrault as South's Daryl Houston looks on.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe North head coach Ron Kochan yells during
Buy Photo
Grosse Pointe North head coach Ron Kochan yells during the second half. Sitting on the bench are assistant coaches Dave Klein (center) and Andy Ayrault.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe North's Ryan Webb throws down a dunk
Buy Photo
Grosse Pointe North's Ryan Webb throws down a dunk to cut South's lead to 53-51. It would be as close as the Norsemen would come to victory, as they would ultimately loss to the visiting Blue Devils 59-51.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Grosse Pointe North cheerleader cheer during the
Buy Photo
The Grosse Pointe North cheerleader cheer during the second half.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe North students and fans react to a dunk
Buy Photo
Grosse Pointe North students and fans react to a dunk by Ryan Webb that cut Grosse Pointe South's lead to 53-51 late in the fourth quarter.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe North students and fans react to a dunk
Buy Photo
Grosse Pointe North students and fans react to a dunk by Ryan Webb that cut Grosse Pointe South's lead to 53-51 late in the fourth quarter. It would be as close as the Norsemen would come to victory, as they would ultimately loss to the visiting Blue Devils 59-51.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe South freshman guard Daryl Houston races
Buy Photo
Grosse Pointe South freshman guard Daryl Houston races up the court after a turnover in the second half.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe South players including Daniel Cullen
Buy Photo
Grosse Pointe South players including Daniel Cullen and Cooper Lundh enjoy the final minute of the game.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Players on the Grosse Pointe North bench feel the sting
Buy Photo
Players on the Grosse Pointe North bench feel the sting of an imminent loss during the final minute of the game.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe South players, including Theodore Niforos,
Buy Photo
Grosse Pointe South players, including Theodore Niforos, Ryan Buszka and Chase Tomlin walk enjoy the Blue Devils' 59-51 victory just after the final buzzer.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe North students and fans react to a dunk
Buy Photo
Grosse Pointe North students and fans react to a dunk by Ryan Webb that cut Grosse Pointe South's lead to 53-51 late in the fourth quarter.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Getting the first win of a season is always a relief, but when that victory comes in a hostile road environment against an undefeated rival, it makes things just a little bit sweeter.

    Julian Harrell dropped seven 3-pointers and finished with 30 points as Grosse Pointe South (1-3) beat cross-town rival Grosse Pointe North Friday night, 59-51.

    South coach Troy Glasser said his team was able to overcome the noticeable size difference between the two teams by breaking the zone with ball movement.

    “Our guards did an outstanding job of moving the ball and not turning it over against their length,” Glasser said.

    South was able to contain North's 6-foot-5 Ryan Webb by surrounding him with bodies inside.

    “We just ran a lot of guys at him,” Glasser said. “We just tried to push him out as much as we could and rebound.”

    Size has been a problem for South all year, but their prior matchups made defending Webb, who still finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds, a little bit easier.

    “We’ve played a pretty tough schedule coming into this game,” Glasser said. “That helped us a lot… It’s given us some experience coming into this game.”

    Glasser expects Friday’s win in a hostile environment to get the ball rolling going forward.

    “We had bands from both teams were there, lots of students, and the community always shows up and supports that game,” Glasser added. “It gives us confidence in what we can do.”

    Boys basketball

    Brownstown Woodhaven 64, Wyandotte 51: Joshua Warren scored 22 and Colin Czajkowski 13 for Woodhaven (3-1). Keyshawn Devlin had 17 and Bryce Armstrong 14 for Wyandotte (2-2).

    Canton 61, Westland John Glenn 51: D. Artis White had 21 and Eian Barker 14 for Canton (3-0, 1-0 KLAA Black). Joe Moon scored 13 for Glenn (0-1, 0-1).

    Dearborn Crestwood 56, Dearborn Edsel Ford 55: Hati Elghoul had 12 and Jaquan Smith 11 for Crestwood (1-2). Jalal Baydoun had 18 for Edsel Ford (1-3).

    Dearborn Divine Child 49, Birmingham Brother Rice 40: Quinn Blair had 25 points with nine rebounds for Divine Child (2-1). James Mackenzie had 12 for Brother Rice (2-1).

    Dearborn Heights Crestwood 56, Dearborn Edsel Ford 55: Jaquan Smith had 11 points for Crestwood. Jalal Baydoun scored 19 with seven assists for Ford.

    Detroit Catholic Central 92, Detroit Country Day 85: Justin Rukat scored 24, A.J. Abdelnour 21, and Davis Lukomski 15 for Catholic Central (4-0). Julian Roper had 20, Demetriess Champion and Mikkos Stewart 18, Wendell Green 14 and Dylan Sandhu 12 for Country Day (1-3).

    Detroit Denby 70, Pontiac Academy of Excellence 16: Jalend Manyfield had 14 points and Brandon Stephenson 13 for Denby (2-0). Excellence is 0-5.

    Detroit Henry Ford 62, Detroit University Science & Math 52: Trevion Williams had 22 and Jaquay Dixon 11 for Henry Ford (2-1). Cyir Riley led University Prep (0-1) with 15.

    Detroit Southeastern 73, Detroit Central 63: Cody Curried had 17, Anthony Johnson 16, and Cellus Camper 15 for Southeastern (3-0). Dion Riggs had 10 for Central (1-2).

    Gibraltar Carlson 66, Melvindale 55: Tyler Koons had 31 and Jaylin Franklin 13 for Carlson (2-2, 1-1 Downriver). Deangelo Page scored 15 and Jordan Beer 12 for Melvindale (0-4, 0-2).

    Hazel Park 74, Detroit U-D Jesuit 63: Carl Vow Jr. and David Hearns each had 18 and Kyle Washington 16 for Hazel Park (2-0). Daniel Friday had 23 for U-D Jesuit (2-2).

    Lakeland 59, Milford 42: Cass Phillips had 12 points and 15 rebounds, Patrick McDonald scored 15, and Sean Cullen added 11 for Lakeland (3-0, 1-0 Lakes Valley). Nolan Land scored 12 and Gunner Gustavson had 11 for Milford (1-1, 0-1 Lakes Valley).

    Livonia Franklin 63, Salem 54: Mark Metti had 34 for Franklin (2-1, 1-0 KLAA Black). Shawn Srivastava scored 13 for Salem (1-2, 0-1).

    Marine City Cardinal Mooney 68, Austin Catholic 16: Joe Goldoneogen had 19 for Mooney (2-1). Alex Kreft had seven for Austin (0-3).

    New Haven 92, Macomb Dakota 55: Romeo Weems had 40 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists, Ashton Sherrell had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Ronald Jeffery III had 15 points for New Haven (3-0). Ryan Rollins had 26 for Dakota (1-2).

    Plymouth 59, Plymouth Christian 57: Justin Reynolds had 21 A.J. Neal 14 and Anthony Crump 13 for Plymouth (2-1). Levi Yakuber scored 18 for Plymouth Christian (1-2).

    Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 58, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 32: Micah Mclain scored 19 with five assists, Luke Stricker scored 18, and Kyle Hensley scored 13 with 12 rebounds for Parkway Christian (2-1). Mike Maten scored 14 for Bishop Foley (2-2).

    Troy 66, Troy Athens 58: Danny Sully had 17 points and 14 rebounds, Robert Banas scored 16 and Jason Dietz 15 for Troy (3-0). Jacob Brantley scored 24, Taylor McCaskill 15 and Brendt Stephens 12 for Athens (2-1).

    Utica 63, Utica Eisenhower 60: Gjon Gjonaj had 21 points, five rebounds, and six assists, and Nik Gjonaj scored 10 for Utica (1-3). Dante Candela scored 29 for Eisenhower (1-2).

    Walled Lake Northern 74, Detroit Public Safety 70: Andy Milliakan had 23 and Andre Price 18 for Northern (2-1). Thomas Henderson scored 28 and Steven Burgess 14 for Public Safety (3-1).

    Warren De La Salle 77, West Bloomfield 67: Easton Sikorski had 21 points, Luke Pfromm 17 and Jordan Winowiecki 13 for De La Salle (2-1). Jalen Kelso scored 24 with 13 steals, seven rebounds and seven assists, and Tre Harver had 14 points for West Bloomfield (0-2).

    Wayne Memorial 63, Livonia Churchill 59: Isaiah Lewis Jr. had 21 points with seven assists, Terrance Williams scored 16, and Vashawn Ward had 16 points with 10 rebounds for Memorial (1-1, 1-0 KLAA Black). Taji Hall scored 16 for Churchill (1-2, 0-1).

    Girls basketball

    Birmingham Groves 59, Berkley 32: Sha Carter scored 21 and Jasmine Worthy 12 for Groves (3-1). Lauryn Thomas had 10 for Berkley (0-5).

    Brighton 38, Plymouth 24: Sophie Dziakan had 13 and Rebecca Duavettila 10 for Brighton (3-1). Chantal LeDoux and Kyra Brandon each scored six for Plymouth (3-1).

    Franklin Road 49, Wixom St. Catherine’s 48: Rachel Bause had 16 points with 16 rebounds and 15 blocks, Molly Jebson scored 17 for Franklin Road (4-2).

    Grand Blanc 42, Hartland 36: Sacscha Greene had 12 for Grand Blanc (3-2, 1-0 KLAA Gold). Emily Messner led Hartland (3-2, 0-1 KLAA Gold) with eight points.

    Macomb Lutheran North 54, Dearborn Divine Child 40: Hannah Milligan had 16, Julia Zauel had 14, and Lauren Mow had 10 for North (2-3, 1-3 Catholic Central). Maddie Zepka had nine for Divine Child (1-4, 0-2 Catholic Central).

    Northville 57, Livonia Stevenson 28: Tara Beason had 16 points for Northville (4-0). Elisa Lebron scored eight for Stevenson.

    Royal Oak 47, Royal Oak Shrine 39: Samantha Potter scored 20 for Royal Oak (4-1). Allison LaPointe had 15 for Shrine (2-2) and Grace Murra 12.

    Southgate Anderson 63, Lincoln Park 37: Julia Bogart had 14 and Chanel Bradford 12 for Anderson (3-2, 2-1 Downriver). Karrington Gordon had 19 for Lincoln Park (0-3, 0-3 Downriver).

    Trenton 43, Allen Park 32: Sydney Voss and Carrie Karp each scored 13 for Trenton (5-0, 3-0 Downriver). Abbie Slate had 15 for Allen Park (0-3, 0-2 Downriver).

    Waterford Lakes 53, Plymouth Christian 23: Isabelle Kline had 13 for Lakes (3-3). Plymouth Christian is 1-4.

    Boys basketball scores

    Catholic League

    Allen Park Cabrini at Detroit Cristo Rey

    Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 58, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 28

    Dearborn Divine Child 49, Birmingham Brother Rice 40

    Downriver

    Allen Park at Trenton

    Brownstown Woodhaven 64, Wyandotte Roosevelt 51

    Gibraltar Carlson 66, Melvindale 55

    Southgate Anderson at Lincoln Park

    Independent

    Charyl Stockwell Academy at Lutheran Westland

    Novi Franklin Road Christian at Center Line Macomb Christian

    Wixom Christian at Corunna Immanuel Baptist

    Kensington Lakes

    Canton 61, Westland John Glenn 51

    Grand Blanc at Hartland

    Howell at Novi

    Northville at Livonia Stevenson

    Salem at Livonia Franklin

    Wayne Memorial 63, Livonia Churchill 59

    Macomb Area

    Clinton Township Chippewa Valley at Port Huron Northern

    Grosse Pointe South at Grosse Pointe North

    Macomb Dakota at New Haven

    New Baltimore Anchor Bay at Romeo

    Port Huron at Clinton Township Clintondale

    Roseville at Eastpointe

    Utica 63, Utica Eisenhower 60

    Michigan Metro

    Detroit Henry Ford 62, Detroit University Science & Math 52

    Mid-South

    Marshall Academy at Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner

    OAA

    Birmingham Seaholm at Farmington Hills Harrison

    Troy 66, Troy Athens 58

    Southeastern

    Ann Arbor Huron at Temperance Bedford

    Ann Arbor Pioneer 44, Saline 39

    Ann Arbor Skyline at Monroe

    Pinckney at Ypsilanti Community

    Tecumseh at Ypsilanti Lincoln

    Western Wayne

    Dearborn Edsel Ford at Dearborn Heights Crestwood

    Others

    Ann Arbor Christ the King at Grand Rapids Homeschoolers

    Berkley 67, Madison Heights Madison 65

    Bowling Green (OH) at Saline Washtenaw Christian

    Brighton at Dexter

    Clarkston 88, Sterling Heights Stevenson 37

    Detroit Catholic Central 92, Detroit Country Day 84

    Detroit Community at Academy West

    Detroit Davis Aerospace at Hamtramck

    Detroit Denby at Pontiac Academy for Excellence

    Detroit Public Safety at Walled Lake Northern

    Detroit Southeastern 70, Detroit Central 63

    Detroit Universal at Dearborn Fordson

    Detroit University Prep at Auburn Hills Avondale

    Flint Powers Catholic at Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard

    Fraser at Rochester

    Garden City at Riverview

    Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett at Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest

    Hazel Park 74, Detroit U-D Jesuit 63

    Macomb Lutheran North at Utica Ford

    Marine City at Yale

    Marine City Cardinal Mooney 68, Austin Catholic 16

    Plymouth 59, Plymouth Christian 57

    Pontiac Notre Dame 70, Clawson 57

    Redford Thurston at Allen Park Inter-City Baptist

    Romulus Summit Academy North 54, Livonia Clarenceville 29

    Rochester Hills Christian at Lake Orion Baptist School

    Royal Oak Shrine at Royal Oak

    South Lyon at South Lyon East

    Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 58, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 32

    St. Clair Shores South Lake at Detroit Mumford

    Traverse City West 67, Dearborn 40

    Troy Christian Leadership Academy at Oakdale Academy

    Warren De La Salle 77, West Bloomfield 67

    Waterford Mott 61, Waterford Kettering 52

    White Lake Lakeland 59, Milford 42

    Ypsilanti Arbor Prep at Toledo Jones Leadership Academy (OH)

    Girls basketball scores

    Catholic League

    Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard at Warren Regina

    Farmington Hills Mercy at Bloomfield Hills Marian

    Macomb Lutheran North 54, Dearborn Divine Child 40

    Downriver

    Brownstown Woodhaven at Wyandotte Roosevelt

    Lincoln Park at Southgate Anderson

    Trenton 43, Allen Park 32

    Huron

    Grosse Ile 45, Flat Rock 35

    Milan at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

    Monroe Jefferson at Carleton Airport

    New Boston Huron at Riverview

    Independent

    Charyl Stockwell Academy at Lutheran Westland

    Kensington Lakes

    Brighton 38, Plymouth 24

    Grand Blanc 42, Hartland 36

    Livonia Churchill at Wayne Memorial

    Livonia Stevenson at Northville

    Novi at Howell

    Salem 37, Livonia Franklin 31

    Westland John Glenn at Canton

    Macomb Area

    St. Clair Shores South Lake at Center Line

    Warren Fitzgerald at St. Clair Shores Lakeview

    Sterling Heights Stevenson at Utica Eisenhower

    Mid-South

    Marshall Academy at Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner

    OAA

    Birmingham Groves 59, Berkley 32

    Lake Orion at Birmingham Seaholm

    Southeastern

    Monroe 49, Ann Arbor Skyline 42

    Saline at Ann Arbor Pioneer

    Temperance Bedford at Ann Arbor Huron

    Ypsilanti Community at Pinckney

    Ypsilanti Lincoln at Tecumseh

    Tri-County

    Morenci 60, Whitmore Lake 25

    Other

    Algonac at Marine City

    Allen Park Inter-City Baptist at Allen Park Cabrini

    Bowling Green (OH) at Saline Washtenaw Christian

    Cornerstone Health and Technology at Redford Union

    Dearborn 47, Traverse City West 43

    Dearborn Advanced Tech at Bloomfield Hills Roeper

    Dearborn Henry Ford at Mt. Clemens

    Detroit Public Safety at Ecorse

    Ferndale at Redford Thurston

    Genesee Christian at Clarkston Everest Collegiate

    Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett at Detroit Cristo Rey

    Homewood-Flossmoor (IL) at Detroit Edison

    Livonia Clarenceville at Romulus Summit Academy North

    Madison Heights Bishop Foley 48, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 37

    North Farmington at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

    Novi Franklin Road Christian at Wixom St. Catherine

    Pontiac Notre Dame Prep at Pontiac

    Rochester Hills Christian at Lake Orion Baptist

    Royal Oak 47, Royal Oak Shrine 39

    South Lyon East at South Lyon

    Troy Athens at Romulus

    Troy Christian Leadership Academy at Auburn HIlls Oakland Christian

    Walled Lake Western 69, Walled Lake Central 41

    Waterford Lakes 53, Plymouth Christian 23

    Waterford Mott 30, Waterford Kettering 27

    White Lake Lakeland at Milford

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE