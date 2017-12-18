MHSAA (Photo: MHSAA)

Detroit Henry Ford shut out Detroit Pershing, 22-0, in the first quarter on the way to a 41-23 victory in girls basketball on Monday at Henry Ford.

Senior guard Karisma Matthews led Henry Ford (5-1, 2-0 PSL Division 1 West) with 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and five steals.

“We were guarding the passing lanes really well. That’s how Karisma (Matthews) got so many steals,” Henry Ford coach Latisha Wallace said.

Destinee Bullock chipped in with 10 points and was dominant on the boards, amassing 20 rebounds.

“Destinee (Bullock) was rebounding offensively and defensively. She cleaned up the glass really well tonight. We held them to so few points because she wasn’t allowing them any extra possessions,” Wallace said.

Pershing (2-3) cut Henry Ford’s lead to 10 in the third quarter, but Wallace put her seniors back in to cut the comeback attempt short.

“We maintained our toughness, but we need to execute better on offense. We missed half our jump shots. We could have scored 80,” Wallace said.

Henry Ford now heads into a short Christmas break and gets into division play in the new year.

Wallace has plans for the Christmas break practices:

“We need to execute our offensive plays better. That’s what we’ll work on during break.”

More girls basketball

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 42, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 31: Myeshi Reese had 12 points and Ivory Johnson nine for Annapolis (2-4). Emily Haines scored 14 for Huron Valley.

Detroit CMA 54, Detroit Davis Aerospace 17: Vantane Garrett had 24 points with nine rebounds and four steals, Jamiya Owens scored eight with 12 rebounds and four steals, and Brianna Smith had nine points with three steals for CMA (4-0, 2-0 PSL Division 2 West).

Detroit Cody 45, Detroit Osborn 7: Jamya Richardson scored 14, and Courtney Stone had 11 points with seven assists for Cody (5-0, 2-0 PSL Division 1 West).

Detroit Collegiate 54, Detroit Delta Prep 7: Ajanae Horton scored 20 and Nikiya Cordell 19 for Collegiate (3-0, 2-0 PSL Division 2 West).

Detroit King 72, Detroit Cass Tech 48: Jordan Lewis scored 16 and Mariah Mitchell 14 for King (2-1, 2-0 Detroit PSL). Kennedy Kearney had 11 points for Cass Tech.

Detroit Renaissance 67, Detroit East English 25: Mikyah Finley scored 15, Dalyn Henderson 12 and Kailee Davis 14 for Renaissance (2-2). East English is 1-2.

Detroit West Side Academy 74, Detroit Leadership 32: Sancia Johnson had 14 points, Alexis Crawford 13 and Lashanta Oliver 12 for West Side (5-2, 2-0 PSL Division 2 West). Rachael Robinson scored 15 and Nicole Allen 12 for Leadership.

Riverview Gabriel Richard 55, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 22: Sharmaye Bencraft had 12 points for Richard (4-2). Michelle Taylor scored 12 for Robichaud (0-3).

Sterling Heights 51, Utica Henry Ford 45: Erenna Kassab had 23 points, and Tatyana Hardwick scored 13 with 22 rebounds and five blocks for Sterling Heights (3-3, 1-1 MAC White). Olivia Kubik had 17 points and Heather Luttenberger 12 for Henry Ford (2-4, 1-1).

Waterford Lakes 53, West Bloomfield 44: Tiffany Senerius scored 26 and now has over 1,000 career points for Lakes (4-3). Mya Bobo had 15 points for West Bloomfield.

Boys basketball

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 55, Allen Park Cabrini 49: Josiah Smith scored 21 and Evan Akkashian 20 for Roeper (2-3).

Peck 44, Dryden 39: Zac Dudley had 12 points and Cole Hendley 10 for Peck (4-1). John Delcampo scored 16 for Dryden (2-3).

Eric Coughlin is a freelance writer. News staff contributed.