Meet the 2018 Detroit News Blue Chip recruits
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News top
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News top 15 Blue Chip high school football prospects, and where they're headed for college, led by Cass Tech cornerback Kalon Gervin (pictured), a Michigan State commitment. Player breakdowns by David Goricki of The Detroit News.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
1. Kalon Gervin, Detroit Cass Tech (Michigan State)
1. Kalon Gervin, Detroit Cass Tech (Michigan State) – CB/5-11/180. Gervin, a member of The News Dream Team, lived up to his billing of being ranked as the state's top player. He was in on 45 tackles while breaking up multiple passes to help Cass Tech make another deep run in the postseason. “He's fast, quick, has great character and is a hard worker, always trying to get better,” coach Thomas Wilcher said of Gervin, who plans to enroll early at Michigan State. He will compete in the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 4.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
2. Aidan Hutchinson, Dearborn Divine Child (Michigan)
2. Aidan Hutchinson, Dearborn Divine Child (Michigan) – DE/6-5, 255. Hutchinson became an outstanding two-way player during his senior year, also playing tight end where he had 36 receptions for 416 yards and eight touchdowns to help Divine Child win Catholic League and district championships. He also got in on 65 tackles, including 27 for lost yardage and was a member of The News Dream Team. “He has great physical attributes and a great motor,” coach John Filiatraut said.  Allen Trieu, Scout.com
3. Jalen Mayfield, Grand Rapids Catholic Central (Michigan)
3. Jalen Mayfield, Grand Rapids Catholic Central (Michigan) – T/DE/6-5/270. Mayfield was a dominant two-way player, opening holes for teammate Nolan Fugate to rush for more than 3,000 yards while also causing havoc for opposing quarterbacks and running backs. He was a member of The News Dream Team. “Jalen obviously has some rare skill set and when you’re as big as he is and as athletic as he is, those guys are hard to find, and I think his maturity and understanding that he could be a dominant player was important,” coach Todd Kolster said.  Isaiah Hole, 247Sports
4. Tyrone Sampson, Detroit East English (Syracuse)
4. Tyrone Sampson, Detroit East English (Syracuse) – C/6-3/315. Sampson (66) was the premier center in the state, the anchor of East English's line, which helped a ground game average 270 yards a game, earning a spot in the PSL championship game. He was a member of The News Dream Team. “Tyrone's a four-year starter who played 54 consecutive games,” coach Rod Oden said. “He played all five positions on the offensive line and has been selected to play in the U.S. Army All-American (Bowl).”  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
5. Marquan McCall, Oak Park (Kentucky) – G/6-4/330.
5. Marquan McCall, Oak Park (Kentucky) – G/6-4/330. McCall bounced back from a junior year where he suffered a season-ending injury early in the season. He showed he had fully recovered, playing well on both sides of the ball to lead Oak Park to the Division 2 regional championship game and earn a spot on The News Dream Team. “For a guy his size, 325 pounds, he's extremely quick and athletic and has great hands,” coach Greg Carter said. “He played defensive tackle and clogged up the middle of the defensive line, and I wouldn't be surprised if that's where he wound up playing at the next level.”  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
6. Ryan Hayes, Traverse City West (Michigan) – DE/TE/6-7/265.
6. Ryan Hayes, Traverse City West (Michigan) – DE/TE/6-7/265. Hayes was a force from his defensive end spot while also using his size to be an impact player as a receiver. He earned a spot on The News Dream Team. “He was an incredible player for us,” coach Tim Wooer said. “Defensively, most teams ran away from him. He was long and athletic and used his arms really well for separation. In my 27 years of coaching, he was the best player in terms of creating matchup issues for defensive backs and linebackers.”  Traverse City West athletics
7. Ovie Oghoufo, Farmington Hills Harrison (Notre Dame)
7. Ovie Oghoufo, Farmington Hills Harrison (Notre Dame) - 6-3/210/LB-TE. Oghoufo long has been known as an outstanding linebacker, but he also became a standout receiver during his senior year to lead Harrison to the Division 3 state championship game. He had 32 receptions for 508 yards and five touchdowns while also getting in on 56 tackles, including seven sacks to earn a spot on The News Dream Team. “He's made a smooth transition from outside linebacker to inside linebacker and he's been able to go sideline to sideline with good athletic skill,” coach John Herrington said. “He has the desire to be the best.”  Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
8. Kolin Demens, Detroit Country Day (undecided; decommitted
8. Kolin Demens, Detroit Country Day (undecided; decommitted from UCLA) - 6-1/210/LB/TE. Demens was an impact player on both sides of the ball. He got in on 60 tackles, including 12 for lost yardage, intercepting three passes while recovering three fumbles and forcing two more. Offensively, he grabbed 22 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns. He was committed to UCLA before Jim Mora was fired and replaced by Chip Kelly. “Kolin’s versatility and athleticism are what stood out,” coach Dan MacLean said. “His ball skills were phenomenal, great hands and leaping ability and he is known primarily as a defensive player.”  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
9. La’Darius Jefferson, Muskegon (Michigan State) –
9. La’Darius Jefferson, Muskegon (Michigan State) – 6-2/215/QB. Jefferson was the top dual-threat quarterback in the state, showing his ability to help Muskegon win the Division 3 state championship. He rushed for 2,095 yards and 33 touchdowns, including 245 and four TDs in the 28-10 title game win over Farmington Hills Harrison. He also threw for more than 1,200 yards and 21 TDs and was a member of The News Dream Team as an athlete. He de-committed to Central Florida and decided he will play at MSU. “His will to win, just his desire and passion to win made him special,” coach Shane Fairfield said.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
10. Theo Day, Dearborn Divine Child (Michigan State)
10. Theo Day, Dearborn Divine Child (Michigan State) - 6-5/210/QB. Day is the state's top pro-style quarterback, and also showed his mobility throughout the season to help Divine Child win the Catholic League title. He completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,622 yards and 16 touchdowns while also rushing for 878 yards and 13 TDs. “Theo’s a great leader and hard worker,” coach John Filiatraut said. “He’s very tough, and had his best performances in the biggest games.”  The Detroit News
11. Elijah Collins, U-D Jesuit (Michigan State) - 6-1/200/RB/LB/CB.
11. Elijah Collins, U-D Jesuit (Michigan State) - 6-1/200/RB/LB/CB. Collins was a physical runner for U-D Jesuit, rushing for 1,076 yards (134 carries) and nine touchdowns while also getting in on 73 tackles. “Elijah Collins is an explosive player that every time he touches the ball he has a chance to score a TD,” coach Oscar Olejniczak said. “He is also an amazing teammate and a player that is always coachable.”  Rachel Woolf, Special to The Detroit News
12. DeAndre Square, Detroit Cass Tech (Kentucky) -
12. DeAndre Square, Detroit Cass Tech (Kentucky) - 6-2/210/LB. Square was a physical linebacker who displayed great speed to go sideline to sideline to make tackles. He finished with 84 tackles while forcing four fumbles to help Cass Tech reach the Division 1 state semifinals while earning a spot on The News Dream Team. “He's fast, quick and tough and would do whatever was asked of him without question and then do it at a high level,” coach Thomas Wilcher said.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
13. Reggie Pearson, River Rouge (Wisconsin) - 5-11/190/CB.
13. Reggie Pearson, River Rouge (Wisconsin) - 5-11/190/CB. Pearson was a lockdown corner for River Rouge, daring opponents to throw his way and then usually coming through with a pass break-up or even better, an interception, a reason he made The News Dream Team. He had eight interceptions during his senior year and 15 during the last two seasons. “He’s been the quarterback of our defense for four years, just had an awesome career,” coach Corey Parker said. “He brings a load when he comes to tackle you so he just gives you that full combination.”  Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
14. Mike Furtney, Milan (Wisconsin) - 6-5/290/T. Furtney
14. Mike Furtney, Milan (Wisconsin) - 6-5/290/T. Furtney showed his versatility by playing H-back in addition to his normal tackle position to help Milan earn a state playoff spot. He also got in on 82 tackles, including 10 for lost yardage. “Mike played H-back for half the season on offense so we could get him involved in as many plays as possible,” coach Jesse Hoskins said. “He also set the wedge for four kickoff returns for touchdowns.”  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
15. Taj Mustapha, West Bloomfield (Wisconsin) - 6-2/185/WR.
15. Taj Mustapha, West Bloomfield (Wisconsin) - 6-2/185/WR. Mustapha got the job done despite being double-teamed on numerous occasions. He had 64 receptions for 907 yards and six touchdowns to help West Bloomfield win its first district and regional championships while advancing to the Division 1 state championship game. He earned a spot on The News Dream Team. “Taj had a great year for us, got constant double teams and still showed the ability to make big plays,” coach Ron Bellamy said.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
    Detroit – PSL powerhouse programs Detroit Cass Tech, Detroit King and Detroit East English showcased standout players who signed national letters of intent at the Horatio Williams Foundation Wednesday morning.

    The state’s premier center, Tyrone Sampson of East English, was missing from the ceremony, having second thoughts on Syracuse and deciding to wait to sign in February after taking other official visits.

    Cass Tech cornerback Kalon Gervin, the No. 1 player on The Detroit News Blue Chip list, couldn’t wait to sign to play at Michigan State.

    “Growing up and being a Michigan State fan, it’s amazing to finally commit and sign with them,” Gervin said. “They’ve been recruiting me for a long time. I’ve known them forever. I’ve been going to State since 8th  grade, going to the games and stuff. Now, finally it’s here.”

    Gervin plans to graduate early, attend MSU starting in January and compete in spring practice.

    More: Vincent Gray rethinks Missouri after offer from UM’s Harbaugh

    Cass Tech 6-foot-5 receiver Brandon Gray — ranked No. 25 on the Blue Chip list — can’t wait to play in Mike Leach’s high-scoring attack at Washington State.

    “Coach Leach welcomed me to the family with open arms and I could tell with how they recruited me that they wanted me as a person and as a player, just felt it would be the right fit for me,” said Gray, who plans to major in engineering. “I like how they throw the ball 50 times a game; the game can turn into a shootout and there’s lots of opportunities for big plays.”

    Gray took his official visit to Washington State Dec. 8-10 and bonded with other recruits, and can’t wait to watch the Spartans play the Cougars in the Holiday Bowl Dec. 28.

    Other PSL players to sign Wednesday included Cass Tech linebacker DeAndre Square at Kentucky, King cornerback Jaeveyon Morton to Iowa State, Cass Tech linebacker/defensive end Andre Carter to Western Michigan, Cass Tech quarterback Aaron Jackson to Eastern Michigan, Cass Tech linebacker Dyontae Johnson to Toledo, King receiver Erik Gibson to Minnesota, East English running back Zhamaine March to Northern Illinois and East English defensive end DesJuan Johnson to Toledo.


    Square – ranked No. 12 on the Blue Chip list – also plans to enroll early.

    “Kentucky is a program that’s on the rise,” Square said. They’re trying to get guys to come in and play early and just change the program around and I’m excited to be part of that.”

    Square pointed out that Oak Park lineman Marquan McCall – ranked No. 5 on the Blue Chip list – will join him at Kentucky, as will Walled Lake Central running back Tyler Markray.

    Square put on 25 pounds from a year ago, playing at 6-2, 205 this season, hoping to get to 220 by the start of next season.

    Toledo’s Johnson & Johnson

    DesJuan Johnson and Dyontae Johnson will be playing at MAC champion Toledo and hope to be among the Rockets’ front seven on defense in the not so distant future.

    DesJuan Johnson showed his toughness by playing with a torn labrum – and still getting to the quarterback on a consistent basis.

    More: Complete 2018 Detroit News Blue Chip list 1-60

    “I like Western as well as I like Toledo, but I just feel more comfortable going to Toledo,” said JesJuan Johnson, who de-committed from WMU before deciding on Toledo.

    March is looking forward to the Quick Lane Bowl to get a close look at his future team, Northern Illinois, which plays Duke on Dec. 26 at Ford Field. He talked with former Cass Tech quarterback Rodney Hall, who is now playing with the Huskies.

    “I stayed with Rodney during my official visit,” he said. “Can’t wait to go to the bowl game.”

    MAC signings

    West Bloomfield quarterback Bryce Veasley and Bloomfield Hills quarterback John Paddock signed with MAC teams, Veasley inking with Bowling Green and Paddock with Ball State.

    Veasley earned a spot on The Detroit News Dream Team, throwing for 3,487 yards and 26 TDs to lead West Bloomfield to its first district and regional championships in school history. West Bloomfield advanced to the Division 1 state title game, losing to Clarkston, 3-2.

    Paddock will join his Bloomfield Hills teammate, defensive lineman Jack Sape, at Ball State.

    Wisconsin connection

    Big Ten Coach of the Year Paul Chryst and his staff have done an excellent job recruiting in Michigan.

    Last year the Badgers landed U-D Jesuit safety Scotty Nelson and on Wednesday it was West Bloomfield receivers Taj Mustapha and A.J. Abbott, along with Milan tackle Mike Furtney and River Rouge cornerback Reggie Pearson.

    In addition, one of the premier players in the 2019 class, East Kentwood four-star junior tackle Logan Brown, committed to Wisconsin in November.

    “I had 18 to 20 offers – Alabama and Michigan were on my offer list – but Wisconsin is where I felt most comfortable,” said Brown. “Wisconsin has a great coaching staff, great academics, location, just so many things.”

    Wisconsin could be bringing in Brown’s teammate, four-star defensive lineman Mazi Smith, next year as well. Smith has offers from Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Wisconsin and others.

