Led by a pair of seniors, Detroit Southeastern continued its hot start to the season with a 66-62 victory over Detroit Denby in PSL East Division 2 action Tuesday night.

Cody Currie had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Southeastern (4-1, 1-0), including a putback dunk that produced a three-point play and turned a one-possession game into a six-point lead.

“He played like a senior tonight,” Southeastern coach Anthony Paciero said. “There’s guys that have been here for three years and it’s their turn to lead the show.”

It was a back-and-forth game the entire way after Denby (2-2, 0-1) stormed back from an early deficit led by T’Shawn Wilkes’ game-high 22 points.

But it was Anthony Johnson’s 19 points paired with Currie’s explosive performance that put Southeastern over the top.

“It’s definitely nice to have a little winning streak going,” Paciero said. “It’s great to see the hard work pay off.”

Boys basketball

Bloomfieldfield Hills 46, Birmingham Seaholm 38: Tyler Canfield scored 17 for Bloomfield Hills (2-2). Cooper Mixon had 20 for Seaholm (2-3).

Canton 86, Livonia Churchill 28: B.Artis White scored 16 and Vinson Sigmon 13 for Canton (4-0, 2-0 KLAA Black). Churchill is 2-3, 0-2.

Dearborn Fordson 60, Dearborn Edsel Ford 44: Yousuf Farhat scored 28 and Hashem Aljahmi 17 for Fordson (2-2). Jonte Dorsey scored 11 and Jalal Baydoun 10 for Edsel Ford (1-4).

Detroit Cass Tech 45, Detroit Western International 35: Tyson Acuff had 24 points, eight assists, five rebounds and four steals for Cass Tech (3-0, 1-0 PSL West 1). Arrin Stanton and Tre Richards each scored 10 for Western (0-2, 0-1).

Detroit Community 62, Muskegon Heights 56: Rayvon Williamson scored 18 and Kenny Thorton 15 for Community (3-1). Muskegon Heights is 0-3.

Detroit Cornerstone 59, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 46: Isiah Driver had 20 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks and Alante Coward had 14 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks for Cornerstone (3-1). Robichaud is 1-3.

Detroit Country Day 81, Wayland Union 61: Dylan Sandhu scored 20, Demetriess Champion 18, Julian Roper 14, Mak Manciel 10 and Wendell Green added eight points and 15 assists for Country Day (2-3).

Detroit Delta Prep 50, Detroit Leadership Academy 45: Malik Rocks had 19 points and 10 steals and Rozell Robinson added 11 points and three blocks for Delta Prep (1-1). Keion Weaver scored 13 for Leadership Academy (0-2).

Detroit Henry Ford 57, Detroit Renaissance 54: Anthony Roberts scored 17 and Antonio Green 15 for Henry Ford (3-1, 1-0 PSL West 1). Chandler Turner had 15 for Renaissance.

Detroit Jalen Rose 48, Dearborn Henry Ford 32: Anthony Christian scored 15 and Kevin Williams had 14 rebounds for Jalen Rose.

Detroit Mumford 54, Detroit Douglass 43: Anthony Taylor had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Abdur Bouyer had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Mumford (5-0, 1-0 PSL West 2).

Detroit Pershing 81, Detroit Osborn 59: Djuan Seal had 20 points and seven rebounds and Charles Brown added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Pershing (2-1, 1-0 PSL East Division 1). Tyrell Jones scored 18 and Dayion Taylor had 16 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks for Osborn (2-2, 0-1).

Detroit West Side 53, Detroit Davis Aerospace 26: Jamar Everett scored 15 and Aaron Johnson 14 for West Side (1-1).

Detroit Westside Academy 53, Detroit Leadership Academy 25: Jamer Everett scored 15, leading Westside (1-1) to its first victory in three years. Aaron Johnson had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Jamale Williams had 12 points and eight assists for Westside.

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 79, Riverview Gabriel Richard 72 (OT): Daniel Everhart scored 38, including the 3-pointer to send the game into overtime, and David Trombley 11 for Cardinal Mooney (3-1, 3-0 Catholic League Intersectional 2). Matt Silka scored 21 for Gabriel Richard (3-1, 2-1).

Okemos 52, Mason 38: Jordan Henry scored 24 for Okemos (3-2). Connor Richardson had 11 for Mason (2-3).

Old Redford Academy 75, Flint Powers Catholic 66: Rocket Watts had 33 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals and Isaiah Jackson had 20 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks for Old Redford (2-0). Cameron Carpenter scored 25 and Makai Conner 17 for Flint Powers (1-3).

River Rouge 52, West Bloomfield 50 (OT): Bralin Toney had 17 points, including the game-tying 3-pointer to send it to overtime, and five assists and Nigel Colvin had 13 points and six rebounds for River Rouge (4-0). West Bloomfield is 0-3.

St Clair Shore Lake Shore 67, Fraser 57: Caleb Bates had 26 points and 15 rebounds and Nicholas Olmeda had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Lake Shore. Brendan Gordley scored 14 for Fraser.

Sterling Heights 59, Clinton Township Clintondale 56: Trenell Tayne scored 20 and Malot Dushaj had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Sterling Heights (1-2, 1-0 MAC Silver). Richard Washington scored 26 for Clintondale (2-2, 0-1).

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 73, Detroit Public Safety 64: Micah Mclain had 30 points and 11 rebounds, Luke Stricker scored 18 and Kyle Hensley had 15 points and 15 rebounds for Parkway Christian (3-1). Thomas Henderson scored 24 and Allen Gee 22 for Public Safety (4-2).

Taylor Kennedy 58, Southgate Anderson 55: Renaudd Broaden scored 17 and Savion Gray 12 for Kennedy (2-1, 2-0 Downriver). Jace Matkin had 21 for Southgate Anderson (2-2, 1-2).

Waterford Mott 48, Walled Lake Northern 33: Tariq Hardy scored 15 and David McCullum Jr. 10 for Mott (4-1, 2-0 KLAA Gold). Jack McGuire led Northern (2-2, 0-1) with 16 points.

Wayne Memorial 59, Plymouth 50: Isiah Lewis scored 21, Rashad Williams 13, Vashawn Ward 10 and Terence Williams added 10 points and eight rebounds for Memorial (2-1, 2-0 KLAA Black). Anthony Crump had 21 and A.J. Neal 10 for Plymouth (2-2, 0-1).

Woodhaven 65, Melvindale 51: Joshua Warren had 18 points and Brian Wilkinson 12 for Woodhaven (4-1). DeAngelo Paige scored 19 and Marcus Riley Jr. 18 for Melvindale (0-5, 0-3).

Girls basketball

Allen Park 49, Taylor Truman 40: Abbie Slate scored 16 and Grace Kubik 15 for Allen Park (1-3, 1-2 Downriver). Orthea Cooper had 10 for Truman (0-4, 0-3).

Dearborn Fordson 56, Dearborn Edsel Ford: Kiki Darwiche scored 17 and Rana El-Husseni 13 for Fordson. Brooke Gailliard had 11 for Edsel Ford (0-4).

Detroit Voyageur 42, Harper Woods 25: Brishonna Weeks scored 16 and Maya Gray 14 for Voyageur (3-1). Tamela Robertson had 10 for Harper Woods.

Grosse Pointe South 40, Sterling Heights Stevenson 38: Lily Adams scored 10 for South (2-4). Emily Lamreux had 12 points for Stevenson (3-4).

New Boston Huron 58, Garden City 14: Sophia DiMilia scored 15 for Huron (5-0).

Novi Franklin Road 56, Plymouth Christian 43: Chanelle Lochrie scored 15, Alexis Butler 14 and Rachel Bause had 11 points and 16 rebounds for Franklin Road (5-2).

Royal Oak 54, Birmingham Groves 36: Samantha Potter scored 21 and Jessica Adams had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Royal Oak (5-1, 1-0 OAA White). Sha Carter scored 13 for Groves (3-2, 0-1).

Southfield A&T 46, Rochester Adams 39: Alexis Johnson scored 17 and Cheyenne McEvans 15 for A&T (1-3, 1-0 OAA Red). Makayla Smith had 17 for Adams (0-4, 0-1).

Southgate Anderson 57, Taylor Kennedy 35: Julia Bogart scored 21 for Southgate Anderson (4-2, 3-1 Downriver). Kennedy is 1-5, 0-4.

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 68, Sterling Heights 21: Lauren Wynn had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Alicia Bullaro scored 15 for Lakeview (7-0). Sterling Heights is 3-3.

Trenton 45, Gibraltar Carlson 21: Ariel Clowney, Sydney Voss and Carrie Karp all scored eight for Trenton (6-0, 4-0 Downriver). Bailey Mruzik had nine for Carlson (3-2, 2-2).

Walled Lake Northern 46, Waterford Mott 30: Paige Karbowski scored nine for Northern (2-2, 2-0 Lakes Valley). Arianna Harden had 12 points for Mott (5-1, 2-1).

Wayne Memorial 81, Plymouth 59: Chantal LeDoux scored 24 and Rebecca Przybylo 12 for Plymouth (3-2). Wayne Memorial is 3-1.