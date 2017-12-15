MHSAA (Photo: MHSAA)

The Macomb Dakota girls basketball team used a balanced scoring attack to topple Grosse Pointe South, 76-41, in a Macomb Area Conference Red Division game on Thursday.

Tara Bieniewicz scored 17 points to lead four players in double figures for Dakota (5-0, 2-0). Taylor Williams added 15 points, Cameron Grant had 11 and Kaitlyn Knapp 10.

Alexa Downey had 16 points for South (1-4, 0-2).

Boys basketball

Birmingham Groves 70, Bloomfield Hills 69: Mitchell Pitts scored 22 for Groves (2-0). Joe Hecker had 19 points for Bloomfield Hills (1-2).

Peck 50, Deckerville 34: Cole Hendley scored 14 and Ian Sell 11 for Peck (3-1). Kenton Bowerman scored 15 for Deckerville (1-2).