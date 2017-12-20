Buy Photo Kalon Gervin (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Today is the first day of the new early signing period for college football recruits.

Top high school seniors across the state and nation will send their letters of intent to the colleges of their choice today through Friday. Many of those players will enroll early and will begin taking classes in January and will participate in spring practices.

Michigan State has 20 commitments in its 2018 recruiting class and Michigan has 18. There are six players on The Detroit News Blue Chip list (top 60 seniors in Michigan) headed to Michigan State while four are Michigan-bound. The No. 1 player is Detroit Cass Tech cornerback Kalon Gervin, a future Spartan.

Follow here throughout the day as Geoff Robinson of The Detroit News brings you the latest on MSU’s and UM’s recruits, as well as updates from around the Big Ten and nation.

