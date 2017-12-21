Buy Photo Belleville's Davion Williams (4) tries not to foul Ann Arbor Skyline's Brandon Wade in the fourth quarter on Thursday. Skyline won the game, 74-60. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

When Anthony Woods took the head boys basketball coaching job at Detroit Mumford this offseason, he wasn’t sure what to expect. On Thursday night, Mumford traveled across town to Detroit Cody and came away with a 68-48 victory.

The win improved Mumford to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in Detroit Public School League play.

“I’ve been coaching over 20 years and when I took over the team we had seven seniors,” Woods said. “I had no idea what to expect.”

To test his team, he set up a grueling schedule that he believed would prepare them for March. Thursday’s win was the sixth game in a span of nine days.

“They have responded real well,” Woods said. “I’m tired so I know they’re tired.”

Woods, who coached at Henry Ford Community College for eight years before taking the Mumford job, didn’t see himself coaching again.

This team changed that.

“I didn’t want to coach again,” Woods said. “They’ve made me excited to coach again.”

Anthony Taylor led the way for Mumford in the win, scoring 25 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Brandon Green added 15 points and Abdur Bouyer scored 10.

Malik Frederick led Cody (1-3, 0-2) with 13 points.

The growing doesn’t stop here for Mumford but Woods feels good about his team’s chances.

“I need to get to know my team better,” Woods said. “They have to get used to me and my philosophy.”

MORE BOYS BASKETBALL

Clarkston 56, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 43: Foster Loyer led Clarkston (5-0) with 22 points. Lorne Bowman scored 19 and Caden Prieskorn 10 for St. Mary’s (3-1).

Dearborn Edsel Ford 47, Allen Park 41: Jalal Baydoun scored 21, Hakeem Fitahey added 16 and Luke Zacny had 11 for Edsel Ford (2-4). Allen Park is 6-1.

Detroit Cass Tech 66, Detroit Northwestern Collegiate 44: Chris Murray scored 13, Jalen Tobias had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Tyson Acuss had seven assists and five steals for Cass Tech (4-0, 2-0 PSL Div. 1). Dorian Weiss scored 10 for Northwestern (0-1, 0-1 PSL Div. 2).

Detroit Catholic Central 74, Dearborn Divine Child 63: Davis Lukomski had 19 points and A.J. Abdelnour 15 for Catholic Central (5-0). Quinn Blair scored 21 for Divine Child (2-2).

Detroit Denby 76, Detroit Davis Aerospace 8: Brandon Stephenson had 22 points and five steals and Marquez Bridges had 12 points and seven assists for Denby (3-2, 1-1 PSL Div. 2).

Detroit Douglass 35, Detroit CMA 29: Pierre Brooks II had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Douglass (2-2, 1-1 PSL Div. 2). CMA is 0-1, 0-1.

Detroit East English Village 85, Detroit Osborn 39: Jayshawn Moore, Colin Golson and David Dejulius each scored 14 for East English (3-2, 1-1 PSL). Devin Buckles scored 13 for Osborn.

Detroit Southeastern 53, Detroit Delta Prep 47: Cody Currie scored 23 and Anthony Johnson added 20 for Southeastern (5-1, 2-0 PSL Div. 2). Ronald Robinson scored 21 for Delta (2-3, 1-1 PSL Div. 2).

Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 65, Detroit Jalen Rose Leadership Academy 44: Marlin Crawford scored 30 and Andrew Bradford 13 for Chandler Park.

Macomb Dakota 64, Grosse Pointe South 54: Ryan Rollins had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists, Brayan Sterkaj had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Xavier Glenn had eight rebounds and five blocks for Dakota (2-2, 1-0 MAC Red). South is 1-4, 0-1.

Peck 66, Kimball Landmark Academy 39: Zac Dudley scored 11 and Ean Sell 10 for Peck (5-1).

Plymouth 64, Westland John Glenn 57: A.J. Neal scored 15, Anthony Crump 11 and Jeff Davis, Justin Reynolds and Joe Robb each had 10 for Plymouth (3-2, 1-1 KLAA Black). Joe Moon IV scored 26 for John Glenn (1-4, 1-1).

Redford Union 84, Taylor Prep 75: Amir Huston Jr. had 19 points, Marcus Evans had 14 and Nasheer Cossom 13 for Union (3-2). Jonathan McCain scored 26 for Taylor Prep.

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 90, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 62: Nicholas Olmenda scored 22, Malik Hill had 20 points and seven assists, and Caleb Bates had 15 points and 15 rebounds for Lake Shore (3-2). Jason Hawk scored 17 for Lakeview (0-6).

Troy 77, Ferndale 26: Chaikh Diop scored 18, and Robert Banas and Danny Sully each added 16 for Troy (4-0). Ferndale is 1-3.

Walled Lake Northern 55, Waterford Kettering 42: Jack McGuire had 13 points and Jake Haver and Peter Jezdimire each scored 10 for Northern (3-2, 1-1 Lakes Valley). Nolan Waugh had 13 points and Zach Belz 11 for Kettering (1-1).

Wayne Memorial 92, Livonia Franklin 41: Rashad Williams scored 22, Isaiah Lewis 18, Terence Williams 14 and Marcus Fleming had 10 points and 12 rebounds for Memorial (3-1, 3-0 KLAA Black). Franklin is 1-2, 1-1.

White Lake Lakeland 56, Hamtramck 50: Conner Snell scored 13 and Cody McComas 11 for Lakeland (4-1). Andre Napier scored 15 for Hamtramck (3-1).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Birmingham Groves 56, Birmingham Seaholm 30: Sha Carter scored 21 and Ellie Ruprich 10 for Groves (4-2, 1-1 OAA White). Seaholm is 0-5, 0-2.

Dearborn Fordson 52, Garden City 11: Kiki Darwiche had 14 points and eight rebounds and Rana El-Husseini had four points and 10 assists for Fordson (6-1).

Grosse Pointe South 48, Utica Ford 30: Alexa Downey scored 13 and Maria Hessburg had 10 for South (3-4, 0-2 MAC Red). Ford is 2-5, 1-1 MAC White.

Hartland 48, Northville 29: Graysen Cockerham had 17 points and Whitney Sollom had 11 for Hartland (4-2, 1-1 KLAA Gold). Nicole Martin scored seven for Northville (4-2, 0-2 KLAA Gold).

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 64, Warren Woods Tower 34: Joslyn Brennan had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Alicia Bullaro scored 15 for Lakeview (8-0). Tower is 3-4.

Trenton 41, Woodhaven 39: Therese Hebda had nine points for Trenton (7-0, 5-0 Downriver). Breanne Campbell scored 19 and Jayla Clark added 11 for Woodhaven (3-3, 1-2).

Utica Eisenhower 53, Rochester Adams 38: Nalynn Kosnick scored 14 and Lauren Debeau 12 for Eisenhower (6-1). Makayla Smith had 11 points for Adams (0-5).

Walled Lake Central 37, Milford 28: Rizaria Franklin had 15 points for Central (4-2, 1-2 Lakes Valley). Milford is 3-4, 1-2.

Waterford Lakes 74, Wixom St. Catherine 37: Brooklyn Robak scored 20 and Isabelle Kline and Tiffany Senerius each scored 14 for Lakes (5-3, 1-0 Catholic League). Maryann Alexander had 10 points for St. Catherine (1-5, 0-1).

Connor Muldowney is a freelance writer; News staff contributed