MHSAA (Photo: MHSAA)

Coming off a game in which it held its opponent to seven points, Detroit Cody (6-0, 3-0 Detroit Public School League Division 1 West) defeated Detroit Denby 58-9.

Senior guard Courtney Stone finished with a triple-double with 14 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Cody coach Antonio Baker spoke highly of Stone.

“She (Courtney) has led us in all of our victories,” Baker said.

Stone has been a starter on the varsity team since her freshman season.

“Courtney knows how to compete and with the experience that she has she knows how to go out there and execute,” Baker said.

Cody has been off to a great start this season. Allowing 16 total points in the past two games, its defense has been a big contributor to its wins.

Baker said the defense has really stepped up this season.

“Our offense has been based on our defense this season,” Baker said. “Defensively we have created turnovers, which has led to transition points.”

Cody wasted no time against Denby. Kiara McGowan finished with 14 points and D’ajah Mitchell scored 10.

“Today our girls were locked in on defense and continued to pressure the guards forcing turnovers, leading to easy buckets for us,” Baker said.

Cody has a lot of experience, with eight seniors, three of them in the starting lineup.

“The chemistry continues to get stronger as the season goes,” Baker said.

Being undefeated through six games is a good feeling for coach Baker and his girls, but there’s always room for improvement.

“We need to get better on running our offensive sets and executing them,” Baker said.

Cody will look to keep its win streak going as it faces Toledo MR Waite (Ohio) at the Motor City Roundball tournament next Tuesday at Detroit Collegiate Prep at Northwestern. Tip-off will be at 11 a.m.

More girls basketball

Auburn Hills Avondale 63, Farmington 58: Olivia Russell finished with 38 points and Keioria Lee had 16 for Avondale (3-1). Farmington is 3-2.

Detroit CMA 40, Detroit Southeastern 28: Vantane Garrett had 25 points and five steals and Jamiya Owens had seven points and 12 rebounds for CMA (5-0, 3-0 PSL Division 2 West). Keyona McCrarey scored 14 points for Southeastern.

Detroit Collegiate Prep 55, Detroit Leadership Academy 44: Ajanae Horton scored 19 points, Saphirre Dawson finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds and Nikiya Cordell had 12 points for Collegiate Prep (4-0). Nicole Allen had 12 points for Detroit Leadership Academy.

Detroit East English 51, Detroit Henry Ford 29: Jayla Smith scored 20 points and Alexis Thompson 13 for East English (3-3). Amanda Cross had 12 points for Henry Ford (5-2).

Detroit King 61, Detroit Mumford 36: Mariah Mitchell scored 19 points, Jordan Lewis 17 and Diamond Cannon had 11 points and eight rebounds for King (3-1, 3-0 Detroit PSL). Zamariah Polk had 14 points for Mumford.

Detroit Renaissance 73, Detroit Osborn 10: Catherine Ndukwe scored 13 points and Kaille Davis and Mikyah Finely each scored 10 for Renaissance (3-2).

Detroit West Side Academy 69, Detroit Davis Aerospace 18: Sancia Johnson scored 16 points and Keyona Battles 14 for West Side Academy (6-2).

Detroit Western 44, Detroit International Academy 18: Egypt Fuller scored 21 points and had 14 rebounds and Camrian Taylor finished with 16 points and five assists for Western (3-0). DIA is 0-3.

Macomb Dakota 51, Dexter 21: Senior Tera Bieniewicz had 18 points, seven rebounds and six steals, junior Taylor Williams finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and six steals and sophomore Cameron Grant had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Dakota (6-0).

Boys basketball

Harper Woods 91, Melvindale 46: Sergio Stevens had 25 points, five assists and three steals, Ken Thomas finished with 20 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks and Curtis Jackson had 12 points eight assists and two steals for Harper Woods (5-0). Melvindale is 1-3.

Troy Athens 78, Pontiac Academy For Excellence 23: Jacob Brantley led the team with 17 points, Brendt Stephens scored 13 points and Taylor McCaskill 12 for Troy Athens (3-1). Pontiac Academy for Excellence is 0-4.

More girls scores

St. Clair Shores South Lake 55, Warren Woods Tower 45

Utica Eisenhower 61, Sterling Heights Stevenson 52

More boys scores

Travis City Central 57, Birmingham Brother Rice 37

Kevin Moore is a freelance writer.